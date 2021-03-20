West Caldwell wins defensive standoff with Tigers

NEWTON — Offense was at a premium during Friday night's football game at Fred T. Foard in front of a homecoming crowd, and the defenses stole the spotlight. The visiting West Caldwell Warriors took advantage of two big plays to get by the injury-plagued Tigers, 13-0.
It was the second straight win for West Caldwell, which is now even at 2-2. Foard slips to 1-2.
“Our defense stepped up and played really good and held them to 13,” said Foard coach Ryan Gettys. “We moved the ball at times, and shot ourselves in the foot at times. But we can only get better, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
The Tigers received the opening kickoff and exploiting the running of Justin Simpkins pushed the ball as far as the West Caldwell 34-yard line. But once there, the Tigers fumbled the ball away.
Neither offense mustered up another drive until West Caldwell took possession on a punt at its own 38 with less than two seconds on the first-quarter clock. The Warriors’ quarterback, Jaylen Patterson, lofted a screen pass to burly running back Cameron Beaver, who rumbled the full 62 yards to the end zone to end the first quarter.
Down 6-0, the Foard offense seemed to press. Gettys acknowledged the Tigers reacted to playing from behind.
“Of course, we felt the pressure. But I think we stepped up at times and we did some good things,” Gettys said. “It’s going to work for us. We had some running backs out, we had some issues there.”
The Tigers were without the services of Cameron Gore due to injury and lost Simpkins before the night was over.
Foard again got into West Caldwell territory, but was forced to turn the ball over on downs as close as the Warriors’ 32.
The Tigers’ defense, as it has all season, played solidly throughout the game and spectacularly at times. With West Caldwell threatening again in the second quarter at the Foard 14, Mo McAfee not only sniffed out a West Caldwell reverse deep in the Warriors’ backfield but forced and recovered a fumble on the play.
Both defenses dominated in the third quarter with Foard allowing West Caldwell just two first downs while the Warriors’ defenders allowed the Tigers to advance the chain but once in the period.
Finally, West Caldwell came up with another big play in the fourth quarter. Foard’s Blaine Duncan sacked Patterson for an 11-yard loss. But on the following play Patterson found Taiwan Perkins over the middle. The play went for 32 yards down to the Foard 11.
Beaver banged up the middle down to the 2-yard line. On second down, Beaver faked another line plunge as Patterson bootlegged to the right, putting a Foard defender in a no-win situation.
The result was a 2-yard floater to a wide open Mason Anthony for a 13-0 lead with 7:13 remaining.
“That’s a good football team there,” Gettys said of West Caldwell. “They’ve got some speed out there and some really good athletes.”
The Tigers were unable to cross midfield the balance of the game.
“Not to make excuses, but we had a lot of key injuries coming into the game, and then injuries during the game,” Gettys said. “At the end of the game, we had some JV guys in there, too, that were stepping up playing some big plays.”
The Tigers rushed for a net total of 65 yards, 63 belonging to Simpkins before he was injured playing defense. The Warriors ran for 85 yards with Beaver and Perkins sharing team honors with 35 yards each.
Both quarterbacks, Patterson and Foard’s Alex Fisher, threw an interception. But Patterson did earn 167 yards through the air with the two scoring passes.
“It’s never one place. It’s going to be a team effort,” Gettys said about getting the Tigers’ offense on track. “We can do it. We’ll be fine.”
Next week Foard will be at Draughn and West Caldwell will host Patton.
West Caldwell: 06 00 00 07 – 13
Fred T. Foard: 00 00 00 00 – 00
First Quarter
WC – Cameron Beaver 62-yard pass from Jaylen Patterson (kick failed), :00
Fourth Quarter
WC – Mason Anthony 2-yard pass from Patteron (Rakeem Smith kick), 7:13
Team Stats
First Downs: West Caldwell 9, Foard 8
Rushes-yards: West Caldwell 27-85, Foard 35-65
Comp-Att-Int: West Caldwell 10-21-1, Foard 9-15-1
Passing yards: West Caldwell 167, Foard 40
Fumbles-Lost: West Caldwell 2-1, Foard 4-1
Penalties-yards: West Caldwell 10-61, Foard 4-44
Individual Stats
RUSHING – West Caldwell: Cameron Beaver 9-35, Jaylen Patterson 4-(-27), Isaiah Gouse 8-27, Taiwan Perkins 2-35, JaKobe Logan 2-(-7), Makyis Dula 2-22. Foard: Justin Simpkins 17-63, Alex Fisher 3-(-11), Landon Marlowe 14-12, Weston Wright 1-1.
PASSING – West Caldwell: Patterson 10-21-1 for 167 yards and 2 TDs. Foard: Fisher 9-15-1 for 40 yards.
RECEIVING – West Caldwell: Mason Anthony 4-40 and 1 TD, Cameron Beaver 2-73 and 1 TD, Bryson Avery 2-4, Kayvin Felder 1-18, Taiwan Parker 1-32. Foard: Justin Simpkins 1-4, Hayden Tabor 1-6, Weston Wright 1-5, Connor Weaver 1-1, Blaine Duncan 2-17, Kristian Mikeal 1-3, Landon Marlowe 1-6, Josh Swink 1-(-2).