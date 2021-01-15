Wolgemuth scores 35 as Foard girls dominate West Iredell

“We had a lot of players step up coming off the bench,” Foard coach Brandy Dawkins said after the game. “Alyssa Smith had a career-high 19 points and then Sarah Katy, a freshman, came off the bench and added pressure on the defensive end to come up with some big steals.”

Foard also outscored West Iredell (0-3, 0-3) 19-14 in the third quarter, but the hosts would find themselves in foul trouble. With the score 51-41 in favor of Foard, freshman center Imani Ikard fouled out around the 3:50 mark.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Without one of their best interior presences, the young team stepped up and responded with two of the most important defensive stops of the game. With 3:41 remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers’ lone senior Carley West (14 points) drew a charge, followed by Katy getting a steal. These plays energized the team and the fans in attendance, as from the time Ikard fouled out, Foard put together an 11-4 run to carry a 62-45 lead into the fourth period.

“Overall as a team we have been trying to reduce our turnovers and let our defense drive our offense,” said Dawkins. “I think we did that pretty well tonight.”