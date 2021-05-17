WEEKLY WATCH: Wresting tri-match, major baseball games coming up

3) McDowell at St. Stephens baseball (Tuesday)

After South Caldwell’s loss at Watauga last Friday, which dropped the Spartans to 4-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, for now, the conference race is up for grabs between these two schools.

A win by St. Stephens (5-0) would put the Indians ahead of everyone else in the conference by two games with six to play. In the bigger picture of a 3A playoff berth, St. Stephens already leads Watauga (3-2) by two games.

Meanwhile, a win by McDowell (4-1) would not only bring the Titans into a tie for first with St. Stephens, but it would also keep them ahead of South Caldwell for the one automatic 4A playoff berth. McDowell and Watauga also have a key game later this week.

4) Hibriten vs. Patton baseball (at Patton Tuesday, at Hibriten Thursday)

As mentioned last week, the top four and the bottom four in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference separated pretty quickly. Bunker Hill, Foard and Patton were all unbeaten and Hibriten a game back.

Bunker Hill and Patton were the first two of that group to play each other with the Bears beating Patton twice and allowing just one run in the two games combined.