West Stokes girls rally past Bunker Hill in regional semis

Bunker Hill rebuilt the lead to 23-17 in the second quarter after Isenhour converted a layup and free throw. Isenhour finished the game with a filled score sheet of 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Santoro returned and went to work with three buckets to tie the game at 23.

Bunker Hill regained the six-point lead with Ellis’ 3-pointer and a falling leaner by Wray that turned into a three-point play.

The Bears led 33-29 at the half, but the game shifted permanently into West Stokes’ favor, as a skilled passing group in the half-court set netted several backdoor cuts for baskets, or set up open 3-point shots. Bree Spainhour’s 3 with six minutes left in the quarter put the Wildcats up for the first time 38-35, and, as it turned out, permanently. Santoro scored nine in the quarter and assisted on a backdoor pass to Hannah Davis. West Stokes shot 8-for-14 in the quarter with six of the buckets coming from assists.

Impressed by the Bears' skill and speed, West Stokes head coach Dillon Bobbitt made adjustments with the team, mostly by getting the Wildcats to accept the challenge of stopping Bunker Hill.