WIDENING THE GAP: Maiden increases league lead with 4-set win over Bandys

CATAWBA — The race for the volleyball title in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference isn’t over yet. But make no mistake, coming off the last turn and heading down the homestretch, the Maiden Blue Devils are in the lead and pulling away after Tuesday night's four-set road win at Bandys by the scores of 25-20, 23-25, 26-24 and 25-15.
Maiden, which improved to 11-7 overall and 10-0 in conference play, opened up a two-game lead in the loss column with four games to play over second-place Bandys, which dropped to 12-6 and 9-2.
“It’s always good to win in this gym,” said Maiden coach Marsha Davis. “It’s too much of a rivalry between these two teams. It doesn’t matter how good each team is. It’s always going to be a good ballgame in this gym.”
The match featured 25 tie scores in the first three sets, confirming the point Davis was trying to make. Bandys coach Carlee Belk said the intensity and her team’s inability to make a significant run to open up a sizable lead in any of the sets took a toll on the Trojans.
“To be honest, that can be really exhausting playing point by point. The truth is, your players that stay on the court, that wears on them,” Belk said. “Then you have to throw in fresh legs. Then the chemistry is off. We fought that battle tonight.”
Maiden took the early lead in set one behind the net play of Grace Kilby, Ilysa Barr and Savannah Lail. The Blue Devils built a 7-3 lead before the Trojans settled in and tied the score with four straight points.
The top two teams in the Catawba Valley 2A battled for every point on an even basis until Maiden pulled away late with kills by Kennedie Noble and Lail, plus a service ace by Barr to notch the win.
However, Bandys got back in the match with a come-from-behind effort in the second set. Trailing by as many as seven points in the early going, the Trojans scratched and clawed their way back into contention and finally tied the score at 20-all.
From there, Marley Beegle and Alexis Bolding each came up big at the net to lead Bandys to a 25-23 decision that knotted things at one set each.
Early in the third set, Bandys setter Bailey Reynolds recorded her 1,000th career assist that ended with a Gabby Edwards kill. Action paused as Reynolds was presented with a plaque to commemorate her milestone achievement.
“Bailey is absolutely one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had the privilege of coaching,” Belk said. “I think that her achievement really proves the kind of player she really is, the kind of person that she is. She works hard to cover a lot of ground. She works hard in the offseason.”
Bandys claimed its largest lead of the night, 11-6. But Maiden fought back and drew even at 11-all. From there its was literally a point-by-point tug of war with neither team holding more than a two-point lead the rest of the way. Maiden finally got to set point on a kill by Noble and won it, 26-24, on Barr’s serve to take a 2-1 lead going into the fourth set.
The Blue Devils never trailed in the fourth set and quickly built a sizable lead. Maiden cruised to the comfortable 25-15 win with pinpoint passing and an authoritative power attack up front.
“The first game and fourth game I thought we played our kind of ballgame,” Davis said of the Blue Devils. “We let up a little bit in the second and third. But the first and fourth I felt we played like we know how to play. We were playing as a team, and we were moving.”
Lail finished the night with 19 kills and a block for a point to lead the Blue Devils. Barr had 12 kills and Kilby added 10, while Ikard served four aces. But the backbone of the Maiden attack was the strong passing that set up the Blue Devils’ hitters.
“We’ve been working on that a lot — passing,” Davis said. “This gym is a lower gym, so we have to work on keeping the passes low. That’s what we worked on, and they did it.”
Bolding led Bandys with 10 kills and two blocks. Mya Benfield had eight kills and both Beegle and Bayli Bryan had seven.
“Maiden, they played well. They are always tough,” Belk said. “Mentally, they’ve got a lot of heart that when they play as well as they played tonight, we have to be at our best. I think we hit there certain times, but we didn’t stay there tonight.”
Maiden hosts East Burke today before visiting Bunker Hill on Thursday, while Bandys travels to Newton-Conover on Thursday.