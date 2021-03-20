West Caldwell wins defensive standoff with Tigers

NEWTON — Offense was at a premium during Friday night's football game at Fred T. Foard in front of a homecoming crowd, and the defenses stole the spotlight. The visiting West Caldwell Warriors took advantage of two big plays to get by the injury-plagued Tigers, 13-0.

It was the second straight win for West Caldwell, which is now even at 2-2. Foard slips to 1-2.

“Our defense stepped up and played really good and held them to 13,” said Foard coach Ryan Gettys. “We moved the ball at times, and shot ourselves in the foot at times. But we can only get better, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Tigers received the opening kickoff and exploiting the running of Justin Simpkins pushed the ball as far as the West Caldwell 34-yard line. But once there, the Tigers fumbled the ball away.

Neither offense mustered up another drive until West Caldwell took possession on a punt at its own 38 with less than two seconds on the first-quarter clock. The Warriors’ quarterback, Jaylen Patterson, lofted a screen pass to burly running back Cameron Beaver, who rumbled the full 62 yards to the end zone to end the first quarter.

Down 6-0, the Foard offense seemed to press. Gettys acknowledged the Tigers reacted to playing from behind.