WIDENING THE GAP: Maiden increases league lead with 4-set win over Bandys

The top two teams in the Catawba Valley 2A battled for every point on an even basis until Maiden pulled away late with kills by Kennedie Noble and Lail, plus a service ace by Barr to notch the win.

However, Bandys got back in the match with a come-from-behind effort in the second set. Trailing by as many as seven points in the early going, the Trojans scratched and clawed their way back into contention and finally tied the score at 20-all.

From there, Marley Beegle and Alexis Bolding each came up big at the net to lead Bandys to a 25-23 decision that knotted things at one set each.

Early in the third set, Bandys setter Bailey Reynolds recorded her 1,000th career assist that ended with a Gabby Edwards kill. Action paused as Reynolds was presented with a plaque to commemorate her milestone achievement.

“Bailey is absolutely one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had the privilege of coaching,” Belk said. “I think that her achievement really proves the kind of player she really is, the kind of person that she is. She works hard to cover a lot of ground. She works hard in the offseason.”