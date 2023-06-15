The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held its annual awards ceremony on Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, with Fred T. Foard’s Mike Carey receiving the Harvey Reid Male Coach of the Year Award. Carey was the Tigers’ head wrestling coach for 15 seasons before stepping down in March after Foard captured its third state dual-team title in a row. Pictured, from left, are his son Brock, his wife Kelly, Mike and his daughter Taylor. Additionally, the Alexander Central cheerleading program won a Commissioner’s Cup after organizing and executing an ongoing gift exchange with a local kindergarten class during the 2022-23 school year while also building and installing a “Blessing Box” at the high school, which provided free hygiene items to students in need. Furthermore, Bunker Hill football coach Albert Reid received the Homer Thompson Memorial “Eight Who Make A Difference” Award for Region 7 and St. Stephens’ Nery Gonzalez-Garcia was gifted $750 toward her college education through a regional scholarship known as the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship.