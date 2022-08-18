Will higher numbers translate to success for Spartans?

HUDSON — By any measure, South Caldwell’s 2021 football season was a successful one. The Spartans’ overall record was 8-2 and their 3-2 mark in the very difficult Northwestern 3A/4A Conference was good for a third-place finish.

Although the Spartans' playoff run was short-lived due to a first-round loss to eventual 4A state runner-up Julius Chambers, South Caldwell did receive credit for a postseason win, albeit by forfeit due to Chambers’ use of an ineligible player.

South Caldwell second-year head coach Casey Justice is hoping to use the momentum and success of 2021 to springboard into 2022.

“Numbers I guess you could say,” Justice said when queried about what was new on the Hudson campus for his team. “We started off last year, I think our first year we had 58 kids both ways. (This year) we started off with 91 kids. So, we’re getting some kids back out, and getting some excitement around the program has been nice.”

While the Spartans return significant standouts on both sides of the ball, it is difficult not to take into consideration the losses that graduation imposed on the program.

“Definitely our backfield guys. We lost Jaxsen Wilkerson, Will Connor, Nick Everhart, Joe Bolick,” Justice pointed out. “Nick was a big tight end for us and we lost both our quarterbacks. They’re going to be hard to replace.”

Connor and Bolick combined to throw for over 1,000 yards with eight touchdown strikes, while Connor and Wilkerson dominated the running game for South Caldwell with over 1,700 rushing yards between them including nine individual performances of 100 yards or more on the ground. The latter tandem also accounted for 16 rushing TDs between them.

As far as replacing both halves of his two-quarterback system, Justice quickly admitted that was going to be one of the biggest challenges the Spartans face this season.

“We’ve got some guys working hard to do that, but it’s definitely been some growing pains early,” Justice said.

Thus far, Justice and the coaching staff have yet to decide on who they’ll rely on to play QB for the Spartans in 2022. He declined to specifically say who was under consideration.

“To be honest with you, we’ve got three or four quarterbacks we’re rolling through right now. We’ve got two juniors and two freshmen that are out there fighting for it,” Justice said. “We’ll see what happens. They’re all working hard, they’re doing their jobs. We’ll just see when the time comes who can compete and who can put us in the best position to win a football game.”

Fortunately for the Spartans and whoever the signal caller turns out to be, there will be proven performers at several of the key positions alongside them.

The top two receivers from a year ago, JB Robbins and Tyler Eggers, are both back as seniors. Robbins led the team with a 25.9 yards per catch average and five TDs. Eggers, as a tight end, averaged 11.6 yards each time he caught the ball.

“We didn’t lose anything receiving-wise,” Justice said. “That will be good to have some experienced wideouts to help guide our young quarterbacks along.”

The running attack should be another strength for the Spartans in 2022.

“(We’re) very excited about our backfield coming back. We’ve got Suan Moore, Izaiah Harris, Garrett Ashley — those guys will be contributors for us back there,” Justice said. “I don’t want to say it's going to be a lot more run-heavy because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Whatever happens, South Caldwell will have an experienced and polished offensive line ready to help make things happen.

“Oh, definitely upfront guys for sure. They’ve been really working hard and they’ve gotten bigger and stronger and faster,” Justice said, citing expectations for seniors J.D. Page and Davidson Allen and junior Kevin Pereira.

Justice said the Spartans would be running the same offense they have in the past.

“Same thing. We’re going to try to run the sling-T to the best of our ability,” Justice said. “We’re going to try to get our kids in places to make plays.”

The defense won’t change much either. Not in the alignment or the key personnel.

“We’ll stay in our 3-4. Defensively, I think we can be very good. (We have) a lot returning on defense,” Justice said.

Two starting linebackers return in Ashley and Brady Stewart, both seniors. Ashely recorded 41 tackles last season and Stewart had 51 with four tackles for loss between them.

The defensive line and backfield will also be peppered with experience. Harris, a junior, and Eggers will bolster the defensive line for the Spartans. Senior Eli Good and juniors Moore and Sylas Scruggs will patrol the secondary.

Justice tabbed Watauga as the team to beat in the conference, but he was also wary of Freedom, Alexander Central and Hibriten. He noted the Spartans' early nonconference games won’t be a cakewalk either.

“It’s definitely not easy,” Justice said, citing West Caldwell, Hickory and Bandys. “There’s some games there early we’re going to have to be really focused.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Casey Justice (2nd year, 7-3)

Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A

Last playoff appearance: 2021

State titles: None

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

7-3 overall, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A (3rd)

Aug. 20: Won vs. West Caldwell 18-7

Sept. 3: Won vs. Hickory Hawks 20-12

Sept. 10: Won at Newton-Conover 16-13

Sept. 17: Won at Hibriten 44-42

Oct. 1: Lost at Watauga 56-22

Oct. 8: Won vs. Freedom 20-14

Oct. 15: Won at Alexander Central 51-27

Oct. 22: Won at Ashe County 51-6

Oct. 29: Lost vs. Hibriten 29-18

Nov. 5: Lost at Julius Chambers 73-20 (1st round of playoffs)

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: at Hickory Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Bandys, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: Watauga*, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Freedom*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Alexander Central*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: Ashe County*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Hibriten*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER

#2 – Luke Williams, Freshman

#3 – Elijah Albright, Junior

#4 – JB Robbins, Senior

#6 – Izaiah Harris, Junior

#7 – Anderson Raynor, Junior

#8 – Garrett Ashley, Senior

#9 – Riley Barr, Senior

#11 – John Paul Smith, Freshman

#12 – Suan Moore, Junior

#14 – Jonathan Annas, Senior

#15 – Griffen Bolick, Senior

#16 – Tyler Eggers, Senior

#17 – Bryce Johnston, Freshman

#18 – Ben Ellison, Junior

#20 – Ryland Castillo, Junior

#21 – Brady Stewart, Senior

#22 – Sylas Scruggs, Junior

#23 – Carter McGinnis, Junior

#24 – Bryson Genwright, Sophomore

#25 – Trenton Brinkley, Senior

#26 – Andrew Pruette, Senior

#30 – Zack Freeman, Junior

#32 – Jalian Shade, Sophomore

#34 – Eli Good, Senior

#40 – Conner Setzer, Sophomore

#42 – Landon Boarders, Sophomore

#44 – Damian Harkey, Senior

#50 – Alex Engle, Sophomore

#51 – Jackson Koon, Junior

#52 – Bryson Shook, Junior

#53 – Maddox Estes, Senior

#54 – Caleb Foust, Senior

#55 – Malcom Spradling, Freshman

#61 – Payton Helton, Senior

#62 – Dylan Huskey, Junior

#63 – Jakob Morrison, Junior

#64 – Luke Laws, Sophomore

#65 – Jace Lackey, Senior

#70 – Kevin Pereira, Junior

#71 – Brandon Hatton, Senior

#72 – Davidson Allen, Senior

#74 – J.D. Page, Senior

#75 – Lucas Swanson, Senior

#77/88 – Dezmond Hackett, Senior