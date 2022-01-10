WEEKLY WATCH: Which teams will prevail in key winter sports matchups?

Bandys at Newton-Conover wrestling (Tuesday)

The rankings will change, but prior to Newton-Conover’s loss at West Lincoln, Bandys and the Red Devils were ranked No. 1 and 2 by NCMat.com with West Lincoln No. 3. Depending on the results from this dual, one may be sitting out the state dual tournament.

Really.

With only two automatic playoff spots allotted to the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference and just one wild card available for the entire West region, one of these three teams could be sitting home the first week of February preparing for the regional tournament.

For Bandys (18-5 overall, 3-0 CVAC) the task is simple: Win, and barring an unexpected collapse against West Caldwell, East Burke or Bunker Hill, the Trojans are in.

With West Lincoln (14-3) and Newton-Conover (30-6) both in second at 3-1, the Red Devils need a win to stay in contention. In that scenario, the likelihood is a three-way tie for first with the conference setting the tiebreaker for the two spots.

