Wrestlers ready for 3rd annual women's tournament

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the Women’s State Wrestling Invitational at Glenn High School in Kernersville today. The one-day event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
This is the third year of this event, which began in 2019. According to the list of participants sent to media members on Wednesday, 134 wrestlers will take part in 13 separate weight classes, which includes two brackets each for the 106 and 113-pound brackets.
From the three area conferences, seven girls from six schools will make the trip to Kernersville. Included is South Caldwell’s Jade Hutto, who won the 126-pound bracket in 2019 and has participated in the event all three years. The Spartans have had a winner in each of the previous two seasons, with Abby Phillips winning the 120-pound title in 2020.
Alexander CentralCoach: Josh Williamson
Alysha Early, Jr. (138)
Coach’s comments: “Alysha is such a tough, athletic kid. She is strong and has an explosive takedown game. Alysha is smart and is able to make in-match adjustments based on her opponents. Last year, she made it to the top six, losing only to the eventual champion and third-place finisher. This year has been tough, as she has not seen as much mat time due to splitting time with track — she is also a regional qualifier in both shot put and the 100-meter hurdles — but I still believe she can improve on last year’s performance and make it to the podium this year.”
BandysCoach: Justin Adams
Bryce Kirkland, So. (113 B)
Coach’s comments: “Bryce has the ability to go out and win this tournament. She just has to believe in herself. She’s worked hard at that the past few weeks.”
FreedomCoach: Billy Whisnant
Jeulenea Khang, So. (106 B)
McDowellCoach: Chad Davis
Morgan Repasky, Fr. (106 B); Marissa Hughes, Jr. (113 A)
Coach’s comments: “Morgan Repasky has great technique and has been in the top 20 at 106 all season. She finished second in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and very nearly made the state tournament this year. She is a tough wrestler and has endless potential. I look forward to watching Morgan in this tournament as it gives her a chance to compete with other females from across the state.
“Marissa Hughes is in her first year wrestling. She is very athletic and has worked very hard this year. She has a lot of talent and consistently shows up for practice. She also finished second in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference at 113. I hope to see Marissa continue to grow and get a chance to compete against other female wrestlers which she has only been able to do twice this year.”
SOUTH CALDWELL:
Coach: Dusty Smith
Jade Hutto, Sr. (132)
Coach’s comments: “Jade is a senior and four-year starter for us. She has a current record in the boys’ division of 11-3. She placed first as a sophomore at 126 and third as a junior at 126. She will be competing at 132 this year and has already signed to wrestle at St. Andrews in the fall.”
WEST CALDWELL:
Coach: Aaron Annas
Ria Wright, Fr. (106 A)
Coach’s comments: “Ria has been a great addition to our team this year as a freshman. She has bought into our program and our staff is excited by the great start to her career here at West Caldwell. We expect her to compete to the best of her ability and to leave everything on the mat.”