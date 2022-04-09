Wolves snap Trojans’ 9-game win streak

CATAWBA — The Bandys baseball team tasted defeat for the first time in nearly a month on Friday night, with visiting West Lincoln knocking off the Trojans by a 6-4 final at One River Stadium. The loss ended Bandys’ nine-game winning streak, but the Trojans remain atop the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

Now 11-4 overall and 8-2 in Catawba Valley 2A play, Bandys has three games scheduled for next week. The Trojans host league opponent Maiden on Tuesday before visiting nonconference East Lincoln on Wednesday and league foe Newton-Conover on Thursday.

Lincolnton dropped to 9-6 overall and 7-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A. The Wolves have a home date with West Caldwell on Tuesday before visiting East Burke on Thursday.

“We’ve got another big game Tuesday,” Bandys coach Frank Porter said. “We need to come back and have a good practice on Monday and stop worrying about umpires and this and that and the other. We need to get in there and have a good practice and go back to work on Monday and Tuesday and turn it back around. We’ve got a big game on Tuesday, they’re all big games from here on out.”

Following a pair of scoreless innings, each team scored in the third. In the top half of the frame, Lincolnton’s Camden Wray led off with a walk before being erased on a forceout that allowed Jacob Driggers to reach. After advancing to second on a throwing error and moving to third on a groundout from Caden Smith, Driggers came home on a balk. The Wolves threatened to do more as Garrett Hedgepeth (walk), Will Blackburn (single) and Sam Carpenter (hit by pitch) all reached to load the bases, but Bandys starting pitcher Terick Bumgarner retired the next batter on a popup to keep the score at 1-0.

The Trojans also managed a single run in the bottom of the third. Parker DeHart led off with an infield single before stealing second with one out, moving to third on a passed ball and scoring on a balk. Parker Styborski got to third on the balk after walking and stealing second, but a strikeout and groundout allowed the Wolves’ Carpenter to escape with the game tied at 1-all.

Lincolnton struck for three runs in the fourth on RBI singles from Luke Harrill, Hedgepeth and Blackburn, and the Wolves extended their advantage to 6-1 in the sixth on an RBI double from Smith and a double play off the bat of Blackburn that plated Smith. Then Bandys cut the deficit to four runs in its half of the sixth thanks to a two-out, bases-loaded walk by DeHart that was preceded by back-to-back walks by Bumgarner and Alex Robinson to start the inning and a one-out walk by Jacob Loftin.

In the seventh, the Trojans again put the first two hitters on, this time on singles from Styborski and Zach Barnett. After Bumgarner advanced both runners with a sacrifice, Robinson recorded an RBI groundout before Cade Spencer reached via a base on balls. A throwing error scored Barnett to cut the deficit to 6-4, but following a walk to pinch-hitter Logan Williams, Lincolnton reliever Blackburn retired the next batter on a popup to end the game.

“I trust my guys, we’ve had a lot of big innings late,” said Porter of his team’s late-inning comeback attempt. “You don’t expect to have that, but I knew we had it in us. They (Lincolnton) just had some good starting pitching tonight, he got them into the sixth. They got to the bullpen and we started to put something together, but just happened to run out of time.”

Blackburn covered the final two innings after Carpenter pitched the first five for Lincolnton to earn the win. The senior right-hander allowed two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts, three walks and two hit batsman before giving way to Blackburn.

On the other side, Bumgarner tossed four innings of seven-hit ball with seven strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman. All four of the runs allowed by the senior righty were unearned, and he was followed on the mound by relievers Styborski and Loftin.

Lincolnton outhit Bandys 11-5 behind two hits apiece from Smith, Hedgepeth, Blackburn, Carpenter and Easton Dellinger to go with one hit from Harrill. For the Trojans, DeHart, Styborski, Barnett, Spencer and Nolan Jones all had singles.

“That pitcher’s really good,” said Porter of Lincolnton’s Carpenter. “He’s one of the best in our conference and he was on tonight, and we just had a lot of bad luck and then took a few swings we probably shouldn’t have, but that happens. They’re all trying to make the big play, so they put a little too much pressure on themselves. A close game like this is good for us, we haven’t had one in a while, so we’ll bounce back.”

Lincolnton;001;302;0;—;6;11;1

Bandys;001;001;2;—;4;5;3

WP: Sam Carpenter

LP: Terick Bumgarner

