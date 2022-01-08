West Lincoln grapplers top Newton-Conover 39-31

However, the next two bouts proved to be the best of the night and crucial to the eventual outcome. At 152, West Lincoln’s Mason Avery (19-6) and the Red Devils’ Jason Brawley (34-6) took a 4-all tie into the third period. From the down position, Brawley worked a reverse to take the lead, but Avery got a reverse of his own with 24 seconds remaining that sent the match into overtime. With neither scoring in the sudden-victory period, Avery chose the down position in the ensuing overtime and earned an escape. Brawley took the down position in the next 30-second overtime, but it was Avery that was able to add near-fall points for the 9-6 win.