NEWTON — The bats have been booming for the Alexander Central baseball team as of late. Following mercy-rule wins in each of the first two rounds of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic, the Cougars defeated Newton-Conover 10-0 in six innings in the championship game on Wednesday night at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, finishing the tournament with 39 runs in three games.

But it was the pitching of Rice University commit Caleb Williams that stole the show in Alexander Central’s latest victory, the 11th straight for the fourth-seeded Cougars and their sixth consecutive win by 10 or more runs. The senior right-hander had a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings and only allowed one hit in total while striking out 16 and issuing five walks in a complete-game performance.

Alexander Central is now 15-4 overall, while the seventh-seeded Red Devils are 6-10 overall but 4-2 in their past six contests.

“It means a lot,” Alexander Central coach Pete Hardee said of winning the Easter Baseball Classic. “We love coming down here and it takes a lot to win this tournament. Marty (Curtis) and the guys put on a great tournament and it’s local teams which I really like, you know, the crowd they’re cheering for both teams sometimes because they know players on both sides of the field, but it’s just a fun tournament to come to.”

After Williams struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Alexander Central notched a two-out run in the bottom half. Following a groundout and a lineout by the Cougars’ first two batters, Bubba Pope singled up the middle on the first pitch he saw, moved to second on an infield single from Sawyer Chapman-Mays, stole third and scored on a single from Williams.

Alexander Central tacked on three runs in the third on RBI singles from Pope, Williams and Maddox Jack. They also scored two runs apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames, with an RBI double from Jaret Hoppes and an RBI infield single from Chapman-Mays accounting for their fourth-inning runs, a throwing error and an RBI single from Hoppes resulting in their fifth-inning runs and an RBI double from Williams and an RBI groundout from Dyson Lewis bringing the game to an end in the sixth.

Along the way, Williams continued to cruise. He struck out at least two batters in every inning, struck out the side four times and didn’t allow a hit until Enrique Mendoza’s infield single to second with one out in the sixth.

“Definitely felt good,” said Williams of why he was so successful on the mound. “I mean, I pretty much had everything (working), so having an A-plus night, 16 Ks is gonna happen. The team was really good all tournament, the bats were together, making some pretty good plays. ... We got away with a one-hitter, got a good win, and definitely good to win this one after being the runner-up last year.”

“He threw the ball extremely well,” added Hardee of Williams’ performance. “Even though he was throwing really hard, his curveball was breaking well, he spotted up really well. Just super proud of him tonight, he just dominated from the first pitch to the last one.”

At the plate, Alexander Central received three hits apiece from Hoppes, Pope, Chapman-Mays and Williams to go with two hits from Cam Chapman and one each from Jack and Lewis. Meanwhile, the Red Devils got a base hit and a walk from Mendoza to go with one walk apiece from Ryder Bush-Ivanko, Owen Cannon, David Robison and Dylan McElhone, but they stranded all six of their base runners.

The aforementioned Robison pitched the first five innings for Newton-Conover, while Mendoza finished the game on the mound. Their efforts came on the heels of strong starts by the Red Devils’ Owen Cannon and Noah Cannon in the first two rounds, with both brothers being named to the all-tournament team.

Speaking of the all-tournament team, it also included Alexander Central’s Williams as the Most Outstanding Player, and he was joined by teammates Jack and Chapman, St. Stephens’ Chip Hendren, Hickory’s Sammy Nexsen, Fred T. Foard’s Sean Jenkins, Hibriten’s Jake Absher, Bunker Hill’s Tanner Kanipe and West Lincoln’s Jordan Truesdale.

“It was good to see the bats come alive this week,” said Hardee of the way his club swung the bats. “We got off to kind of a slow start against Bunker Hill and then got the bats going, and then against Hickory we swung the bat really well early in the game, and then tonight we kind of scrapped away, kept putting a run here and there. I was proud of the team’s effort this week.

“Offensively we scored a lot of runs, I thought we pitched it pretty well,” he continued. “Super tough team there tonight, they were on a roll this tournament and we knew they’d come in really confident, but we chipped away and got some runs across. Caleb did a great job on the mound for us, almost had a no-hitter there, but I’m really proud of the team and the effort they put in.”

Alexander Central has three games scheduled for next week, beginning with a trip to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga on Tuesday before hosting nonconference West Rowan on Wednesday and league opponent South Caldwell on Friday. As for Newton-Conover, it hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Lincoln on Tuesday of next week before traveling to league opponent Bandys on Friday.

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 10, NEWTON-CONOVER 0

Newton-Conover;000;000;—;0;1;3

Alexander Central;103;222;—;10;16;0

WP: Caleb Williams

LP: David Robison