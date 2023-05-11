One of the largest events for high school athletes takes place this weekend as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold track and field regionals throughout the state.

Team and individual championships are on the line in each of the four classifications, with four regionals — East, Mideast, Midwest and West — held within those classes. The top four individual qualifiers for each event advance to next weekend’s state track meets, scheduled to be held at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

Qualifiers for regionals earned the right to compete by hitting a pre-determined mark for a specific classification, which is set prior to the season. Each event will have up to 16 competitors. After automatic qualifiers are determined and placed, athletes with the next best marks throughout the region are selected until each event reaches 16 participants. A maximum of three competitors from each school may compete in an individual event and only one team per school is allowed in each relay event. Individual athletes can compete in up to four separate events.

From the local area, the 1A and 3A West meets are scheduled for Friday, while the 2A and 4A meets are set for Saturday.

Below is a list of athletes from each area conference school in the 1A and 3A West meets. A separate preview will be published for Saturday's 2A and 4A West meets.

(NOTE: Names and specific events for persons with a top-four seed are italicized. Those listed in bold have the top seed mark for that event. All distances listed are in meters.)

3A WEST REGIONAL, NORTH LINCOLN HIGH, 10 a.m.

ASHE COUNTY

COACH: Alex Rollins

BOYS:

Individuals: Dylan Carpenter (800); Elliott Cox (Shot Put); Noah Farmer, Sr. (1600, 3200); Ryder Phipps (300 hurdles); Michael Acevedo, So. (Long Jump*); Kade Brown, So. (Discus); Mason Carpenter, Sr. (110 hurdles*, 300 hurdles*); Joseph Cary, Sr. (800); Cesar Martinez, Sr. (Long Jump*); Andrew Peterson, Sr. (100, 200)

Relays: 4x800 (Dylan Carpenter; Farmer; Dan Ruiz-Lara; Cole Rumfelt)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Sherry Billings, Sr. (3200); Lanie Bowers, So. (Discus); Emmi Cheek, Jr. (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Abilene Dollar, Jr. (800); Kaitlin French, Jr. (High Jump, 300 hurdles); Emily Hartsoe, Jr. (Shot Put, Discus); Jezik Martin, Sr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump); Abby McClure, Sr. (Pole Vault); Paige Overcash, Jr. (High Jump, 100 Hurdles, 300 hurdles); Dakota Peterman, Fr. (Shot Put, Discus)

Relays: 4x100 (Martin, Dollar, Alexi Rollins, So.; Olivia Glover Jr.); 4x200 (Cheek; French; Martin; Dollar); 4x400 (French, Abigail McClure, Sr. Overcash, Cheek); 4x800 (Hannely Bautista, Jr.; McClure; Dollar; Emory Taylor, So.).

About the Huskies: Hartsoe is the two-time defending state champion in the discus and added the shot put title to her medal count last year. Emmi Cheek was the runner-up in the girls' 300 hurdles and wound up sixth at the state meet. Katlyn French was ninth at state in the high jump.

EAST LINCOLN

COACH: David Brehm and Ryan Goggio

BOYS:

Individuals: Christopher Dailey, Fr. (Triple Jump); Marcel Johnson, Jr. (Shot Put); Jaylen Roseboro, Jr. (100, 200, 400); Ben Seagle, Sr. (Discus); Braylin Smith, Jr. (Long Jump)

Relays: 4x100 (Dailey; Smith; LJ Forney; Tyberius Stevens, So.); 4x200 (Smith; Jarvis Stevens, Jr.; Forney; Frazier Lynch, Jr.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Kiara Anderson, So. (Long Jump, Triple Jump); Alexa Dos Santos, Jr. (High Jump); Hailey McFadden, So. (High Jump)

Relays: 4x100 (Hailey Sherril, So.; Bre’ane Pearson, Jr.; Anderson, Dos Santos); 4x200 (Laura Davila, So.; Aubrey Ward, Fr.; De Santos, Pearson); 4x800 (Lauren Stewart, Jr.; Emma Thomson, So.; Lyndsey Ferrie, Fr.; Lily Guffey, Fr.)

About the Mustangs: Jaylen Roseboro and Christopher Dailey are the only two Mustangs to return from last year’s regional. Roseboro qualified third in both the 200- and 400-meter dashes.

FRED T. FOARD

COACH: Robert Ogle and Danny Williamson

BOYS:

Individuals: Daniel Eblen, Jr. (Pole Vault)

Relays: 4x400 (Carson Bess; Alex Gonzalez; Santos-Morales; Garrett Starnes); 4x800 (G. Starnes, Jr.; Bess, Fr.; Evan Starnes, Fr.; Mario Santos-Morales, Jr.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Brooklyn Bess, Sr. (100 Hurdles); Ashlyn Eggers, So. (Pole Vault); Emily Ennis, So. (100 Hurdles); Re’Anna Falls, So. (100, 200); Imani Ikard, Jr. (High Jump); Kacey Swartley, Sr. (100 Hurdles)

Relays: 4x100 (Bess, Samaria Tipps, Sr.; Ikard; Falls); 4x400 (Lyla Bloch, So.; Katie Wilkinson, Sr.; Ashlyn Kirby, Jr.; Emmalyn Buskirk, So.); 4x800 (Bloch; Buskirk; Kirby; Lydia Smith, Fr.)

About the Tigers: Brooklyn Bess and Swartley are the only two returnees from last year’s regional meet. Both are looking for their first state appearance.

FREEDOM

COACH: Chip Lewis

BOYS:

Individuals: Colby Anderson, Sr. (800, 1600); Nathan Lindsay, Jr. (110 hurdles); Tiras Walker, So. (Triple Jump)

Relay: 4x100 (Quentin Harbison, Sr.; Sam Lingerfelt, Sr.; Walker, Isaac Searcy, Sr.); 4x400 (Asher Ellis, Sr.; Lingerfelt; Ian Clark, Fr.; Lindsay)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Cynica Caldwell, Fr. (100, 200); Ava Cooke,Fr. (400); Katie Deacon, Sr. (800, 3200); Emily Kania, So. (1600); Sara Byrd Succop, Sr. (1600)

Relays: 4x100 (Leah Kirksey, So.; Kaitlyn; Hagmann, Fr; Leland Evans, Jr.; Caldwell); 4x200 (Evans; Hagmann; Caldwell; Cooke); 4x400 (Kirksey; Hagmann; Deacon; Cooke); 4x800 (Kylie Price, Sr.; Riley Cullen, Sr.; Yuk Soto-Luna Sr; Kania)

About the Patriots: Deacon, Kania and Anderson are the lone returnees from last year’s regional. Deacon was the 3A West runner-up in the girls' 1,600-meter run and placed seventh in the same event at state. She is looking for her third state appearance.

HIBRITEN

COACH: Jimmy Watkins

BOYS:

Individuals: Jadent Buchholz, Sr. (800, 1600); Javier Maxwell, So. (High Jump); Caleb Robbins, Jr. (Pole Vault); Ryan Sedlacek, Sr. (1600, 3200); Gabriel Suddreth, Jr. (Discus)

Relay: 4x800 (Luke Sanderlin; Sedlacek; Buchholz; Lorenzo Garcia, Jr.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Jada Brown, Jr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump); Maggie Taylor, Jr. (Shot Put)

About the Panthers: Jada Brown won the 2A West title in the girls' long jump two seasons ago and added a runner-up finish in the same event last year. She went on the take fifth at state last year. Caleb Robbins was ninth at state in the boys' pole vault last spring. Maggie Taylor is the other returnee at regionals.

HICKORY

COACH: Ronnie Hopper and Jody Weatherman

BOYS:

Individuals: Kwan Oates, Jr. (Triple Jump, Long Jump); Jack Osborne, Fr. (100); Brian Schoellner, Sr. (Pole Vault); Aiden Smith, Sr. (Discus); Elijah Willheim, Jr. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles)

Relays: 4x100 (Woody Clark, Jr. Jamarion Hewitt, Sr., Osborne, Oates)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Madeleine Johnson, Sr. (Discus*)

About the Red Tornadoes: Elijah Wilheim was the runner-up in the boys' 300 meters last year and was 14th at state. Kwan Oates also qualified in the triple jump and took ninth. Madeleine Johnson is at her third regional.

NORTH IREDELL

COACH: Andy Howell

BOYS:

Individuals: Brodie Anderson, Sr. (400); Trevor Campbell, Sr. (300 Hurdles); Maddox Gantt, So. (1600, 3200); Philip Riddle, Sr. (1600, 3200); Austin Sloan, Sr. (Discus); Talyn Stevenson, So.

Relays: 4x200 (Anderson; Kaleb Parks, Jr.; LaDainian Sales, Jr.; Zohor Freeman); 4x400 (Stevenson, Anderson, Riddle, Parks); 4x800 (Parker Anderson, Sr.; Gantt; Riddle; B. Anderson)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Kinley Feimster, Fr. (Long Jump); Natalia Nieto, Sr. (800, 1600); Allison Sanders, So. (Shot Put); Mia Sohovich , Fr.(1600); Brianna Stikeleather, Fr. (3200); Breanna Sturtevant, Fr. (1600, 3200)

Relays: 4x800 (Sohovich; Julia Hollar, Jr.; Sturtevant; Nieto)

About the Raiders: Riddle and Brodie Anderson were part of the boys' regional runner-up in the 4x800 relay last year that went on to finish 10th at state. They, along with Trevor Campbell and Natalia Nieto, are the lone returnees to regionals.

NORTH LINCOLN

COACH: Jerry Castro

BOYS:

Individuals: Bryce Anthony, Jr. (300 Hurdles); Tanner Ayers, Sr. (High Jump); Connor Bagwell, Jr. (800, 1600, 3200); Alexander Duncan, Jr. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Stephen Fernetti, Sr. (800, 1600, 3200); Mirko Glavan, Sr. (1600, 3200); Kolton Hodges, Sr. (800); Hunter Huckleberry, Sr. (Shot Put, Discus); Logan Jones, Sr. (Pole Vault); Immanuel Mayner, Sr. (200, 400); Connor Nichols, Sr. (High Jump); Brennen Rogers, Fr. (Shot Put); Jeremiah Sellers, Jr. (Long Jump, 100); Liam Sutton, Sr. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Everson Viverette, Jr. (High Jump); Hunter Zettle, Fr. (Discus)

Relays: 4x100 (Shawn Wingate, Fr.; Sutton; Sellers; Mayner); 4x200 (Aaron Doeden, So,; Duncan; Tyler Donahue, Jr; Ernesto Cardenes, So.); 4x400 (Anthony; Mayner; Sutton; Hodges); 4x800 (Bagwell; Fernetti; Hodges; Cardenes)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Olivia Ferraro, Fr. (800, 1600); Kristiana Flowers, Jr. (Triple Jump); Ayanna Gaddy, Sr. (100, 200); Haylee Gibson, So. (100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Emma Glass, Jr. (100 Hurdles); Bella Green, So. (1600); Blythe Jawrosky, So. (Pole Vault, 400); Camden Johnson, So. (Triple Jump); Marianah Keville, So. (Long Jump); Kayla Leslie, So. (800); Carly Love, Sr. (Discus); Samantha McGuigan, So. (Shot Put); Macy Parks, Sr. (800, 1600, 3200); Kelbi Pierce, Sr. (3200); Angely Soto, Jr. (Triple Jump, 100 Hurdles); Keira Wingate, So. (Shot Put); Bella Wood, Jr. (3200)

Relays: 4x100 (Danielle Dudley, Jr. Keville, Gaddy, Glass); 4x200 (Gaddy, Dudley, Soto, Gibson); 4x400 (Gibson, Ferraro, Leslie, Jaworsky); 4x800 (Parks, Ferraro, Green, Leslie)

About the Knights: The defending 3A West girls champions return seven athletes from a year ago, including the defending 3,200-meter titlist, Bella Wood, who is the top seed in that race. Other state qualifiers back include Kelbi Pierce (3200) and Angely Soto (Triple Jump).

The boys team was the runner-up a year and return 10 from that group. Defending regional champions include Kolton Hodges (800) and Liam Sutton (300 hurdles), who was the 110 hurdle runner-up. Jeremiah Sellers, Immanuel Mayner and Sutton were a part of the 3A state champion 4x100 relay team.

ST. STEPHENS

COACH: James Mayfield and Stephen Carpenter

BOYS:

Individuals: Ethan Ison, Jr. (400); Michael Watkins, Sr. (100, 200)

Relays: 4x200 (Watkins; Mason Brown, Sr.; Ison, Carter Hessong, Sr.); 4x400 (Carter Gscheidmeier, Jr.; Noah Gscheidmeier, Sr.; Hessong; Ison); 4x800 (Payce Sherrill, Sr.; Gage Marley, So.; Addison Parker, So.; Jackson VanBeurden, Sr.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Emily Castro, So. (400); Daniela Flores Gutierrez, Jr. (800, 1600); Jordyn Horan, Jr. (Pole Vault); Breanna Laney, So. (100)

Relays: 4x800 (Sarah McNeil, Sr.; Addison Cox, So.; Eva Cronin, Jr.; Flores Gutierrez)

About the Indians: Horan, Cronin, Flores Gutierrez and Sherrill return to regionals. Horan was the 3A West runner-up in the girls' pole vault in 2021 and placed ninth at state. Watkins has the top seed in both the boys' 100 and 200 dash.

STATESVILLE

COACH: Dave Rucker

BOYS:

Individuals: Telly Carter, Jr. (400); Davin Clarke, Jr. (200); Elisha Coleman, So. (Long Jump, 300 hurdles, 400); Benjamin Cowen, Sr. (Pole Vault); Mekiaun Davis, Jr. (100); Jaylen Himes, Jr. (100, 200); Titus Myers, Sr. (100, 200); Nicholas Porter, So. (400); Jehahj Sherrill, So. (Long Jump, 300 hurdles)

Relays: 4x100 (Davis; Myers; Clarke; Sherrill); 4x200 (Clarke; Myers; Sherrill; Himes); 4x400 (Carter; Tanner Davis, Sr.; Coleman; Porter)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Nakirah Adams, So. (100, 200); Savonnah Camp, Jr. (Discus); Kemiyah Cowan (300 hurdles); Ta’Leah Dulin, So. (Triple Jump); Alaya Gillespie, Sr. (100, 200); Keyanna Graham, Sr. (400); Dynasty Hamilton, Jr. (High Jump, 300 hurdles); Janiya Johnson, Jr. (100, 200); Iyona Reid, So. (Discus); Jordan Turner, So. (300 hurdles)

Relays: 4x100 (Adams; Gillespie; Sakari Johnson, So.; J. Johnson); 4x200 (Adams, Gillespie; Hamilton; J. Johnson); 4x400 (S. Johnson; Hamilton, Camille Lyons, So.; Graham); 4x800 (Malia Hunter, Fr.; Ella Lockman, Fr.; Amya Wilson, So.; Esme Bragg, So.)

About the Greyhounds: Running for West Iredell last year, Alaya Gillespie won the 3A state championship in the 100, was the runner-up in the 200 and came in third in the 400. She won the 2A state title in the 400 back in 2021. Janiyah Johnson also sprinted for West Iredell in 2021, making the state meet in the 100 and 200. Nakirah Adams qualified for the 100 and 200 last year for Statesville.

WEST IREDELL

COACH: Ryne Cooper

BOYS:

Individuals: CJ Ferguson, Jr. (Long Jump); Jermiah Glaspy, Sr. (Triple Jump); Tommy Moyer, Sr. (3200)

Relay: 4x100 (Moyer; Chance Leatherman, Fr.; Javier Thomas, Fr.; Cross McKinney, Jr.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Sierra Bridges, Sr. (Triple Jump); Brooklyn Gibson, Sr. (High Jump)

About the Warriors: Glaspy is the lone returnee for the Warriors, as he seeks his first state appearance.

1A WEST REGIONAL, DRAUGHN HIGH, 10 a.m.

DRAUGHN

COACH: Phillip Harkey and Donna Simmons

BOYS:

Individuals: Zachary Chapman, So. (Shot Put); Ethan Miller, Jr. (Long Jump, High Jump); Jerome Ramseur, So. (110 Hurdles); Elijah Tillery, Jr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump); Donnell Wilkins, Sr. (Discus)

Relays: 4x100 (Tywan Nemorin, Sr.; Zachary Pinkerton, Sr.; Justice Cunningham, Jr.; Tillery); 4x800 (William Abernathy, So.; Ryan Williams, Sr.; Tray Powell, So.; Eason Simmons, So.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Allyson Auton, So. (Pole Vault); Ambria Blalock, Jr. (100, 200, 400); Anna Cape, Fr. (Pole Vault); Lyrical Edwards, SO. (Discus); Audrey Pace, Fr. (Triple Jump); Laney Proffitt Jr. (High Jump, Pole Vault); Bella Williams, Sr. (High Jump)

Relays: 4x200 (Addison Aldridge, Jr.; Taylor Holder, Fr.; Demoya Reid, Fr.; Audrey Pace, Fr.); 4x800 (Georgia Cisneros-Rivera, Fr.; Regen Bridges, Sr.; Kristyn Cozort, Fr.; Addyson Whaley, So.)

About the Wildcats: Proffitt is the lone Wildcats athlete to return to regionals, competing in the pole vault and long jump last year. She went on to qualify for the 1A state meet in the pole vault and finished fourth. Blalock was fourth in the 400 at 2A West Regional in 2021 and took 19th at state.