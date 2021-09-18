WHO'S LAUGHING NOW?: Hickory holds off East Lincoln for 22-21 victory

The Hickory football team didn’t play a perfect game on Friday night, but the Red Tornadoes never trailed in an upset victory over the state’s fifth-ranked 3A West team according to MaxPreps.com. Visiting East Lincoln entered with an unbeaten record, but exited with a 22-21 loss in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A Conference opener at Frank Barger Stadium.
The win was the second straight for Hickory, which improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. On the other side, the Mustangs dropped to 3-1 and 0-1 after losing their conference opener for the first time since forfeiting to Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference foe Bessemer City in 2011.
“As far as our kids go, I have put these kids through it,” said Hickory first-year head coach Joe Glass, who coached at Lincolnton and lost to East Lincoln each of the previous two seasons. “From summer camp overnight to we’re lifting full speed in the weight room right now and then turn around and come to practice and we’re getting after it, things that they aren’t used to yet. And I can’t say enough about them.
“Their resolve is unbelievable after what they’ve been through and all the losses and everybody talks about they’re the laughingstock,” he continued. “This finally puts a big ‘H’ on their chest and makes them have some confidence.”
Both teams were sloppy in the early going, with the Mustangs fumbling the opening kickoff and Hickory’s Josiah Edwards recovering the ball at East Lincoln’s 15-yard line. However, a bad snap on the Red Tornadoes’ first offensive play gave possession right back to the Mustangs, with Landon Glezen recovering the fumble at the 19.
From there, East Lincoln embarked on a drive that chewed up over half of the first-quarter clock. The Mustangs picked up four first downs — one on a 15-yard roughing the kicker penalty when a Hickory player plowed into East Lincoln punter Jaxon Sellers — but ultimately stalled at the Red Tornadoes’ 22. Sellers attempted a 39-yard field goal, but it came up short with 5:12 remaining in the opening quarter.
Armed with a second chance to take an early lead, the Red Tornadoes drove 80 yards in eight plays. Sophomore quarterback Turner Wood found senior Dontae Baker twice on the drive, first for a 13-yard gain and later for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Following a successful 2-point conversion pass from Wood to Tyquan Hill, Hickory held an 8-0 advantage with 53 seconds left in the opening quarter.
After the teams exchanged punts, East Lincoln recorded its first TD drive early in the second quarter. Following an injury to second-string QB Jeremiah Jones — who started in place of the injured Tyler Mizzell and would return later in the contest — on a 46-yard pass to Keandre Walker, third-string signal caller Hunter Bolling hooked up with Markell Clark for a 40-yard scoring strike at the 8:55 mark. The extra point attempt was blocked, but the Mustangs had seemingly found some life behind their freshman QB.
Nevertheless, neither team was able to score again until the second half. Hickory received the opening kickoff and traveled 79 yards in six plays. Edwards ran the ball three times on the drive and scored on a 4-yard TD run less than two minutes into the third quarter, with the ensuing 2-point conversion pass from Wood to Jamarion Hewitt making it 16-6 in favor of the Red Tornadoes.
Edwards, a senior who led all ball carriers with 64 yards on 24 attempts, also caught a 15-yard pass from Wood during the drive. Baker added a 42-yard reception from Hickory’s second-year QB, who both players said has shown tremendous growth this season.
“Turner has grown every week, just honestly playing exceptional,” said Edwards. “If there’s been issues in practice he’s the first one to try to figure it out, and the thing about him is he wants to be the best he can possibly be. ... That’s just big for us in somebody that young.”
“To see him grow from his freshman year to now, he’s just grown up so much,” added Baker, who had five catches for a game-high 157 yards. “He’s coming to practice every day, shows true leadership. That boy, he’s improving every year and I love it.”
Following a 38-yard field goal try that was missed by Sellers midway through the third quarter, East Lincoln received a golden opportunity to score moments later after Parker Davis blocked a Hickory punt. After Tyjai Johnson scored from 4 yards out on the next play, Sellers converted the extra point to bring the Mustangs within three points, 16-13, at the 4:56 mark.
An interception by East Lincoln’s Glezen on Hickory’s next series gave the Mustangs possession at their own 40. However, a sack by the Red Tornadoes’ Jake Prince resulted in an 11-yard loss on first down and East Lincoln ultimately had to punt.
After the teams exchanged punts to begin the fourth quarter, Wood connected with Baker for a 57-yard gain to the Mustangs’ 5. Edwards covered the distance on the next play, and despite a failed 2-point conversion pass, Hickory led 22-13 with 9:46 remaining.
Seventeen seconds later, things got a whole lot closer. Jones returned a kickoff 98 yards to bring the Mustangs within three points, while a successful 2-point conversion pass from Bolling to Clark cut the Red Tornadoes’ lead to 22-21.
Hickory tried to bleed as much clock as possible, but ended up having to punt the ball back to East Lincoln with less than five minutes left. The Red Tornadoes’ defense stiffened and forced a Mustangs punt, but after turning the ball over on downs with 2:19 to play, East Lincoln began a last-gasp drive from its own 10.
Bolling completed several passes during the series, including three straight to Michael Dobler for gains of 18, 14 and 8 yards. In the end, Sellers had an opportunity to redeem himself with a 37-yard field goal in the closing seconds, but the attempt sailed wide right. With only 0.8 seconds left, Hickory took a knee and ran out the clock.
“They have a good football team, a great football team,” said Glass of East Lincoln. “Them having a quarterback out of course helped us a little bit. We didn’t really know what to do coming in because we didn’t know who they were gonna have and who was gonna play what.
“They did a heck of a job preparing those guys,” he continued. “It was a great football game back and forth. ... It definitely feels good to get a win against them.”
Wood completed 9 of 15 passes for 191 yards to lead Hickory’s aerial attack, while East Lincoln’s Bolling completed 15 of 27 passes for 126 yards and Jones was 6-of-8 passing for 63 yards.
“It’s a blessing,” said Edwards of beating East Lincoln. “I transferred here in my junior year and my junior year I wasn’t able to play much because of injuries, but it’s a blessing to be able to be not only a leader on the field but a leader in the school. Hickory’s a great school, a great place, and honestly it’s family.”
“After going 0-7 last season, just bouncing back with Coach Glass, he showed us the way,” added Baker. “He showed us right from wrong, and over the summer we just worked. It’s been paying off.”
Hickory hits the road next Friday for a battle with North Lincoln, while the Mustangs host Statesville.
East Lincoln;00;06;07;08;—;21
Hickory;08;00;08;06;—;22
First Quarter
H — Dontae Baker 41-yard pass from Turner Wood (Tyquan Hill pass from Wood), :53
Second Quarter
EL — Markell Clark 40-yard pass from Hunter Bolling (kick failed), 8:55
Third Quarter
H — Josiah Edwards 4-yard run (Jamarion Hewitt pass from Wood), 10:08
EL — Tyjai Johnson 4-yard run (Jaxon Sellers kick), 4:56
Fourth Quarter
H — Edwards 5-yard run (pass failed), 9:46
EL — Jeremiah Jones 98-yard kickoff return (Clark pass from Bolling), 9:29
Team Stats
First Downs: East Lincoln 13, Hickory 10
Rushes-yards: East Lincoln 24-72, Hickory 36-94
Comp-Att-Int: East Lincoln 21-35-0, Hickory 9-15-1
Passing yards: East Lincoln 189, Hickory 191
Fumbles-Lost: East Lincoln 3-1, Hickory 2-1
Penalties-yards: East Lincoln 9-75, Hickory 12-100
Individual Stats
RUSHING — East Lincoln: Orlandis Howell-Johnson 11-58, Jeremiah Jones 5-22, Tyjai Johnson 4-12 and 1 TD, Markell Clark 1-2, Hunter Bolling 3-(-22). Hickory: Josiah Edwards 24-64 and 2 TDs, Turner Wood 6-23, Isaiah Lackey 3-7, Dontae Baker 2-2, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING — East Lincoln: Bolling 15-27-0 for 126 yards and 1 TD, Jones 6-8-0 for 63 yards. Hickory: Wood 9-15-1 for 191 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — East Lincoln: Keandre Walker 5-69, Clark 9-64 and 1 TD, Michael Dobler 3-40, Tyjai Johnson 1-10, Landon Glezen 1-7, Orlandis Howell-Johnson 2-(-1). Hickory: Baker 5-157 and 1 TD, Edwards 2-25, Tyquan Hill 1-5, Jamarion Hewitt 1-4.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.