WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bandys claims wrestling team tournament title

When weather and COVID postponements compacted the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference wrestling schedule at the end of the regular season, the league’s individual tournament was eventually cancelled in order to conclude the dual season. In essence, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A West Region tournament held at West Lincoln High became a de facto replacement.
The two-day tournament concluded Saturday night with a parade of wrestlers from the CVAC marching to the mat with the conference to dominate the meet and then to the medal stand. With six wrestlers in the finals and eight in the top four, Bandys stood the tallest among its rivals to claim the team tournament title. The Trojans led the pack of 21 teams with 191.5 points, leading second-place West Lincoln, which had 166.5.
The top four slots and five of the top six teams were out of the CVAC with Newton-Conover coming in third at 138, Bunker Hill in fourth at 118 and Lincolnton in sixth with 109.
Altogether, the CVAC filled 18 of the 28 spots in the bouts for the 14 separate weight classes with seven of the 14 finals featuring CVAC rivals. Of the 56 available spots from the regional to move on to the state tournament, which starts this Thursday in Greensboro, 34 were taken by CVAC schools with at least one wrestler from all eight league schools advancing.
Six Trojans entered the finals with four taking championships in their weight class. Boedi Kirkland started the medal-stand parade for Bandys in the 120-lb. tilt against Newton-Conover’s Camden Spencer. The two tussled to a 1-1 tie until 24 seconds left when Kirkland scored a takedown. As Spencer struggled to get free, Kirkland was able turn his opponent onto his back and got the pin with five seconds left.
Two tilts later at 132, Bryson Burkett built a 3-0 lead in the third period over Luke Heavner of West Lincoln. Heavner scored a reverse with 14 seconds left to cut the deficit to 3-2 but was unable to add points with Burkett holding on at the end.
Caleb Moore, named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at last week’s 2A state dual finals, scored at will against Lincolnton’s Josh White and wound up with a 16-0 technical fall victory at 160.
Raydyn Books (182) captured the last gold for Bandys with a pin of Alex Ashley from Hendersonville.
Given the tough competition and intensity throughout the weekend, Trojans coach Justin Adams was pleased with how his team responded to what was thrown at them.
“It was a good day,” Adams said. “The kids wrestled hard. They battled through a lot of adversity; we all did today. It wasn't easy and there were points at times where we did a few things probably that we didn't like, but the kids handled everything with adversity. I tried to handle it as best as I could. Sometimes, it didn't work out that way, but that that's what wrestling at this level against all these guys, is all about. It's intense.”
Also getting to the finals for Bandys was Will Nix (138), who was defeated in the sudden-victory period by John David Curtis of Burns, and Zackory Evans, who lost to Owen Clark of Newton-Conover in the 195-lb final. Joey Levix (126) and Ian Moore (170) also qualified for the Trojans.
Clark was one of two title winners for the Red Devils, which ended the tournament with five advancing to the state tournament. The junior won his second region title in a row, with a 5-0 win over Evans, scoring a takedown in the first and third periods, along with an escape.
Isaiah Pittman (113) won the other title for the Red Devils by using a takedown in the first for the only points in a 2-1 win over Sumter Horton of R-S Central.
Along with Clark, Pittman and Spencer, the Red Devils will bring consolation finalists Jason Brawley and Joseph Lioret-Tutty to the state tournament.
While hoping to get more to Greensboro, Red Devils coach Eddy Clark, was aware of the toughness of competition all weekend and expects his five to do well at the state level.
“This is a tough region,” Clark said. “If you can get out of here, you’re going to be competitive in Greensboro, so we’re pleased with the kids we have representing us.
Outside of Bandys, the big winner in numbers from the weekend was Bunker Hill, which had seven advance to Greensboro including two that reached Saturday night’s final. Starting the finals round was Lawson Vang (106), who controlled West Lincoln’s Andy Saine throughout the match and scored an 18-2 technical fall over West Lincoln’s Andy Saine. The win capped a weekend during which Vang scored a pin and two technical falls, which earned him the region tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestling award.
Alex Betancourt was the other Bunker Hill wrestler in the final, who faced Caleb Johnson-White from East Burke in the 145-lb title match. Battling to a 3-3 tie, Johnson White needed almost the entire third period to work an escape from the down position and score the winning points. Joining Vang and Betancourt in Greensboro will be Christian Garcia, Raul Hernandez, Brayden Guess, Donta Davis and Brian Bouttavang.
“We went into this weekend wide open,” said Bears coach Michael Mays. “I figured we could get about four kids in, but we went and got seven in. Our kids worked hard and it’s on them that they got in.”
One other Burke County winner on Saturday was Dilan Patton (152) of Patton, who will make his fourth trip to the state tournament after taking a 9-2 decision over RS Central’s Sam Wilson.
The last bout of the night netted Catawba County’s eighth champion of the evening. The heavyweight match between Maiden’s D.J. Spring and Brevard’s Jarek Stewart-Karlowe came down to the final minute. Tied at 1-1, Spring got the decisive takedown with 43 seconds left before fending off a late charge to take the 3-2 decision.
“The thing about him is, I just love his work ethic,” said coach Sean McGovern of Spring, who is Maiden’s first region champion since 2017. “You know, he's a team guy and watching him win isn't as fun as watching him lead. He’s had a heck of a year.”
Along with Josh White, Lincolnton placed two in the finals with Caleb Deaton winning an ultimate tiebreaker (3-2) over West Lincoln’s Chade Norman. Bernard Wingate and Quinlan Hunter also advanced for the Wolves.
West Lincoln’s finalists, Saine, Norman and Heavner will be joined in the state tournament by Eli Leatherman, Mason Avery, Patrick Goins and Braxton Young.
“I feel good,” said coach Butch Ross of his team’s second place finish. “We came in and we wrestled hard. Every kid that I had scored points. We went at it, and we have good group in. Bandys just happened to be a little better. They did a good job and Justin does a great job with them.”
West Caldwell has one qualifier with Rakeem Smith finishing fourth.
3A WEST REGIONAL WRESTLING TOURNAMENT AT NORTH HENDERSON HIGH
After overwhelming the state in duals to win the 3A championship last week, Fred T. Foard continued its forceful ways in the individual format this weekend. With seven of 14 wrestlers in the finals and three more in the consolation finals, the Tigers easily won the team championship with 216 points, over twice as many as second place Stuart Cramer, which had 106.5.
The 10 going to Greensboro will attempt to win the team’s third state title in the tournament format since 2011 and the first since 2018.
Sophomore Brayden Mejia (120 lbs.) won his second region title, edging Damon Landreth of West Henderson 6-5 to take the crown.
After breezing through two rounds, Zane Birthchet (160) squeezed by Ashbrook’s Elijah Antis 3-2 in the semifinals before decisioning Enka’s Keith Rhodarmer 7-2 in the finals.
Colby Mace (195) and Dylan Smith (220) completed the gold-medal run for the Tigers in back-to-back bouts. Mace needed overtime to score his victory, when he grabbed a reverse in the first overtime for a 4-2 win over Jadon Mintz of Tuscola. However, Smith had little problem with any of his four opponents during the tournament, scoring three pins leading up to the final before taking a 14-2 over Noah Sepulveda of Pisgah.
Karter Floyd (113) won three matches by pin, but lost a 5-4 nail-biter to No. 1 seed Charlie Sly of Stuart Cramer in the final. Hunter Clark (132), a state runner-up in 2021, got to the finals before Matt Karagias of Stuart Cramer pinned him in the final.
The other three going to Greensboro with Foard are Dawson Cody, Brock Carey and Evan Steiger.
As a team, St. Stephens finished tied for sixth place with East Henderson. The Indians had three advance to the state tournament with Andre Britt (182) capturing the lone title for the team via a 11-9 decision over Johnathan O’ Shea of Stuart Cramer. Cesar Chavez Alonso and Andrew Kehoe each finished fourth to move ahead to the state tournament.
Other area conference schools with finalists include champions Parker Galliher (126) of Statesville and Bray Trivette of North Iredell. Joseph Plyler (170) from North Lincoln finished second.
Other state qualifiers include Devean Huskey of East Lincoln, Ross Watts of Hibriten, Kalvin Khang of Freedom, Matthew Peterson of Ashe County, Eddie Flores of North Iredell and Steven Hamby of Statesville.
4A WEST REGIONAL AT MALLARD CREEK HIGH
Alexander Central placed four into the state tournament, South Caldwell two and Watauga one by virtue of regional action on Saturday in Charlotte.
The lone area wrestler to reach the final in 4A was Alexander Central’s Furquan Maynard. The senior blitzed through the first two rounds with quick pins, but needed a takedown of South Caldwell’s Kevin Pereira in the sudden victory period in the semifinal to advance. Maynard then edged McDowell’s Bryson Stines 5-4 in the final.
After his loss to Maynard, Pereira rebounded with a pin of Olympic’s Cristian Carranza in the consolation semifinals to claim a state tournament spot. He suffered another sudden-victory defeat in the third-place match to Mallard Creek’s Nicholas Furman.
Pereira will be joined in Greensboro by Jonah McBurney, who earned the third state tournament bid of his career with a pin of Charlotte Catholic’s McLean Gaston in the third-place match.
Joining Maynard from Alexander Central will be Kanon Harrington, who pinned Anthony Hopkins of South Mecklenburg in the third place match, Dylan Dalton, who finished fourth, and Nathaniel Dahlstrom, who decisioned South Mecklenburg’s Alexander Jones in the third-place match.
A forfeit in the consolation semifinal sealed a spot for Watauga’s Daniel Russom, who dropped an 8-3 decision to Asheville’s Harrison Cash in the third-place match.
1A WEST REGIONAL AT ALLEGHANY HIGH
Dual state champion Avery County won the final match of the night at heavyweight over Robbinsville to take the 1A West crown. The Vikings placed eight in the finals winning five with Levi Andrews taking a 7-1 decision over Carlos Wesley of Robbinsville for the final outcome. Robbinsville also had eight in the finals, winning five, but Avery County won three of the five head-to-head matches in the finals.
The lone area school, Draughn, brought one wrestler to the regional. Hampton Blackwell (170) got to the quarterfinals before a loss to Gabriel Lilliard (Swain County). He pinned Blake Powers of Robbinsville in the consolation, but lost to Darius Saunooke (Cherokee) the consolation third round.
Teams scores: 1. Avery County 248.5; 2. Robbinsville 240; 3. Swain County 143.5; 4. Mt. Airy 142; 5. Cherryville 103… Other area schools: 21. Draughn 7.
2A WEST REGIONAL AT WEST LINCOLN HIGH
Team Scores: 1. Bandys 191.5; 2. West Lincoln 166.5; 3. Newton-Conover 138; 4. Bunker Hill 118; 5. R-S Central 115; 6. Lincolnton 109… Other area schools: 12. Patton 53; 13. Maiden 52; 17. East Burke 33.5; 18. West Caldwell 31.
106: Lawson Vang (BH) tf. Andy Saine (WL), 18-2
113: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) d. Sumter Horton (RSC), 2-1
120: Boedi Kirkland (B) p. Camden Spenser (N-C), 5:55
126: Caleb Deaton (L) d. Chade Norman (WL), 3-2 (UTB)
132: Bryson Burkett (B) d. Luke Heavner (WL), 3-2
138: John David Curtis (Burns) d. Will Nix (B), 5-4 (SV)
145: Caleb Johnson-White (EB) d. Alex Betancourt (BH), 4-3
152: Dilan Patton (P) d. Sam Wilson RSC), 9-2
160: Caleb Moore (B) tf. Josh White (L) 15-0
170: Richard Post (RSC) p. Jacob Stockton (Brevard), 3:08
182: Raydyn Brooks (B) p. Alex Ashley (Hendersonville), 5:17
195: Owen Clark (N-C) d. Zackory Evans (B), 5-0
220: Alex Kearns (Madison) p. Adam Massey (E. Gaston), 2:00
285: DJ Spring (M) d. Jarek Stewart-Karolweics (Br), 3-2
Consolation Final matches
106: Kaden Shoup (Burns) d. Sam Gosnell (RSC), 1105
113: Christian Garcia (BH) d. Eli Leatherman (WL), 18-9
120: Raul Hernandez (BH) d. Zeke Grabowski (Owen), 11-10
126: JJ Patterson (Shelby) p. Joey Levix (B), 1:41
132: Caleb Cox (RSC) d. Brian Bouttavong (BH), 8-6
138: Walker Mains (H) p. Rakeem Smith (WC), 3.59
145: Quinlan Hunter (L) d. Jaxon Turner (Br), 9-6 (SV)
152: Mason Avery (WL) d. Jason Brawley (NC), 4-3
160: Brayden Guess (BH) p. Patrick Goins (WL), 2:07
170: Ian Moore (B) won by forfeit over Donta Davis (BH), 12-6
182: Braxton Young (WL) p. Elijah Eubanks (Br), 2:28
195: James Calloway (Mad), d. Alex Maximov (H), 12-6
220: Joseph Liorett-Tutty, (N-C) won by injury default over Bernard Wingate (L)
285: Robert Ward (Chase) d. Dylan Lambert (EG). 1-0)
3A WEST REGIONAL AT NORTH HENDERSON HIGH
Team scores: 1. Fred T. Foard 216; 2. Stuart Cramer 106.5; 3. Enka 91.5; 4. Pisgah 86.5; 5. North Iredell 71; 6. St. Stephens 69; 6. East Henderson 69… Other area schools: 12. Statesville 56.5; 15. Ashe County 47; 18. Hibriten 37.5; 20. North Lincoln 28; 23. East Lincoln 19.5; 25. Freedom 17.
Championship matches (area schools only)
113: Charlie Sly (SC) d. Karter Floyd (FTF), 5-4
120: Brayden Mejia (FTF) d. Damon Landreth (W. Henderson), 6-5
126: Parker Galliher (State) d. Gunnar Marshal (E. Henderson), 15-2
132: Matt Karagias (SC) p. Hunter Clark (FTF), 5:15
138: Bray Trivette (NI) d. Noah Tocaben (E), 6-3
152: Greyson Harris (E) d. Conner Weaver (FTF), 13-6
160: Zane Birtchet (FTF) d. Keith Rhodarmer (E), 7-2
170: Tucker Marshall (EH) d. Joseph Plyler (NL), 6-2
182: Andre Britt (SS) d. Johnathan O’Shea (SC), 11-9
195: Colby Mace (FTF) d. Jadon Mintz (Tuscola), 4-2, (OT)
220: Dylan Smith (FTF) d. Noah Sepulveda (Pisgah), 14-2
Consolation Final matches (area schools only)
113: Caleb Haynes (N. Gaston) d. Devean Huskey (EL), 5-1
120: Isaiah Morrison (Enka) d. Cesar Chavez Alonzo (SS), 7-1
132: Henry Portella (N. Henderson) d. Ross Watts (Hib), 2-1
138: Zander Hill (P) p. Dawson Cody (FTF), 3:32
145: Brock Carey (FTF) tf. Kalvin Khang (F), 165-6
160: Elijah Antis (Ashebrro) p. Matthew Peterson (AC), 3:38
170: Brian Rodriguez (Franklin) d. Andrew Kehoe (SS), 37-8
182: Alex Almaraz (P) Evan Steiger (FTF), 3-2
220: Lucas Russell (Crest) p. Eddie Flores (NI), 4:14
285: Phillip Terrell (Franklin) p. Steven Hamby (State), :37
4A WEST REGIONAL
Team scores: 1. Hough 174.5; 2. Mallard Creek 144; 3. Asheville 96.5; 4. Alexander Central 95.5; 5. South Mecklenburg 95… Other area schools: 13. South Caldwell 54; 17. Watauga 48.
Championship matches (area schools only)
285: Furquan Maynard (AC) d. Bryson Stines (McDowell), 5-4
Consolation Final matches (area schools only)
120: Jonah McBurney (SC) p. McLean Gaston (Char. Catholic), 1:46