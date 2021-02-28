West Stokes girls rally past Bunker Hill in regional semis

KING — Two high school girls basketball programs not used to the big stage of the regionals played a high energy game Saturday night. West Stokes pulled away in the final three minutes to defeat visiting Bunker Hill 67-61 in a North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A West Regional semifinal.
The top-seeded Wildcats (14-0), who won their first conference championship since 2001, will play in their first 2A West final Tuesday night against No. 6 Shelby (17-0). The Golden Lions moved into Tuesday’s game after eliminating No. 2 Mountain Heritage, also on Saturday. The winner of that game will play the 2A East champion, either No. 2 McMichael (6-8) or No. 9 Farmville Central (13-0).
Following Wednesday’s executive order by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, which raised the attendance of indoor sports to 25 percent, fans of both teams filled the gym with the familiar boos and cheers. The players rewarded the fans’ efforts with a close game throughout, contested with pep and vigor from both teams. After Bunker Hill ran up a nine-point margin early in the game, the Wildcats tied the game at 23 at the midway point of the second quarter. From then, neither team led by more than six until the very end.
Looking for its first regional final since 2002, Bunker Hill (12-1) pulled within 59-57 with 3:01 to play after Faith Isenhour’s dribble drive ended with a stumbling, right-handed scoop that kissed off the backboard into the net. A steal by Camryn Bryant put the Bears in position to tie the game, but Sydney Cockerham stole the ball back and set up a layup by Hannah Spainhour (21 points) to push West Stokes’ lead to four.
On the next Bunker Hill possession, Addie Wray (11 points) was called for a charge. A full-court press by the Bears netted a backcourt steal by Damireona Burch, who sent the ball to Isenhour. Her quick shot missed with Emma Santoro taking the rebound, and she went the length of the court before completing a stumbling layup of her own to put the Wildcats up 63-57 with 72 seconds left. Isenhour cut the deficit to four with two free throws. A traveling call gave Bunker hill another chance to slice the lead in half, but Olivia Ellis was called for a moving screen with 29.9 seconds left. From there, Spainhour hit 3 of 6 free throws to give West Stokes its largest lead at 66-59. Isenhour’s runner was the final hurrah for the Bears' season before Spainhour added a final free throw.
“Our kids played really hard,” said Bunker Hill head coach Lee Swanson. “We had many tough calls down the stretch of that game that didn’t go our way, but they just kept playing. There’s not a dry eye in that locker room. I love them and I’m proud of them.”
Bunker Hill played with just seven players, but the Bears had little use for conserving energy early. With quick speed, they pushed the attack right at West Stokes and opened a 13-4 lead just over three minutes into the game with Olivia Ellis (19 points) scoring five. Santoro, the Wildcats' senior center, went after Burch, the Bears' freshman, in the post and scored four to get her team within 17-14. But she picked up her second foul late in the quarter and sat until the second quarter, and the Bears took advantage of her absence.
Bunker Hill rebuilt the lead to 23-17 in the second quarter after Isenhour converted a layup and free throw. Isenhour finished the game with a filled score sheet of 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Santoro returned and went to work with three buckets to tie the game at 23.
Bunker Hill regained the six-point lead with Ellis’ 3-pointer and a falling leaner by Wray that turned into a three-point play.
The Bears led 33-29 at the half, but the game shifted permanently into West Stokes’ favor, as a skilled passing group in the half-court set netted several backdoor cuts for baskets, or set up open 3-point shots. Bree Spainhour’s 3 with six minutes left in the quarter put the Wildcats up for the first time 38-35, and, as it turned out, permanently. Santoro scored nine in the quarter and assisted on a backdoor pass to Hannah Davis. West Stokes shot 8-for-14 in the quarter with six of the buckets coming from assists.
Impressed by the Bears' skill and speed, West Stokes head coach Dillon Bobbitt made adjustments with the team, mostly by getting the Wildcats to accept the challenge of stopping Bunker Hill.
“We kind of took it personally,” said Bobbitt. “I challenged our players to prepare for the battle in the second half. Offensively, we looked at some things to try and get some better movement and get Bunker Hill out of their comfort zone. Our goal was to make them shift quick, to make them guard one end and to have them guard the other end and then come back and guard this end again. It gave us some open looks.”
Swanson agreed the Wildcats had his team doing things that made the defense struggle. The Bears dressed just seven for the game and Swanson admitted the ability to prepare for the Wildcats' passing game was limited.
“We can practice a lot of stuff that they do,” Swanson said. “Give credit to them, they did a good job and we didn’t. It was kind of hard to guard against some of those adjustments.”
Ellis’ buzzer-beating 3 put the Bears within 49-47 heading to the final quarter, but the Wildcats held fast the remainder of the game.
Bunker Hill bids farewell to senior starters DaLesha Linebarger, Camryn Bryant and Wray. The trio were a part of a group that was 9-17 as freshmen and came within six points of playing for a 2A West title.
“Coach (Randy) Joines had them the first two years and did some good things with that talent,” said Swanson. “They really bought into our kind of offense. This is not a team, a few years ago, that could’ve weathered that storm. But they just kept fighting and fighting. We know that we’ve still got a chance to be good moving forward, because we’ve got a program and not just a team. We’ve had a great run.”
Bunker Hill: 17 16 14 14 - 61
West Stokes: 14 15 20 18 - 67
Bunker Hill – Olivia Ellis 19, Faith Isenhour 18, Addie Wray 11, Camryn Bryant 7, Damireonia Burch 6.