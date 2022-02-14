WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bandys claims wrestling team tournament title

Six Trojans entered the finals with four taking championships in their weight class. Boedi Kirkland started the medal-stand parade for Bandys in the 120-lb. tilt against Newton-Conover’s Camden Spencer. The two tussled to a 1-1 tie until 24 seconds left when Kirkland scored a takedown. As Spencer struggled to get free, Kirkland was able turn his opponent onto his back and got the pin with five seconds left.

Two tilts later at 132, Bryson Burkett built a 3-0 lead in the third period over Luke Heavner of West Lincoln. Heavner scored a reverse with 14 seconds left to cut the deficit to 3-2 but was unable to add points with Burkett holding on at the end.

Caleb Moore, named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at last week’s 2A state dual finals, scored at will against Lincolnton’s Josh White and wound up with a 16-0 technical fall victory at 160.

Raydyn Books (182) captured the last gold for Bandys with a pin of Alex Ashley from Hendersonville.

Given the tough competition and intensity throughout the weekend, Trojans coach Justin Adams was pleased with how his team responded to what was thrown at them.