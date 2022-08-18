Will Indians’ growth lead to more wins?

The St. Stephens football team only won two games in 2021, but the Indians did show growth that could serve them well this fall. Head coach Kyle Lowman is hoping the relationships that were built off the field and the development that took place on the field equals more success for his squad in his second year at the helm.

“Building relationships with each other is always important,” said Lowman. “A lot of these guys this year played last year, so we’re able to build on just knowing each other. We’re not starting from scratch this year. ... So just the familiarity with what football season was gonna look like, and then just the times we got to have together throughout the year as a football team and as a group, that’s always valuable.”

One of the top baseball players at St. Stephens is Peyton Young, and he returns this fall for his second year as the Indians’ starting quarterback. Lowman has been impressed with the senior signal caller’s offseason, which included a lot of time in the weight room.

“He’s gotten a lot stronger, he has developed a lot of leadership skills,” said Lowman of Young. “Athletically he can do anything he wants to and the familiarity of having done it now and it’s not all gonna be new I think is gonna pay off for him.”

Following a standout freshman season, Brycen Gaither returns for his sophomore campaign as the Indians’ lead tailback. He ran for 560 yards and five touchdowns a season ago, and he also showed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

“He is a really good athlete,” said Lowman of Gaither. “He’s very versatile, he can gain tough yards when he needs to gain tough yards, but he’s also pretty good in space to make people miss. He’s a good receiver too, so I’m really excited to see what he’ll do this year.”

Junior Ty McLauchlin, who can play fullback or tailback, will also be a major part of St. Stephens’ ground game. Juniors Nahshon Martin and Julien Dorce are expected to receive carries as well.

According to Lowman, St. Stephens possesses “what I think is a strong group of receivers.” Senior Noah Gscheidmeier “caught a number of big passes for us last year,” while Michael Watkins and Ethan Atwood also enter their senior seasons.

In addition, senior basketball star Dayton Anderson gives the Indians a “tall target” in the passing game. He could also see time in the secondary, where senior safety Chance Wilson returns along with the likes of Watkins, Atwood and Gaither.

The offensive and defensive lines also return a plethora of experience. Lowman said that “almost everybody that played offensive line in a game last year is back,” while “there’s a lot of game experience returning” on the D-line as well.

At linebacker, senior Chip Hendren is back after starting every game in 2021. Other linebackers on St. Stephens’ roster include Martin and junior Daniel Lowder, who played on the JV squad last year.

“If we work hard to get better every day, if we come out here and make the little things important, if we reach what our potential is, whatever that is, I do believe that we can match up better with folks than we were able to last year,” said Lowman. “Just because of the time that these guys have put in lifting and working to be better this year, and the fact that they’ve all played a full season pretty much.

“I’m not gonna put a number on wins and losses because I think you can sell yourself short or oversell yourself that way and put limits on yourself,” he added. “But I just hope that we come to compete and that we make it important to get better all year long.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Kyle Lowman (2nd year, 2-7)

Stadium: St. Stephens Stadium

Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Last playoff appearance: 2015

State titles: None

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

2-7 overall, 1-4 Western Foothills 3A (6th)

Aug. 20: Lost at Bandys 44-7

Aug. 27: Lost vs. Bunker Hill 42-0

Sept. 17: Won at West Iredell 21-0

Sept. 24: Lost vs. North Iredell 15-6

Oct. 1: Lost vs. Hickory 43-15

Oct. 8: Lost at North Lincoln 26-0

Oct. 15: Lost at East Lincoln 42-6

Oct. 22: Lost vs. Statesville 57-14

Oct. 29: Won at Fred T. Foard 40-10

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: Bandys, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: at Maiden, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: West Iredell*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: at North Iredell*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Hickory*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: North Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: East Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Statesville*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: Fred T. Foard*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER

#2 – Michael Watkins, Senior

#3 – Chance Wilson, Senior

#5 – Ethan Atwood, Senior

#7 – Peyton Young, Senior

#8 – Jordan Twitty, Sophomore

#9 – Trey McCrary, Junior

#10 – Elijah Nash, Senior

#11 – Dayton Anderson, Senior

#12 – Shamariyon Randles, Junior

#14 – Noah Gscheidmeier, Senior

#15 – Logan Laws, Sophomore

#17 – Carter Gscheidmeier, Junior

#20 – Julien Dorce, Junior

#21 – Chip Hendren, Senior

#22 – Brycen Gaither, Sophomore

#24 – Nahshon Martin, Junior

#25 – Spencer Neill, Senior

#32 – Brenden Gasca, Junior

#34 – Ty McLauchlin, Junior

#44 – Will Fincher, Sophomore

#50 – Daniel Lowder, Junior

#51 – Ashton Killian, Senior

#52/#74 – Sergio Ortiz, Senior

#54 – Hunter Downs, Junior

#56 – Kristian Williams, Junior

#60 – Isaac Burgin, Senior

#62 – Luke Apollonio, Senior

#64 – Nicholas Treadway, Senior

#65 – Jacob Frank, Senior

#70 – Josh Waters, Senior

#75 – Uriel Rangel, Senior

#76 – Kasen Turner, Senior

#77 – Jonathan Mayo-Redmond, Senior

#80 – Ty Malone, Senior