West Caldwell boys open league play with 80-68 win over Red Devils

LENOIR — The Anderson family had center stage at West Caldwell on Friday night as the Newton-Conover boys basketball team paid a visit. The Warriors cruised past the Red Devils 80-68 in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener.

The game was certainly not as close as the final score seemed to indicate.

“We did some really good things, but late we didn’t take care of it,” said West Caldwell coach Billy Anderson. “To become a good team, you have to learn how to do things like that.”

Although the Warriors led after every quarter break and by as much as 68-44 after three periods of action, the Red Devils did not quit and closed their once formidable gap to just 12 points by game’s end. That did not sit too well with Anderson.

“Our effort has always been there,” Anderson said.

It was a night the community honored two of its stellar coaches from the past — Karen Trivett and current South Caldwell coach Danny Anderson. Danny Anderson is the uncle of Billy Anderson.

“It was a special night. We were able to compete and play hard because it was such a special night for Coach Anderson,” said Billy Anderson. “He and my father were the ones who built this basketball program.”

Certainly all those in attendance could readily ascertain the eventual outcome. Up just four points after one quarter of play, the Warriors put on a clinic in the second quarter. With the score at 25-21 in favor of the Warriors after a 3-pointer by Newton-Conover’s Owen Cannon, the West Caldwell group erupted.

Mason Anthony started things off for the Warriors with an old-fashioned three-point play. Then Truitt McKinney stole the ball for another easy bucket. Finally, Chris Gibbs stuck back an offensive rebound to make the score 32-21 in favor of the Warriors.

“Man, we’ve just got a bunch of guys who like to get out and run and get a bunch of steals,” Billy Anderson said. “I just think this pressure, it’s kind of hard to play against five guys who get out and are running very hard.”

West Caldwell continued to pull away in the second quarter and led at intermission by the count of 46-30.

It didn’t get any better for Newton-Conover in the third quarter. Anthony, Malek Patterson and Jordan Patterson led a blitz the Red Devils would not recover from.

“It’s kind of hard to play against teams who get out and are running really hard,” Billy Anderson said about facing off against his own squad. “We hope so. We like to play eight or nine guys. Its something we’ve gotten a lot better at this year.”

Newton-Conover did rally somewhat in the fourth quarter to make the final score more respectable.

Landen Lyerly led the Red Devils with 16 points and Javier Lineberger was next in line with 15.

For West Caldwell, top scoring honors went to Malek Patterson with 27 points. Anthony had 13 points, Tristan Harper had 12 and Zion Thomas had 10.

West Caldwell moved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play, while Newton-Conover is now 4-4 and 0-1.

Between the varsity games, the West Caldwell communities came together to honor two of its own, Danny Anderson and Trivett. The past coaches of the boys and girls teams were well known for taking their individual squads to the state tournaments, and the court was officially named in their honor on Friday.

Steven McMasters said of the elder Anderson: “The things we learned from Coach Anderson we carry on in our daily lives.”

Trivett’s presenter didn’t spend time talking about her two state championships, but rather the coach’s influence on the lives of her students.

GIRLS

Newton-Conover 77, West Caldwell 30: One of the teams is a proven champion. The other is taking the necessary steps needed to compete and improve. But even that can be painful as the Red Devils dominated every facet of play in a 47-point win.

Newton-Conover is now 6-1 overall and 1-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play, while the Warriors fell to 0-5 and 0-1.

The Red Devils scored the first 10 points of the game with Hadleigh Swagger, Cassidy Geddes and Sara Sain all getting into the scorebook.

A pair of free throws by Anna Cline got the home team moving in the right direction.

To the Warriors’ credit, they did manage to put up some points and had 20 by halftime. However, there was simply no way they were going to match the high-scoring machine of the Red Devils.

Up 43-20 at the half, Newton-Conover put up another 26 points in the third quarter before the game officials instituted a running clock.

Geddes finished the night with 27 points and Lizzie Sain added 14 for the Red Devils.

Cline had a strong performance for West Caldwell with 14 points.

Newton-Conover continues Catawba Valley 2A play with a home game against Lincolnton on Thursday, while West Caldwell visited nonconference Hibriten on Saturday before hosting league foe Bunker Hill on Thursday.

GIRLS

NEWTON-CONOVER 77, WEST CALDWELL 30

Newton-Conover;22;21;26;08;–;77

West Caldwell;08;12;08;02;–;30

Newton-Conover – Cassidy Geddes 27, Lizzie Sain 14, Grayson Rowe 9, Alaysia Hewitt 7, Samiyah Hope 6, Sara Sain 6, Hadleigh Swagger 6, Madison Reinhardt 2.

West Caldwell – Anna Cline 14, Lucy Manuel 9, Joanna Ellison 3, Cheyenne Brittain 2, Gracie Coffey 2.

BOYS

WEST CALDWELL 80, NEWTON-CONOVER 68

Newton-Conover;16;14;14;24;–;68

West Caldwell;20;26;22;12;–;80

Newton-Conover – Landen Lyerly 16, Javier Lineberger 15, Owen Cannon 8, Zion White 8, Zyon Chambers 6, Rakim Moore 4, Noah Cannon 3, Maleec Fleming 3, Aaren Smith 3, Luke Wilkinson 2.

West Caldwell – Malek Patterson 27, Mason Anthony 13, Tristan Harper 12, Zion Thomas 10, Jordan Patterson 9, Chris Gibbs 6, Truitt McKinney 2, Jaylen Patterson 1.