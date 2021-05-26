WELL-ROUNDED PERFORMANCE: Essary's arm, Fisher's bat highlight Foard's 7-0 win over Hibriten

“He’s a big RBI guy for us in the middle of the lineup,” he said of his designated hitter. “He DHs, he plays third, he catches a little bit. Again, another guy that will do whatever it takes, but he had a big night at the plate. He’s been having a big year for us ... so it’s nice having him in the middle of the lineup, especially with Braxton behind him and Lane in front of him. It’s just a tough three or four kids right there in a row to get around without scoring some runs for the other team.”

“We’ve been getting the bats going more and more every game, so I’m excited to see what’s next,” added Essary. “We’re rolling.”

The teams meet again on Thursday at Hibriten.

“They’re a really good lineup, their catcher (Ben Winkler) did an amazing job behind the plate,” said Vogel of Hibriten. “We battled with them, they don’t like to lose, they’ve got some pride in their program and they should. They’re just high-quality guys and they’re gonna come compete Thursday.