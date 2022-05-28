Woglemuth to play in Clash of the Carolinas

Fred T. Foard goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth, 19, defends the net as several Tigers defenders including Monse Sanchez, 15, assist her in a file photo from April. Woglemuth is set to participate in the 2022 Clash of the Carolinas, which will pit the top soccer players from North Carolina against the top players from South Carolina. Wolgemuth will play for the N.C. girls team and Hibriten head coach Shea Bridges will be one of the coaches, while Hibriten forward David Franquiz will play for the N.C. boys team. The girls' match takes place at 10 a.m. on June 25 at WakeMed Soccer Park's Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, while the boys' match starts at noon.