WEEKLY WATCH: Which teams will prevail in key winter sports matchups?

Following the holidays, the first full week of 2022, in some ways, was a repeat of 2021, as COVID-19 prompted programs to postpone or cancel games. With the shortening of the number of days for quarantines, at this point, teams have been able to pick back up with a minimal number of games missed. Several postponements are due to be made up this week, but as always, schedules are subject to last-minute changes.
As always, there are key contests as several winter sports look to wrap up the regular season by the end of the month. The column will look at those contests, as well as individuals that have a chance make it big at the state level next month.
Catawba County Swim Meet (Tuesday)The number of North Carolina High School Athletic Association-affiliated schools from the area that have swim teams have dwindled, but those which remain have swimmers that could make noise in the postseason.
When the meet was last held in 2020, University Christian took center stage by winning the girls’ meet with the boys finishing second. Later that season, the girls went on to win the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Division III (1A/2A) championship and added their second title last winter.
St. Stephens won the boys’ meet back in 2020.
From the public schools, both Hickory and St. Stephens got off to strong starts from the first meet. Hickory started its season by having qualify in four individual girls’ races, along with two of the three relay races, while the boys met the qualifying mark in four races.
Individuals from the Red Tornadoes to qualify include Ella Brett Hitchcock, Colby Fields and Emma Pitts, each of whom have met regional marks in multiple races, as well as on the relays (Note: regional qualifiers can swim in a maximum of four events with no more than two individual events). For the boys, Taylor Day, Joseph Mogray and Charles Fields have qualified for regionals.
For St. Stephens, Elijah Godfrey is looking to compete in his fourth state boys meet with Katelyn Parmenter trying to return to her third girls’ state final. Both have already met regional qualifying marks in multiple events. On the boys’ side, Cameron Broos will later join Godfrey and the pair will headline the 200-yard freestyle relay. Riley Caudle is another name to watch on the girls’ side. The Indians have also reached regional qualification marks in all three relay events.
Fred T. Foard is led on the girls team by Emmalyn Buskirk, who has reached regional marks in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. Jacky Lam is the leading swimmer for the Tiger boys, as he will swim the 500-yard event at regionals.
Bandys at Newton-Conover wrestling (Tuesday)
The rankings will change, but prior to Newton-Conover’s loss at West Lincoln, Bandys and the Red Devils were ranked No. 1 and 2 by NCMat.com with West Lincoln No. 3. Depending on the results from this dual, one may be sitting out the state dual tournament.
Really.
With only two automatic playoff spots allotted to the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference and just one wild card available for the entire West region, one of these three teams could be sitting home the first week of February preparing for the regional tournament.
For Bandys (18-5 overall, 3-0 CVAC) the task is simple: Win, and barring an unexpected collapse against West Caldwell, East Burke or Bunker Hill, the Trojans are in.
With West Lincoln (14-3) and Newton-Conover (30-6) both in second at 3-1, the Red Devils need a win to stay in contention. In that scenario, the likelihood is a three-way tie for first with the conference setting the tiebreaker for the two spots.
Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover wrestling (Friday)
If the Bears were in any other league beside the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference, they would be a strong contender for a playoff berth in the dual state tournament. Despite an 11-15 record overall, Bunker Hill is ranked No. 10 in 2A by NCMAT.com, largely because of the competition the Bears face. But with Bandys and Newton-Conover and West Lincoln in the league, as well as a strong Lincolnton team, the Bears are likely to be home the week of the dual tournament. However, they could make a lot of noise in the traditional team tournament and at conference, regional and state tournaments.
How can a team that is not doing well in duals succeed in a team tournament format? By having a few wrestlers make runs at the top. Newton-Conover provided an example two years ago, as the Red Devils had just four wrestlers make the trip to Greensboro, but had three win championships and another as a runner-up, which added up to a third-place finish for the team. Last season, Mount Pleasant brought just six to the 2A tournament, but made them count to win the state title.
Bunker Hill has three returners from last year’s state meet with Raul Hernandez (33-3 at 126 pounds through Jan. 4) and Brayden Guess (34-2 at 160) going for the third time, with Hernandez hoping to improve from a fourth-place finish. Lawson Vang (26-4, 113) is also looking to get back. Christian Garcia (31-5, 106) and Alex Betancourt (33-5, 145) are also strong candidates to get to their first state tournaments.
The Bears will go to Newton-Conover for what will be a tough draw for a dual, but with a little luck — which is always needed on the big stage — these five wrestlers may carry Bunker Hill to bigger and better times for the program come February.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference girls basketball
With only six teams in the conference, the NWC finally reaches the first league games this week. After a banner nonconference slate, all six girls teams have set themselves up well for postseason. Here are the records as the “Super Six” head into the week:
Alexander Central: 12-1, with the lone loss to Newton-Conover, a team the Cougars beat on the road two weeks prior; Ashe County: 11-2, with the losses coming against Watauga and Mitchell; Freedom: 11-1, a team that has made multiple trips to the 3A West final over the past decade; Hibriten: 11-3, include a loss by six at Freedom during the Patriots holiday tournament; South Caldwell: 8-1, with the lone loss to Newton-Conover; Watauga: 11-1, with the lone loss, a two-point defeat at T.C. Roberson.
Until proven different, Freedom, with an experienced coach Amber Reddick, who is used to developing players for the big stage and big moments, is the favorite. However, given that Hibriten gave the Patriots all they wanted on their home floor, the other teams aren’t going to roll over.
The league will get one automatic 4A bid (from Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Watauga) and one 3A bid (from Ashe County, Freedom, Hibriten), but it seems likely all six will get there. Will they survive the rigors of the league to make any noise, or will the teams battle-harden each other? It’ll be fascinating to watch.
Tuesday’s games: Alexander Central at Ashe County, South Caldwell at Watauga (Hibriten at Freedom is already postponed). Friday: Alexander Central at Watauga, Ashe County at Hibriten, Freedom at South Caldwell.
Freedom at South Caldwell boys basketball (Friday)
When coach Danny Anderson took over the South Caldwell boys program, it was a nice story that the Spartans, 1-23 the year before and 4-44 combined the previous two seasons, beat the Patriots, who went on to become the 3A state co-champions. When the Spartans beat them last year, maybe it was because of COVID and the silliness of last season.
But with South Caldwell at 7-3 — with two losses to Hickory — a home win on Friday against Freedom (8-4) won’t be a surprise anymore. With Trey Ramsey providing a solid post presence, the Spartans can bully up inside and go toe-to-toe with just about anyone. However, Hickory has provided a way to beat South Caldwell: pressure them.
Freedom hasn’t exactly provided that skill to this point, as the Patriots have lacked consistent scoring punch, as they’ve scored 54 or fewer in three of the four losses.
Like the ladies team mentioned above, Freedom is still the team to beat in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. But South Caldwell and Alexander Central look to be worthy challengers. We’ll know more on Friday.
Other games to watch:
Newton-Conover at Bandys girls (Tuesday): Both teams had unexpected losses last week and each, along with East Burke, are looking up at Bunker Hill in the CVAC standings.
Bunker Hill at East Burke (Wednesday), vs. Newton-Conover girls (Friday): Although 4-9 overall, the Bears are 2-0 in the CVAC and have a chance to make a statement this week. With three strong players (Faith Isenhour, Olivia Ellis and Damireona Burch) returning from the Bears’ state quarterfinal run playing well, Bunker Hill is a team that is slowly putting things together.
Hibriten at Ashe County wrestling dual (Friday): The winner likely gets the NWC’s 3A bid for the dual state tournament.
Maiden at Lincolnton boys (Friday): After both lost at West Caldwell last week, each need a win to stay close to the Warriors and take a step toward one of two automatic playoff spots from the CVAC.
Fred T. Foard at Hickory girls (Friday): The Tigers beat Hickory during the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College for the first time overall since 2006. However, Foard is without scoring leader Alexis Wolgemuth due to an injury. Hickory’s young team is improving and the Red Tornadoes are not out of the Western Foothills 3A chase.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games. Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.)
WEEK OF JAN. 10-15
MONDAY, JAN. 10
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Alexander Central, Freedom at Hibriten, Lenoir Aquatic, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
Alexander Central at Ashe County, 6:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory at St. Stephens (girls only), 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Bandys, 6:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at West Caldwell (boys only), 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Brevard at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke, Lincolnton, West Lincoln at West Caldwell, Lenoir Aquatic, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Catawba County Meet, Hickory YMCA, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard, Providence Day (nonconference) at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
North Iredell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Statesville, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys, McDowell (nonconference) at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
East Burke, Lincoln Charter (nonconference), Patton (nonconference) at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.
Maiden at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 5:45 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Draughn at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County, South Caldwell at Watauga, Watauga Recreation Center, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Newton-Conover, East Burke, Draughn (nonconference) at Valdese Recreation Center, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Watauga at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
WRESTLING
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at East Burke, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Ashe County at Hibriten, 5:45 p.m.
Alexander Central at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 5:45 p.m.
Statesville at St. Stephens, 5:45 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke at West Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bandys (boys only), 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Chase, 6:30 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Hibriten, West Wilkes (nonconference) at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell, Chesnee, SC (nonconference), Patton (nonconference) at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
East Lincoln, Hickory, St. Stephens at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard, North Lincoln, Statesville at North Iredell, 5 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys, Mountain Heritage (nonconference) at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 7 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.