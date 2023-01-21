West Lincoln grapplers top Bandys in CVAC matchup

LINCOLNTON — West Lincoln powered through the final five bouts of Friday night’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) wrestling dual to earn a 46-23 victory over visiting Bandys.

The match held at Forest “Butch” Ross Jr. Gymnasium sewed up a dual state playoff berth for the Rebels (24-6 overall, 5-1 CVAC), who will make their 29th trip in the 32 times the tournament has been held.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said the Rebels' head coach, for whom the gym is named. “And I just hope we can get to the end. But if we don’t, I hope it’s somebody out of our conference.”

Meanwhile, the Trojans (19-8, 4-2), the defending 2A state champions, await their fate for a tournament bid. With the CVAC receiving two automatic berths into the tournament — Newton-Conover, the state’s No. 1 2A ranked team clinched one with a win over West Caldwell on Thursday — the Trojans hope to earn the one available wild card spot for the 2A West Region. That spot would go to the top ranked school (RankWrestlers.com) that is not an automatic qualifier. Currently, Bandys is ranked third in the state behind Newton-Conover and West Lincoln.

“We’ll go back to school,” said Bandys head coach Justin Adams. “And we’ll practice on Monday and figure it out and see if we get into the regional tournament or not. We have a great team, and when we wrestle well, we wrestle well. When we don’t, we don’t.”

Facing an inexperienced group in the lower weights, West Lincoln took advantage in the early bouts to build a 24-3 lead. At 106 pounds, Andy Saine (25-5) started the charge with a pin in 30 seconds. Eli Leatherman (24-9) followed with a pin at 113, as did Bladen Ingle (24-14) at 120.

Ranked fifth at 132, Bandys' Trey Story (35-9) was moved down to 126 for the second time this season and was able to stop the initial onslaught. The senior scored three near fall points in the second period and made them stand up for a 3-2 decision over Logan Reynolds (20-15).

However, Jack Stewart (14-11, 132) resumed the Rebels' pin party with a second-period tap to push the score to 24-3. Adams said that proved a key point early in the dual.

“Losing those matches down low really stank,” said the Trojans coach. “I didn’t expect to get pinned at 132. I actually thought that maybe that was going to be more of a match. I didn't expect to win or lose, but I didn't expect that to happen.”

But as it has done much of the season, Bandys used its hammers to get back into the dual.

Will Nix (37-5), the state's 2A No. 1 at 138, rang up a pin before Trey Ballew (18-3, 145) earned a 4-2 decision over Alex Fincannon (18-18) at 145.

Luke Burkett (37-13), ranked third at 152, continued a strong conference season with a pin of Blaze Dedmon, his 21st win in his last 24 bouts.

“If he sticks with the program,” Adams said of Burkett, “and he keeps doing what he's doing and continues to step up, he's a state champ. He's a state champ, mark my words. Maybe not this year, but next year.”

Fifth-ranked Ian Moore (160) closed out the Trojans' 20-0 run with a 15-0 technical fall to bring his team within 24-23.

As expected, fourth-ranked 170-pound grappler Patrick Goins (31-4) got West Lincoln back on the board, through Camden Mongene (14-6) held the loss to an 8-2 decision.

That set up a pair of key matches that ultimately proved to be the difference. At 182, West Lincoln’s Mason Avery (28-2), ranked first in 2A at 182, took on Zack Evans (31-6), the state’s second-ranked wrestler in 2A at 195, who was dropped in class for the matchup. Avery was the aggressor from the start, taking a 5-0 lead after one period, then adding a reverse and near fall points to make it 11-0. The match was stopped briefly after Evans suffered a knee injury, but then resumed with the Trojans grappler rebounding to get within 14-6. But Avery was able to secure an escape for the eventual major decision, which pushed the team lead to 31-23.

To fill Evans' spot at 195, Bandys' Matthew Cranfill (42-8), ranked fourth in 2A at 220, moved down to face Curtis Goins (17-11). With the score tied at 3-all after Cranfill’s escape in the third period, the two battled until Curtis Goins scored the takedown with 37 seconds left and held on for the 5-3 win, which put West Lincoln up 34-23.

Ross credited the senior leadership of wrestlers such as Avery, Saine and both Goins brothers in the team’s success.

“We have such great senior leadership and they lead more by example than they do on the mat,” said Ross. “They work hard, so those younger kids see them working hard and they just bring an extra level to the room.”

With the two key matches in hand, the Rebels closed out the dual with pins from Dayne Harrelson (6-5) and Camden Sain (28-8) at 220 and 285, respectively.

Hoping to score points at that point of the dual, Adams conceded the losses at 182 and 195 were disappointing.

“It was one of those great dual meets,” said Adams. “We got our butts whipped here tonight, but you get what you earned. We didn't really wrestle the best version of ourselves. We’re kids and with kids, you never know sometimes. We’ll keep working on it. They didn’t want to wrestle like that, but it happens.”

West Lincoln visits Maiden on Tuesday, while the Trojans are scheduled to host a quad match against league foe East Burke and nonconference opponents Lincoln Charter and Statesville.

WEST LINCOLN 46, BANDYS 23

106: Andy Saine (WL) p. Eli Timberlake, :30

113: Eli Leatherman (WL) p. Chauncy Reese, 1:17

120: Bladen Ingle (WL) p. Sincere Haqq, 3:29

126: Trey Story (B) d. Logan Reynolds, 3-2

132: Jack Stewart (WL) p. Keilan Adams, 4:21

138: Will Nix (B) p. Keegan Bostic, 1:57

145: Trey Ballew (B) d. Alex Fincannon, 4-2

152: Luke Burkett (B) p. Blaze Dedmon, 2:17

160: Ian Moore (B) tech fall Levi Huss, 15-0

170: Patrick Goins (WL) d. Camden Mongene, 8-2

182: Mason Avery (WL) d. Zack Evans, 15-6

195: Curtis Goins (WL) d. Matthew Cranfill, 5-3

220: Dayne Harrelson (WL) p. Spencer Shade, 3:21

285: Camden Sain (WL) p. Austin McCreary, 3:20