WEEKLY WATCH: With local football completed, other sports enter stretch runs

The final two weeks have arrived for the regular season in golf, boys tennis, girls soccer and softball. This week’s column will take a look at the conference races yet to be decided and the key matches in those races, and turn an eye toward the postseason.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A (2 automatic bids)
Key games: West Iredell at Bunker Hill (Tuesday), Draughn at Fred T. Foard (Tuesday), Bunker Hill at Draughn (Thursday), Hibriten at Fred T. Foard (Thursday)
With four games to play, Hibriten (10-0) has a three-game lead in the loss column over Bunker Hill and Fred T. Foard (each at 7-3) and Draughn (6-3). A win by the Panthers against East Burke would assure them at least a co-championship. Hibriten will then go to Foard with a chance to sew up the outright title.
For the second playoff spot, Draughn has the best chance to control its destiny, as the Wildcats will play Foard and Bunker Hill this week. For Bunker Hill, ahead of its game against Hibriten, the Bears will host West Iredell. Although not in the playoff picture, the Warriors (4-6) surprised Bunker Hill 8-3 last month, proving that no team in this league is to be taken lightly.
South Fork 2A (2 automatic bids)
Key games: North Lincoln at Maiden (tonight), East Lincoln at West Lincoln (Tuesday), Newton-Conover at Maiden (Tuesday), West Lincoln at East Lincoln (Thursday), Maiden at Newton-Conover (Thursday)
East Lincoln (10-0) roughed up Maiden in a two-game sweep last week and has clinched at last a co-championship with four to play. One more win will wrap up the league’s top playoff bid.
The second bid is a battle royal among five teams that all have four losses. Bandys leads the pack at 6-4 with a home-and-home series this week against one of the two teams not in the chase, Lake Norman Charter (2-8). The Trojans will finish the regular season next week with two against Maiden. Speaking of Maiden, the Blue Devils and Newton-Conover are right behind Bandys at 5-4, and will play what could be an elimination series against each other this week. Maiden also has a make-up game on Monday against North Lincoln. The Knights are also in the chase at 4-4 and will have a chance to steer towards the top of the heap, as they will play two against winless Lincolnton. Finally, West Lincoln is also 5-4 and the Rebels will have the toughest task, as they have two against East Lincoln.
Northwestern 3A/4A (1 3A automatic bid, 1 4A)
Key game: South Caldwell at Alexander Central (Thursday)
No suspense in this conference for playoff berths. South Caldwell (8-0 NWC) has already claimed the automatic 4A bid and Alexander Central (8-1 NWC) has the 3A. For state playoff purposes, the remaining teams are under .500.
However, the two top dogs still have a conference championship to decide. In the first meeting last month, South Caldwell blew open the game late and defeated the Cougars 8-1. Barring an upset at St. Stephens on Tuesday, the Spartans would clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A (2 automatic bids)
Key Match: Hibriten at Fred T. Foard (Thursday)
Fred T. Foard (10-0) and Hibriten (9-1) can sew up both automatic bids with wins on Tuesday. Foard will host Draughn while Hibriten welcomes East Burke. Barring an upset in those matches, the only thing left for these two teams to decide will be the conference championship, and with it a higher seed in the playoffs and possible home matches. Foard will host the Panthers on Thursday looking for a sweep of the season series. Should Hibriten win, barring upsets, it is likely a draw will decide the order of the league’s bids.
South Fork 2A (2 automatic bids)
Key matches: Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover (today), Maiden at East Lincoln (Wednesday)
Lake Norman Charter (10-0) was the state runner-up in 2018 and 2019 and the Knights look to be the team to beat in the 2A West Region again. With an 85-2 scoring margin in the conference, barring a collapse, the Knights, who lead East Lincoln (7-3) by three matches with four to play and hold a sweep over the Mustangs, will get the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, East Lincoln leads Maiden and Newton-Conover, both of which are 5-4 and have a match to make up. Hoping for a better result after a 9-0 rout last month, Newton-Conover hosts Lake Norman Charter today. Meanwhile, Maiden probably has the better shot at catching the No. 2 bid, but the Blue Devils will need to avenge a 3-2 loss at home to the Mustangs last month.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (1 3A automatic bid, 1 4A bid)
Key matches: Hickory at St. Stephens (Thursday)
Among the 3A schools, Hickory at 8-0 leads the pack by two matches with four to play. St. Stephens is second at 6-2 and Watauga at 6-3. The Red Tornadoes have already swept Watauga this season and won the first match against the Indians 2-1. St. Stephens will get its chance at revenge Thursday when it hosts Hickory. Win or lose on Thursday, the Red Tornadoes still appear the odds-on favorite to win the conference, as their three remaining opponents are a combined 7-19, although the finale as at Freedom, a much-improved squad.
Thursday’s match will probably mean more to St. Stephens in hopes for a state playoff bid. The 3A West Region has three wildcard bids left after the automatic slots are taken by conferences. Those slots are filled by the teams with the highest conference winning percentage.
Currently at the top is Jesse Carson (6-1, .857) out of the North Piedmont. Next in line at 6-2 (.750) is St. Stephens, Concord (South Piedmont and West Henderson (Western Mountain), followed by Southern Carolina rivals Weddington (5-2, .714) and Marvin Ridge (7-3, .700), then Stuart Cramer (5-2-1, .688) out of the Big South. Watauga (6-3, .667) and Mount Tabor (2-1, .667) bring up the rear of current contenders.
South Caldwell (3-6) clinched the 4A bid Thursday with a 1-0 win over McDowell (0-9), the conference’s other 4A team.
BOYS TENNIS
Duals
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced that the team duals will not happen this season. However, conferences will award titles in duals.
In the Northwestern Foothills 2A, Fred T. Foard leads the way at 4-0 with Patton and Hibriten behind at 4-1. Foard can claim at least a share of the conference title with a win at Patton today. If they defeat the Panthers, a win at home against Draughn the following day would give the Tigers an outright championship. Hibriten’s final dual match is Tuesday at home against East Burke.
North Lincoln (7-0) ran the table in the South Fork 2A conference, finishing a match ahead of Lake Norman Charter (6-1). With one match left today at Newton-Conover, Bandys (4-2) is guaranteed to finish third.
Although the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference is still early in its season, Hickory and St. Stephens have separated themselves from the rest of the pack as the only 2-0 teams in what will be a six-match round-robin schedule. The Red Tornadoes and Indians are scheduled to face each other to close out the regular season on April 28.
Team/Individual
Instead of duals, the NCHSAA will award a team champion at the regional and state tournaments. Players competing in the singles and doubles tournaments will earn points for the team as they advance, in a format that is similar to wrestling tournaments.
Of interest for the local area, the NCHSAA has released the number of spots available for each conference to advance to regionals, which are scheduled for May 7-8. For the 2A West Region, scheduled at Gardner Webb, the South Fork 2A Conference will have five singles and doubles teams advance, while the Northwestern Foothills 2A gets four of each. The South Fork’s representatives will be determined at the conference tournament to be held this week at Maiden. The Northwestern Foothills Conference tournament is next week (site not yet announced).
In the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, the top four singles and doubles teams will advance to the 3A West Regional scheduled for Jackson Park in Hendersonville. Two 4A singles and doubles will play at the 4A West Regional at Ardrey Kell High in Charlotte. The conference will not hold a postseason tournament, but determine its representatives based on the record during the season. Those representatives will be finalized during a seeding meeting on April 29.
BOYS GOLF
The NCHSAA has also announced the number of qualifying berths available from each conference for the regional round in golf.
For the 2A West Regional scheduled for May 3rd at Lincolnton Country Club, the Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork Conferences will each get two team berths. The top four individuals not among the top two teams will also qualify. Halfway through the six-round season in the Northwestern Foothills, West Caldwell (911) is 96 strokes ahead of Fred T. Foard (1,007). East Burke is currently 34 strokes out of a playoff spot (1,041). The South Fork had not reported its results as of press time.
One 3A and 4A team each from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference will advance along with the top four individuals not on the qualifying team. The conference is determining its representative via team match play. In the standings, Freedom is 5-0 with Alexander Central right behind at 4-1. Those two teams will play each other for the 3A berth on Tuesday at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton. The South Caldwell (3-2) and McDowell (2-3) will play for the 4A slot today at Marion Lake. Both scheduled for May 3rd, the 3A West Regional will be at River Bend YMCA in Shelby, while the 4A West will be in Maiden at the Glen Oaks Golf Club.
GIRLS GOLF
Qualifiers for the regionals are limited to one automatic berth for each conference. However, individuals that average 55.0 or lower in the 1A-2A-3A classes, and 50.0 or better in the 4A for three nine-hole rounds are eligible to compete at regionals. If a school has three or more reach that qualifying standard can also compete as a team.
The Northwestern Foothills 2A completed its season with Patton taking the automatic team berth. Hibriten will also compete as a team with three players averaging under 55.0. The South Fork has not reported its complete results to date.
Like the boys, the Northwestern 3A/4A will determine its representatives by match play. And like the boys, Freedom and Alexander Central will play on Tuesday to decide the conference championship. Both are 5-0 in match play. Among the 4As, South Caldwell and McDowell are 3-2 and will play today to break that tie.
The regionals will be held May 4. The 1A/2A West Regional is scheduled for Lincolnton Country Club, while the 3A West Regional is scheduled for Highland Creek Golf Club in Charlotte and the 4A West Regional is at Salem Glen Golf in Clemmons.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)
NOTE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS: Currently, outdoor sports are limited to 50 percent of capacity for the host site. Each school will have its own policies as to whom tickets will be sold. If you are interested in attending a game, contact the school for further information.
WEEK OF APRIL 19-24
MONDAY, APRIL 19
GOLF (BOYS & GIRLS)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory, St. Stephens at Watauga, Boone Golf Club, 2:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at McDowell, Marion Lake, Nebo, 3 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, Maiden, Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, River Run CC, Davidson, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
North Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.
East Lincoln at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln at Maiden, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
GOLF (BOYS & GIRLS)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Freedom, Silver Creek Golf, Morganton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
East Burke at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Patton, 5 p.m.
West Iredell at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
East Burke at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
West Iredell at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Patton, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at McDowell, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Watauga, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at Patton, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Conference Tournament at Maiden, noon
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
GOLF (BOYS & GIRLS)
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference (Boys only)
Draughn, East Burke, Patton, West Caldwell, 9 a.m.
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Iredell at River Oaks Golf, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Maiden at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Iredell at Draughn, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Conference Tournament at Maiden, noon
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
Freedom at McDowell, 5 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Patton at East Burke, 5 p.m.
West Iredell at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at McDowell, 5 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Patton at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard 6 p.m.
West Iredell at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, 4 p.m.
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Patton, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
South Caldwell at Hickory 4 p.m.