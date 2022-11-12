West Charlotte ends Hibriten’s football season

CHARLOTTE — The West Charlotte football team handed Hibriten a 56-7 loss in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Friday night at West Mecklenburg High School, moving to 7-5 while dropping the Panthers to 6-6. The win was the third in a row for the eighth-seeded Lions, who will travel to top-seeded Kings Mountain in next Friday’s third round.

Speaking of the Mountaineers (12-0), who enter the Round 3 matchup with West Charlotte having outscored opponents 488-131 this season, they have cruised to wins of 42-6 and 42-0 over 32nd-seeded St. Stephens and No. 17 Smoky Mountain, respectively, in the first two rounds. Kings Mountain has only allowed four opponents to score 20-plus points — Shelby, South Point, Stuart Cramer and Crest — and those teams have combined for a record of 31-16 in 2022.

Ninth-seeded Hibriten ends the fall with a 1-5 record on the road, with those losses coming at the hands of East Lincoln, Hunter Huss, South Caldwell, Watauga and West Charlotte. The Panthers’ only road victory was a 28-17 win over Alexander Central on Oct. 21, a victory that began a three-game winning streak that was snapped with Friday’s defeat.

Despite the loss, Hibriten has now won at least one postseason game in seven of the last eight seasons, highlighted by a 16-0 season that ended with a 2AA state title in 2017.