WELL-ROUNDED PERFORMANCE: Essary's arm, Fisher's bat highlight Foard's 7-0 win over Hibriten

NEWTON — Lane Essary was dominant on the mound, Alex Fisher smashed a pair of home runs and the Fred T. Foard baseball team played errorless defense during Tuesday night’s 7-0 win over visiting Hibriten. The Tigers now have six shutout victories on the season, and they are 9-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
The Panthers have suffered three consecutive losses to drop to 5-4 both overall and in league action. They were held to four hits on Tuesday after managing just three hits in a 10-1 loss to Patton last Thursday, which marked the first time Hibriten had scored fewer than four runs all season.
“This is just a good group of kids,” Foard coach Channon Vogel said of his squad. “They’re confident but they’re not arrogant, they just love playing baseball. They don’t get too high or too low, and they really like their teammates. Any time I ask them to do a substitution they’re like, ‘Yeah, let that kid play, let that kid play.’ It’s just hand the bat to the next guy, they don’t care who gets the credit as long as the scoreboard at the end says what it’s supposed to say.”
After Foard’s Essary struck out the side in the top of the first inning, the Tigers scored the game’s first run in the bottom half of the frame. Connor Peschel walked with one out, stole second and scored on a two-out fielding error off the bat of Braxton Tramel.
Foard tacked on four more runs in the fourth, with Kylan Bolick walking with one out, advancing to third on a single from Peschel and scoring on a base hit to left from Essary. After a wild pitch allowed Peschel to cross the plate for a second time, Fisher blasted a two-run shot over the fence in straightaway center to extend the Tigers’ advantage to 5-0.
The Tigers also scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Josh Harwell reached on a leadoff infield single in the fifth, moved to second on a throwing error, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Bolick and scored on another throwing error, while Foard’s Fisher smacked a solo homer to right-center to begin the sixth.
“I was trying to get myself into good counts and just trying to make it where the pitcher would throw the pitch I wanted,” said Fisher, who now has three homers and 19 RBIs to lead Foard in both categories. “I felt really good, but just hats off to my teammates for putting me in those situations.”
Foard outhit Hibriten 8-4 thanks to two hits and three RBIs from Fisher, two hits from Logan Moseley, one hit and one RBI from Essary and one hit apiece from Peschel, Harwell and Tramel. Essary was the winning pitcher after tossing 6 2/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit ball with 11 strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsman during a 96-pitch effort, while Zac Martin struck out the only batter he faced to end the game.
“He (Essary) was a bulldog tonight, that was probably the furthest we’ve extended him out,” said Vogel of his ace right-hander, who has yet to allow an earned run this season in six appearances (four starts). “He’s usually a pretty good judge of how his arm feels and tonight he was feeling good and he really wanted this game, he wanted to lead this team on the mound, and he did that. ... He just does a great job on the mound, he’s a good leader, an excellent teammate and just a fun kid to be around.”
“I was feeling good off the jump,” added Essary. “My fastball was feeling good, it came out of the hand good. And then my breaking balls I was feeling out a little bit, but I give props to my defense. There were about three or four balls that could have been hits, but we saved them.”
The Panthers’ Nick Tucker gave up five runs (four earned) on four hits in 3 1/3 innings, issuing seven walks while striking out one. Cleveland Earp finished the contest for Hibriten, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
At the plate, Hibriten received two hits from Jackson Harris and one each from Jake Absher and Tucker. However, the Panthers didn’t record any extra-base hits as compared to three — Fisher’s homers and Moseley’s double — by the hosts.
Vogel pointed out that Fisher had a “great approach at the plate.”
“He’s a big RBI guy for us in the middle of the lineup,” he said of his designated hitter. “He DHs, he plays third, he catches a little bit. Again, another guy that will do whatever it takes, but he had a big night at the plate. He’s been having a big year for us ... so it’s nice having him in the middle of the lineup, especially with Braxton behind him and Lane in front of him. It’s just a tough three or four kids right there in a row to get around without scoring some runs for the other team.”
“We’ve been getting the bats going more and more every game, so I’m excited to see what’s next,” added Essary. “We’re rolling.”
The teams meet again on Thursday at Hibriten.
“They’re a really good lineup, their catcher (Ben Winkler) did an amazing job behind the plate,” said Vogel of Hibriten. “We battled with them, they don’t like to lose, they’ve got some pride in their program and they should. They’re just high-quality guys and they’re gonna come compete Thursday.
“They may not be in the running (for the state playoffs) because of COVID and how many teams they take, but they would love nothing more than to knock us off,” he continued. “So I expect my guys to be up and ready like they were tonight. ... I told them it’s not gonna be a cakewalk on Thursday because those boys at their place, they don’t want to lose that game. They’re gonna come after us and we’ve got to be ready.”