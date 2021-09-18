WHO'S LAUGHING NOW?: Hickory holds off East Lincoln for 22-21 victory

The Hickory football team didn’t play a perfect game on Friday night, but the Red Tornadoes never trailed in an upset victory over the state’s fifth-ranked 3A West team according to MaxPreps.com. Visiting East Lincoln entered with an unbeaten record, but exited with a 22-21 loss in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A Conference opener at Frank Barger Stadium.

The win was the second straight for Hickory, which improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. On the other side, the Mustangs dropped to 3-1 and 0-1 after losing their conference opener for the first time since forfeiting to Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference foe Bessemer City in 2011.

“As far as our kids go, I have put these kids through it,” said Hickory first-year head coach Joe Glass, who coached at Lincolnton and lost to East Lincoln each of the previous two seasons. “From summer camp overnight to we’re lifting full speed in the weight room right now and then turn around and come to practice and we’re getting after it, things that they aren’t used to yet. And I can’t say enough about them.

“Their resolve is unbelievable after what they’ve been through and all the losses and everybody talks about they’re the laughingstock,” he continued. “This finally puts a big ‘H’ on their chest and makes them have some confidence.”