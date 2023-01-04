West Caldwell boys top Maiden in conference clash

MAIDEN — The Maiden boys basketball team cruised to an 11-0 start this season, winning six of those games by double digits. But the Blue Devils have hit a couple of speed bumps recently, falling to Hickory in the championship game of last week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic before suffering an 80-69 loss at the hands of visiting West Caldwell in Tuesday night’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference matchup.

The victory for the Warriors was their second straight as they moved to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in league play, while Maiden is now 11-2 and 2-1.

“Any time you can come to Maiden and win a basketball game it’s a good thing,” West Caldwell coach Billy Anderson said. “They’re always athletic, they’re well-coached, they’re a tough team to beat, especially here, so for us to come in here and win that first one was huge for us.”

Maiden’s Raheim Misher was active early, as he scored the Blue Devils’ first six points on a layup, a putback and another layup. He also recorded a layup to end the first quarter as Maiden carried a 13-9 lead into the second.

West Caldwell’s Zion Thomas nailed a 3-pointer to begin the second period, but Maiden’s Landon Teague answered with one of his own off an inbounds pass from Jalen Robinson. Back-to-back baskets from the Warriors’ Malek Patterson and Thomas tied things at 16-all, but another Teague 3 off an inbounds pass from Robinson put the Blue Devils back in front.

The Warriors grabbed their first lead of the second period when Thomas followed a Mason Anthony free throw with a 3, while Patterson added a basket off a Maiden turnover to give West Caldwell a 22-19 advantage. Robinson countered with two foul shots, but another Thomas triple and a free throw from Patterson made it 26-21 in favor of the Warriors.

Nevertheless, Maiden outscored West Caldwell 9-3 over the remainder of the half. A reverse layup from the Blue Devils’ Parker Pait was followed by a right-wing triple from Patterson before Misher scored six consecutive points on two layups and two foul shots and Teague converted a free throw with 17.5 seconds remaining to give the hosts a 30-29 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Warriors turned harassing defense into easy baskets on the offensive end. Thomas converted a layup off a Maiden turnover to start the third quarter before adding another fast-break layup, while a driving layup and a 3 from Jordan Patterson completed a 9-0 run that made it 38-30.

A basket from Maiden’s Jacob Sigmon stopped the spurt momentarily, but by the end of the period, the Warriors were up 55-40. Their lead increased to as many as 20 points at 71-51 following back-to-back layups from Truitt McKinney and Jordan Patterson midway through the fourth quarter, and while the Blue Devils made a late run after both teams pulled several of their starters, West Caldwell ultimately held on for an 11-point victory.

“I think the defense kind of got us into transition and our guys shared the ball really well,” said Anderson of his team’s second-half performance. “That’s something that we’re so much better at this year than we’ve been in the past is those guys don’t care who scores as long as we score. ... That’s what makes you good.”

Jordan Patterson led all scorers with 24 points, with Malek Patterson adding 23 and Thomas scoring 20. As for the Blue Devils, they got 17 points from Misher, 15 from Teague and 13 from Robinson.

“We’ve just got to put four quarters together,” Maiden coach Justin Brittain said. “Obviously in that first half we executed our stuff and in the second half we didn’t. ... We’ve got to find four quarters, that’s the number one thing. We’ve played some good teams early — North Lincoln, Hibriten, some of those teams — but we put four quarters together those nights and the last two games we haven’t.”

GIRLS

Maiden 65, West Caldwell 30

The Blue Devils opened the game on a 17-0 run and never looked back en route to their second win in a row following a five-game losing streak. Maiden improved to 4-9 overall and 1-2 in Catawba Valley 2A play, while the Warriors dropped to 0-8 and 0-3.

Maiden’s game-opening run began with six straight points from Khiara Culliver before Kennedie Noble made a free throw and a layup to push it to 9-0. Following a 3-pointer from Kynsea Pugh, Noble sandwiched a pair of layups around another foul shot to make it 17-0, with back-to-back jumpers from West Caldwell’s Madalyn Gragg and Lucy Manuel finally getting the Warriors on the board.

The Blue Devils led 24-4 after the opening quarter and 34-8 at the half. The lead ballooned to 48-15 entering the fourth quarter before Maiden won by a 35-point final margin.

Noble was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, while Culliver had 12, Sophia Beal finished with 10, Neeley Campbell scored nine and Pugh had seven for the Blue Devils. On the other side, West Caldwell received 11 points from Anna Cline and six from Manuel.

Maiden visits Bandys on Friday, while West Caldwell is at Lincolnton.

