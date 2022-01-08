West Lincoln grapplers top Newton-Conover 39-31

LINCOLNTON — West Lincoln and Newton-Conover wrote another stellar chapter Friday night in the storied history of their dual wrestling rivalry.
At West Lincoln’s Forest “Butch” Ross Jr. Gymnasium, named for the venerable coach, Chade Norman, grandson of Coach Ross, won a winner-take-all bout with a pin to send the Rebels to a 39-31 victory in a dual that had implications for the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC) as well as the state dual tournament scheduled to start at the end of January.
“It’s special,” said Ross of the win over the program’s rival. “You know when you go wrestle (Newton-Conover coach) Eddy Clark’s teams, you’re going to have a well-coached team, a well-disciplined team and a team that’s going to come after you.”
Having already suffered a loss to first-place Bandys, the Rebels (14-3 overall, 3-1 CVAC) stayed in contention for one of the two automatic spots allotted to the conference for the dual tournament. Newton-Conover (30-6, 3-1) dropped into a tie for second with West Lincoln, and now looks to Tuesday when the Red Devils will host Bandys (18-5, 3-0) in what looks to be a must-win to have a shot at the state tournament. West Lincoln is scheduled to host West Caldwell on Tuesday.
A full crowd in the old gym at West Lincoln brought out wrestling alumni from both schools — which combined for six state titles in the 2010s — as well as members of the Bandys squad.
“Great teams, great environment,” said Clark. “We’re, I guess, lucky to be in this league and be in this area and be able to compete under the spotlight like this.”
The meet did not lack for crucial moments, with the biggest coming at the end.
With the Rebels leading 33-31 heading into the final match at 126 pounds, Norman (16-7) took control early with a takedown before Newton-Conover’s Phoenix Michaud (20-19) was able to steer into a reverse. Norman repaid the favor and eventually closed out the bout and meet with the first-period pin.
The moment provided a full-circle moment both for Ross and Norman, who celebrated his 18th birthday the previous night.
“This is kind of a strange thing,” Ross recalled. “He was born 18 years ago. We were at the hospital, and I was rushing his momma to hurry up and have him. He finally was born about 4:30-5:00. We wrestled Newton-Conover that night for the conference championship.”
The swell to the final match began with West Lincoln taking an 18-6 lead after five matches. At 132 pounds, Luke Heavner (20-4) took the initial match with a pin of Mason Shook (10-15).
Kemp Wehunt (138) followed with a 4-0 decision over Connor Shumate (32-8). In that match, Wehunt (21-7) twice avoided takedowns in the first period, then scored a reverse from the down position in the second. With Newton-Conover choosing a neutral position to try and score the tiebreaking takedown in the third, it was Wehunt that rang up the two points and held on during the final 69 seconds for the win.
Ethan Clark (24-18) got Newton-Conover on the board at 145 pounds when he scored a reverse with 1:35 left and held tight to defeat Xandor Hedrick (6-10) and get the Red Devils within 9-6.
However, the next two bouts proved to be the best of the night and crucial to the eventual outcome. At 152, West Lincoln’s Mason Avery (19-6) and the Red Devils’ Jason Brawley (34-6) took a 4-all tie into the third period. From the down position, Brawley worked a reverse to take the lead, but Avery got a reverse of his own with 24 seconds remaining that sent the match into overtime. With neither scoring in the sudden-victory period, Avery chose the down position in the ensuing overtime and earned an escape. Brawley took the down position in the next 30-second overtime, but it was Avery that was able to add near-fall points for the 9-6 win.
“He just hung in there,” Ross said. “And it’s just a good match on both of their part that could have went either way. Just tonight, it went our way.”
Following at 160, Patrick Goins (10-5) of West Lincoln took a 5-4 lead into the third period and added an escape before Caiden Rowe (26-16) was able to tie it at 6-all with a takedown. Rowe eventually built an 8-7 lead before allowing an escape. Goins recharged for his own takedown and sealed the match with a pin with 15 seconds left.
“I told my guys,” Clark said after the match, “it seemed like every break that happened went against us. That’s what happens when you’re in good matches. I was pleased, other than when we got caught a few times.”
Heading into the strength of their lineup, the Red Devils were able to stay in the match with pins in three of the next four matches. Jordan Henze (35-8) pinned Levi Huss (10-12) at 170 before Braxton Young (13-9) interrupted the run briefly with an 8-3 decision over Nicholas Cadwallader (20-16). Owen Clark (40-2) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (37-5) earned pins at 195 and 220, respectively, to give the Red Devils a 22-21 lead.
In the heavyweight bout, Dean Berrymore (6-4), who has taken the spot due to an injury to Newton-Conover’s Mason Abernathy, battled Camden Sain (11-7) to a 4-all tie into the third period. However, Sain was able to turn a takedown into a pin in the final minute to place the Rebels in front for good at 27-22.
Andy Saine (18-6) added to the lead with a pin of Cody Ingle (19-16) at 106. However, Isaiah Pittman (38-4) received a victory after an injury to Jack Stewart at 113, and Camden Spencer (40-6) won by decision over Logan Reynolds (4-4) at 120 6-1 to set up the decisive match.
“Joseph came up big time and Owen’s wrestling really well right now,” Eddy Clark said. “Isaiah and Camden, those guys have been good all year. That’s what we expect is for them to go out and compete.”
West Lincoln 39, Newton-Conover 31
106: Andy Saine (WL) p. Cody Ingle, :41
113: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) over Jack Stewart, injury def.
120: Camden Spencer (N-C) d. Logan Reynolds, 6-1
126: Chade Norman (WL) p. Phoenix Marchaud, :55
132: Luke Heavner (WL) p. Mason Shook, 3:15
138: Kemp Wehunt (WL) d. Connor Shumate, 4-0
145: Ethan Clark (N-C) p. Xandor Hedrick, 4:50
152: Mason Avery (WL) d. Jason Brawley, 9-6 (OT)
160: Patrick Goins (WL) p. Caiden Rowen, 5:45
170: Jordan Henze (N-C) d. Levi Huss, 11-3
182: Braxton Young (WL) d. Nicholas Cadwallader, 8-3
195: Owen Clark (N-C) p. Jake Gragg, 3:35
220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C) p. Curtis Goins, 2:49
285: Camden Sain (WL) p. Dean Berrymore, 5:01