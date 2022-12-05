WEEKLY WATCH: Winter sports pick up steam with key wrestling, basketball matchups

After a slow start to the winter season — two short weeks and a week of mostly blowouts — things ought to pick up this week with an excellent slate of events across all in-season sports.

Here’s some of the best for this week.

Newton-Conover at St. Stephens wrestling (Tuesday)

When these two schools get together, it’s a circle the day on the calendar event. It is more so this year, as both teams enter the week undefeated in duals.

Newton-Conover is 16-0, highlighted by a big win at two-time defending 1A Avery County, sending the Vikings to their first home dual loss since 2018.

As mentioned in this column last week, the Red Devils return four state placers from last winter, including state championship Owen Clark (17-1, 195 lbs.) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (16-2, 220).

Along with those two, the Red Devils have built an impressive stable of 14 to go to the mat each time out including Christian Garcia (15-1, 106), Isaiah Pittman (18-0, 113), Phoenix Michaud (18-1); Darius Musaeus (16-4, 132), Connor Shumate (20-1, 138), Jason Brawley (18-1, 152) and Jordan Henze (17-3, 170).

More and more, with the experience this group has had individually over the past few years, this is going to be a tough group in 2A duals. (Of course, West Lincoln and Bandys will have something to say about that.) Remember: In a rebuilding year, Newton-Conover was in the Elite 8 last season.

Meanwhile, St. Stephens is 15-0 in duals with wins over both 2A West finalists from a year ago, Bandys and Trinity.

It’s hard to say a team had a down year when they went 30-5 but the Indians had a rare first-round exit in last year’s state dual tournament, and they sent just three to the state individual tournament. Cesar Chavez Alonso (11-4, 120 or 126, note that records are prior to last Saturday’s tournament) and Andrew Kehoe (14-1, 182) are the two returnees from the postseason but the Indians have others that are off to good starts and show potential.

They include Christian Cruz-Hernandez (9-0, 106), Ivan Cortez (14-1, 113), Brady Connell (13-2, 132); Will Moore (14-1, 138), Dylan Herrera Luna (12-2, 152) and Will Fincher (11-3).

The Indians and Red Devils have alternated wins the last three seasons with Newton-Conover getting the 42-31 victory last season. With the number of good wrestlers for both teams, there’s probably not a lot of maneuvering to be done by the coaches, so there should be good bouts throughout the night and a clearer picture of what lies ahead for both programs.

Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln wrestling (Tuesday)

Some of the duals between Foard vs. West Lincoln are among the most memorable high school events I’ve covered. Given the number of state duals titles over the last decade — eight since 2013 — it’s hard to move this event to a number two spot. It’s a fun rivalry, but this doesn’t feel like a close one this year.

Focusing on mostly individual tournaments to start the season until their football players could get worked onto the mats, West Lincoln is just 3-0 in duals. With a solid group back from a team that was a match from beating eventual 2A state champion Bandys in the quarterfinals, West Lincoln should be back to challenge for its fourth 2A state title since 2015.

However, Foard continues on a generational run for the program.

After sweeping five matches at the Bandys duals last Saturday, which included a 72-6 romp of Bandys, the Tigers are 12-0. They haven’t lost to an in-state team since West Lincoln eliminated the Tigers back in 2019. Until someone beats them, the Tigers are heavy favorites to claim a third straight state title in duals.

Foard won last year’s dual at home 57-9. The margin wouldn’t be a surprise this week.

Newton-Conover at Alexander Central girls basketball (Friday)

Outside of Watauga, these two teams were probably the best two girls’ basketball teams among the area conferences last season. They two played a couple of memorable games.

In the first contest, Alexander Central made the trip to Newton-Conover and made a statement with a 58-35 win — the first home loss in three years by the Red Devils.

The Cougars opened up an 18-8 lead and never looked back. But when the teams met in the finals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, Newton-Conover rallied from a halftime deficit and dealt a then 11-0 Cougars team their first loss, 52-43.

Most of the cast of characters are back for the Red Devils, including William and Mary-commit Cassidy Geddes, who has led the team to a 4-0 start. Despite the loss of key seniors, Alexander Central starts the week at 3-0, with Kirstyn Herman leading the way at 13 points a game.

Should be a fun game, which seems likely to be the first of two between the teams this month.

CVAC boys basketball on the rise

Let me be frank here: Boys’ basketball in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference was a tough watch in 2021-22.

Although West Caldwell made a deep run in the 2A state playoffs, Maiden was the only team of the eight to have a winning record in non-conference play. And only those two teams made the state playoffs.

The lay of the land looks better for the CVAC thus far. The usual suspects look good, with West Caldwell at 3-0 and Maiden looking sharp in its first two games after the return of the football players to the team at the conclusion of that season.

Meanwhile, Bandys (7-17 in 2021-22) is off to a 4-0 start and an improved Newton-Conover team (3-22 last year) is 2-2 after giving Hickory a tough battle at home last Friday.

This will be an interesting week for the group. After handing South Caldwell (4-1) its first loss last week, West Caldwell has a rematch on its floor in Gamewell.

Maiden will continue to sharpen its team with a tough slate this week. The Blue Devils host Hibriten (2-1) on Tuesday then travel to play a solid Patton team (1-1) on Wednesday before going to St. Stephens (2-2) on Friday.

We’ll probably get a better feel for Bandys this week as the Trojans make a trip to South Caldwell on Wednesday before returning to host Pine Lake Prep on Friday.

Finally, Newton-Conover goes to Patton on Tuesday and Alexander Central (2-1) on Friday.

Polar Bear Meet at Bunker Hill (Wednesday)

After a couple of tough years due to COVID-19, it’s good to see the track athletes back into a routine for the winter season.

With a smaller size of schools competing in this sport, the focus for the athletes during the season is to make qualifying marks to reach the state meet in Winston-Salem in February.

Currently, 11 area schools are scheduled to complete at this week’s meet at Bunker Hill. Already qualifying for the state meet from the area on the boys’ side are Bunker Hill’s Ayden Thompson in the 55 meter hurdles and Ben Martin in the 3200 meter run, Maiden’s Hunter Smathers and Aiden Tauro in the 3200 meter and pole vaulters Caleb Robinson of Hibriten and Brian Schoellner of Hickory.

Girls to qualify at this point, are Hibriten’s Maggie Taylor in the shot put, Draughn’s Lainey Proffit in the pole vault and East Burke’s Meah Walsh in both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs. Also expected to compete on Wednesday is 2A state girls cross country champion Katherin Hopkins of Lincolnton.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

WEEK OF DECEMBER 5-10 MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

No events scheduled

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

St. Stephens at Avery County, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Alexander Central at North Iredell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Cherryville at Fred T. Foard, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Enka at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Freedom at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Hibriten at Maiden, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Patton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

Nonconference duals

Alexander Central, Freedom, Jesse Carson at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.

Bandys, West Cabarrus at North Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill, East Burke at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard, North Gaston at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Draughn at West Iredell, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Bandys at South Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Maiden at Patton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

North Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Alexander Central, Bandys, Draughn, East Burke, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Hickory, Newton-Conover, South Caldwell, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill Polar Bear Meet, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, St. Stephens (hosts) at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 6 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton, Chase, East Rutherford, R-S Central at Morganton Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Hibriten (nonconference), Owen at Draughn, Valdese Recreation Center, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Freedom at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central, Hibriten at Freedom, Morganton Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Nonconference duals

Alexander Central, Grimsley, Page at Mt. Tabor, 5:30 p.m.

Draughn, Chase, Statesville at Stuart Cramer, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom, Hibriten, North Carolina School for the Deaf at West Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Patton, Crest, Owen at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Maiden at St. Stephens, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

East Burke at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Patton at Freedom, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Pine Lake Prep at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

South Caldwell at West Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton, Chase, East Rutherford, R-S Central, Burns (nonconference) at Isothermal CC, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

East Burke (non-conference), Enka, Madison, Mountain Heritage, Owen, Buncombe County Aquatic Center, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Dual Tournament

Bunker Hill at Hilltop Havoc, R-S Central, 5 p.m.

St. Stephens at Red Devil Super Duals, Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

INDOOR TRACK

East Burke, Freedom, Newton-Conover at Coros Invitational, JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem, 10 a.m.

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County, South Caldwell, Elkin (nonconference), Pinnacle (nonconference), Starmount (nonconference) at Watauga, 10:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Duals Tournament

Red Devil Super Duals, Newton-Conover, 8 a.m.

Fred T. Foard at Bear Duals, Pisgah High, 10 a.m.

Individual Tournament

Bandys at Trinity Invitational, Trinity High, 9 a.m.

Bandys (B-team), Freedom, Fred T. Foard (B-team), Hickory at Big Cat Invitational, Patton, 9 a.m.

East Burke, Hibriten, South Caldwell at Warrior Invitational, West Caldwell, 9 a.m.

Maiden at Bobby Abernathy Memorial, Piedmont High, 9 a.m.