WEEKLY WATCH: With local football completed, other sports enter stretch runs

The second bid is a battle royal among five teams that all have four losses. Bandys leads the pack at 6-4 with a home-and-home series this week against one of the two teams not in the chase, Lake Norman Charter (2-8). The Trojans will finish the regular season next week with two against Maiden. Speaking of Maiden, the Blue Devils and Newton-Conover are right behind Bandys at 5-4, and will play what could be an elimination series against each other this week. Maiden also has a make-up game on Monday against North Lincoln. The Knights are also in the chase at 4-4 and will have a chance to steer towards the top of the heap, as they will play two against winless Lincolnton. Finally, West Lincoln is also 5-4 and the Rebels will have the toughest task, as they have two against East Lincoln.