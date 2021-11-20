Western Alamance tops Hickory to win state title

CARY — In the story of a Cinderella season, the shoe fit just fine for Western Alamance. However, the clock struck midnight on Hickory’s dream of a state title.
Ian Bacchus popped in a penalty kick in the 77th minute that provided the margin for the Warriors in a 1-0 win in the 3A state championship of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys soccer tournament on Friday night at Koka Booth Field at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Seeded 21st in the East Region, Western Alamance (19-5-1), which started the season 1-3, completed a memorable run in the playoffs that included a forfeit win in the third round, a win at top-seeded First Flight and a shootout win in the East final at Lee County. It is the first boys soccer title for Western Alamance, which had lost in its only other appearance in a state final (1A/2A) in 1997.
Warriors head coach Camden Brooks, a former player at Western Alamance, said that while the team wanted a higher seed, it accepted the challenge without complaint.
“No one looked at it like, ‘Ah man, we’ve got to travel everywhere. This is going to stink,’” said Brooks. “Everyone was like, ‘That’s fine.’ It doesn't matter who we match up against. It doesn’t matter where we go. These kids are going to compete the entire time.”
After the Warriors forced the pace early and had a pair of corner kicks over the first four minutes, with few exceptions, Hickory controlled the action much of the night.
Unofficially, the Red Tornadoes (22-4-1) outshot Western Alamance 10-8 and had a 10-6 advantage in corner kicks. However, only three of Hickory's shots made it through to Western Alamance goalkeeper Spencer Dee.
“We just couldn't find a ball with the attacking thirds,” said Hickory head coach Brian Jillings. “We just couldn’t quite get enough bodies in the box, or just find enough players. Unfortunately, we just weren't clinical enough tonight.”
With Hickory subbing its frontline players often, the Red Tornadoes' forwards began to get free runs at the goal later in the match and offered chances to break the scoreless tie.
In the 69th minute, Ben Howard led a three-on-two down the center of the pitch that set up Orlando Almanza on the right side of the 18-yard box. His shot from 15 yards out was deflected off the leaping fingertips of Dee. The ensuing corner kick by Cesar Rangel found a pair of Hickory heads, with Fletcher Tate’s knock in the 6-yard box caroming wide left.
Minutes later, Rangel had two clean runs at the keeper in the center of the box, but passes to him were out of reach or cut off by the Warriors.
The decisive play of the match came as a long pass up the right side got to Gael Villagas-Duran, who worked the bouncing ball in the 18-yard box before his pass met Bacchus at the top of the box as he split a pair of Hickory defenders and was fouled.
Bacchus took the shot and sent the right-footer low into the bottom left corner of the goal for the score.
Scampering for the equalizer, Hickory’s best shot came in the 79th minute as a corner kick from the left got to Almanza at the penalty spot. His left-footed shot deflected off Dee and a quick rebound shot in the scramble from a couple of yards out tipped wide left. Another corner kick as time wound down did not create a shot.
“Spencer, he's a phenomenal player,” Brooks said in praise of his keeper in the last sequence. “He's a smaller guy, so you don't look at him and expect that to come out of him, but he's very level-headed. As soon as we scored, he didn't get too high or too caught up in the moment. He's like, alright. I’ve got to focus, and I've got to finish the job.”
As the clock expired, the contrast of reactions on the pitch was starkly different between the jubilant celebration by Western Alamance players and the shock of Hickory players, many of whom laid face down on the pitch for several minutes.
While Jillings understood the disappointment of the moment for his players and the Red Tornadoes' fan base at home, the Hickory head coach said in the postgame interview that he hoped the players will see the positives from the entirety of the season.
“These guys have invested so much time in their lives learning to play this sport and you want to finish on a positive note’” said Jillings. “Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way for everybody. I’m heartbroken for them. We had so many people back home, our community and the high school that supported us and motivated us. We hate it for them as well. There’s nothing I can tell them that's going to make them feel better.