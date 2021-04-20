Wilson named new boys basketball coach at Newton-Conover

NEWTON — Following the resignation of Matt Wilkinson as the head coach of the varsity boys basketball team at Newton-Conover in February, the Red Devils have hired his replacement. In a press release sent to the Hickory Daily Record on Tuesday morning, Nick Wilson was announced as Newton-Conover's next varsity coach.

Wilson has served as Wilkinson's assistant for the past six seasons, also coaching the JV boys basketball squad during that time. He has also taught history at Newton-Conover since 2015.

Wilson previously served as a graduate assistant at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) for two years under current North Carolina State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts. A 2007 graduate of Fred T. Foard High, Wilson attained his Bachelor of Arts from UNCW in 2014.

“My goal,” said Wilson, “is to continue building the Newton-Conover basketball program and its feeder programs. I want our kids to understand the expectations and what it truly means to be a Red Devil and all the responsibilities that come with being a part of our community. I want them to understand the Red Devil way of doing things on the court and in the classroom.”