WEEKLY WATCH: Wresting tri-match, major baseball games coming up

With the first spring season in the rearview mirror, the current spring season reaches the halfway point. Much of the column this week looks at how the races are shaping up in baseball for the three area conferences. However, there is a must-see evening in wrestling also on tap.
Here is the best of the week:
1) Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Lincolnton wrestling (Thursday)
Prior to the winter of 2020, Newton-Conover or West Lincoln won six of the seven previous 2A dual state wrestling titles (Newton-Conover won the 2017 championship that was later vacated). In the South Fork 2A Conference, and before that the Southern District 7 2A, the schools traded the league championships back and forth, and both were annual representatives from the conference in the dual-team tournament. Lincolnton broke up monopoly in 2020 with a win over Newton-Conover, but had to win a three-team draw for second that included Newton-Conover and East Lincoln to get into the tournament.
Both Lincolnton and West Lincoln were eliminated early, but it showed a changing of the guard could be at hand.
While there is not a dual state tournament this year – due to COVID, only the individual tournament will be held – there is still the pride of a conference championship at stake, which certainly matters in this area. West Lincoln enters unbeaten. Newton-Conover is 10-2 overall with Lincolnton at 11-1. If you’re a fan of high school wrestling, this is a solid choice for a tri-match.
2) South Fork Showdown
Maiden vs. North Lincoln baseball (at North Lincoln Tuesday, at Maiden Friday)
Bandys vs. East Lincoln (at Bandys Tuesday, at East Lincoln Friday)
Three weeks of home-and-home series separated the wheat from the chaff. The top four teams currently in the standings will play each other in a home-and-home series this week.
After a two-game sweep of North Lincoln, the defending 2A state champions, East Lincoln is 6-0 and two games ahead of the other three contenders. A sweep of Bandys would put the Mustangs in a solid position to win the conference and take the first of two automatic bids for the state playoffs. East Lincoln will take on Maiden next week.
Taking tiebreakers into consideration, Bandys may need a sweep to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth Bandys already has lost twice at Maiden to open up the season, but swept Newton-Conover and Lincolnton to stay in the chase. The Trojans still have North Lincoln on the slate at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, Maiden was unbeaten prior to last week’s two-game series with then-winless Lake Norman Charter. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they were swept and will have to regroup before taking on North Lincoln. A big week this week against North Lincoln and next against East Lincoln would go a long way toward keeping Maiden in the state playoff hunt.
3) McDowell at St. Stephens baseball (Tuesday)
After South Caldwell’s loss at Watauga last Friday, which dropped the Spartans to 4-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, for now, the conference race is up for grabs between these two schools.
A win by St. Stephens (5-0) would put the Indians ahead of everyone else in the conference by two games with six to play. In the bigger picture of a 3A playoff berth, St. Stephens already leads Watauga (3-2) by two games.
Meanwhile, a win by McDowell (4-1) would not only bring the Titans into a tie for first with St. Stephens, but it would also keep them ahead of South Caldwell for the one automatic 4A playoff berth. McDowell and Watauga also have a key game later this week.
4) Hibriten vs. Patton baseball (at Patton Tuesday, at Hibriten Thursday)
As mentioned last week, the top four and the bottom four in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference separated pretty quickly. Bunker Hill, Foard and Patton were all unbeaten and Hibriten a game back.
Bunker Hill and Patton were the first two of that group to play each other with the Bears beating Patton twice and allowing just one run in the two games combined.
That left the Panthers of Patton (4-2) on the brink of falling out of the hunt for the two automatic playoff spots. They’ll take on Hibriten (5-1) in this week’s home-and-home series with a chance to knock those Panthers out of the race. With Bunker Hill and Foard still unbeaten at 6-0 – and each playing winless teams this week – Patton or Hibriten will likely need a sweep to stay within range of the top two.
A sweep by Hibriten this week sets up a scenario in which it, Foard and Bunker Hill will play a mini round-robin tournament over the final three weeks to decide the conference championship, as well as the two state playoff berths.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on their websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)
NOTE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS: Currently, outdoor sports are limited to 50 percent of capacity for the host site. Each school will have its own policies as to whom tickets will be sold. If you are interested in attending a game, contact the school for further information.
WEEK OF MAY 17-22
MONDAY, MAY 17
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Nonconference
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill, Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln, Lincolnton, Maiden at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover, North Lincoln at Bandys, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
McDowell at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 7 p.m.
Hibriten at Patton, 7 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, Huntersville Athletic Park, 5 p.m.
East Lincoln at Bandys, 7 p.m.
Maiden at North Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
R-S Central at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Patton, 4 p.m.
East Burke at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Mooresville (nonconference), St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill, Hibriten at Draughn 5:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Charlotte Catholic, Lincoln Charter at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.
Marvin Ridge at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom, Hickory, Watauga at McDowell, 4:30 p.m.
St. Stephens, South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Patton at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Draughn, East Burke, Hibriten at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, East Lincoln, North Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Bandys, Mountain Island Charter at Lake Norman, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
BASEBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Draughn, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Patton at Hibriten, 7 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Freedom at R-S Central, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at Patton, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Cabarrus (nonconference), Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell (nonconference), East Lincoln at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
East Gaston, Maiden at Shelby, 5:30 p.m.
McDowell, Stephens at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at East Lincoln, 7 p.m.
North Lincoln at Maiden, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Caldwell at East Burke, 6 p.m.