Western Alamance tops Hickory to win state title

Bacchus took the shot and sent the right-footer low into the bottom left corner of the goal for the score.

Scampering for the equalizer, Hickory’s best shot came in the 79th minute as a corner kick from the left got to Almanza at the penalty spot. His left-footed shot deflected off Dee and a quick rebound shot in the scramble from a couple of yards out tipped wide left. Another corner kick as time wound down did not create a shot.

“Spencer, he's a phenomenal player,” Brooks said in praise of his keeper in the last sequence. “He's a smaller guy, so you don't look at him and expect that to come out of him, but he's very level-headed. As soon as we scored, he didn't get too high or too caught up in the moment. He's like, alright. I’ve got to focus, and I've got to finish the job.”

As the clock expired, the contrast of reactions on the pitch was starkly different between the jubilant celebration by Western Alamance players and the shock of Hickory players, many of whom laid face down on the pitch for several minutes.

While Jillings understood the disappointment of the moment for his players and the Red Tornadoes' fan base at home, the Hickory head coach said in the postgame interview that he hoped the players will see the positives from the entirety of the season.