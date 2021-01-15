Wolgemuth scores 35 as Foard girls dominate West Iredell

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday night with an impressive home victory over West Iredell. Led by Alexis Wolgemuth’s 35-point performance, the Tigers won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matchup by an 87-61 final.
Wolgemuth scored the first points of the night at the free-throw line, and continued to dominate by getting to the line all game. The junior guard made all 16 of her foul shots in the contest, and also showed off her ability to pass the ball. Wolgemuth was able to get her Foard (2-1, 2-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) teammates involved early and often by playing up-tempo and aggressive.
With six minutes left in the first quarter, Wolgemuth beat the defense and found freshman Davoney Dellinger for an easy layup and a 4-0 Foard advantage. The team captain also added a steal that turned into a quick transition layup with four minutes remaining in the quarter, which ended with the Tigers clinging to a 19-16 lead. Wolgemuth finished with eight points in the period, while Dellinger had five points including Foard’s only 3-pointer.
Wolgemuth continued to put on an offensive clinic in the second quarter by knocking down two triples and scoring 10 points overall. Teammate Alyssa Smith caught fire in the frame as well, scoring nine of her 19 points to help the Tigers build a 43-31 advantage at the half.
“We had a lot of players step up coming off the bench,” Foard coach Brandy Dawkins said after the game. “Alyssa Smith had a career-high 19 points and then Sarah Katy, a freshman, came off the bench and added pressure on the defensive end to come up with some big steals.”
Foard also outscored West Iredell (0-3, 0-3) 19-14 in the third quarter, but the hosts would find themselves in foul trouble. With the score 51-41 in favor of Foard, freshman center Imani Ikard fouled out around the 3:50 mark.
Without one of their best interior presences, the young team stepped up and responded with two of the most important defensive stops of the game. With 3:41 remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers’ lone senior Carley West (14 points) drew a charge, followed by Katy getting a steal. These plays energized the team and the fans in attendance, as from the time Ikard fouled out, Foard put together an 11-4 run to carry a 62-45 lead into the fourth period.
“Overall as a team we have been trying to reduce our turnovers and let our defense drive our offense,” said Dawkins. “I think we did that pretty well tonight.”
Wolgemuth continued her strong play in the fourth quarter, adding nine more free throws as Foard led by as much as 29 points with 2:40 left in the contest before winning by a 26-point final margin. Nevertheless, despite remaining winless, West Iredell got 28 points from junior guard Lariyah Clark and 10 from freshman guard Janiya Johnson.
West Iredell is at Bunker Hill tonight before visiting West Caldwell on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Foard returns to action on Tuesday at Hibriten.
West Iredell: 16 15 14 16 — 61
Fred T. Foard: 19 24 19 25 — 87
West Iredell — Lariyah Clark 28, Janiya Johnson 10, Abby Goins 7, Kendal Pendergrass 7, Sierra Bridges 6, Aniyah McKinnon 2, Anayah Turner 1.
Fred T. Foard — Alexis Wolgemuth 35, Alyssa Smith 19, Carley West 14, Davoney Dellinger 8, Sarah Katy 7, Samaria Tipps 4.