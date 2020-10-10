YEAR 4 FOR FOOR: Foard’s star wrestler vying for 4th consecutive state title

There are a lot of different rankings, but I believe I was ranked 14th on OpenMat. I believe that as a North Carolina kid I do get cut short and there are kids above me that I’ve beaten or beaten kids that they’ve beaten, but you have to go prove yourself consistently. If you look at my state results in North Carolina 2A, and I had some good if not great wrestlers in my bracket, but comparing them to guys in California, New York and Pennsylvania guys is tricky. I had two close matches at states and this year we didn’t have a national tournament like high school nationals. My ranking is really high because I go to big national tournaments and show out and this year I didn’t have that chance and the last competition they got to look at was the state tournament where I had two close matches, and they will say to themselves if they don’t know about my ankle that he almost lost to two North Carolina kids. So I could see them shortcutting me on that front, but this season I’m looking forward to proving them wrong.