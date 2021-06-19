Wrestlers ready for 3rd annual women's tournament

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the Women’s State Wrestling Invitational at Glenn High School in Kernersville today. The one-day event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

This is the third year of this event, which began in 2019. According to the list of participants sent to media members on Wednesday, 134 wrestlers will take part in 13 separate weight classes, which includes two brackets each for the 106 and 113-pound brackets.

From the three area conferences, seven girls from six schools will make the trip to Kernersville. Included is South Caldwell’s Jade Hutto, who won the 126-pound bracket in 2019 and has participated in the event all three years. The Spartans have had a winner in each of the previous two seasons, with Abby Phillips winning the 120-pound title in 2020.

Alexander CentralCoach: Josh Williamson

Alysha Early, Jr. (138)