WEEKLY WATCH: What's on tap in local hoops?

Volleyball playoffs and cross country regionals will highlight the week ahead, but this week’s column will focus on key early-season matchups in high school basketball (previews for all three volleyball playoff rounds plus the cross country regionals will publish later this week).

Here is a look at the week ahead:

1) South Caldwell boys at Hickory (Tuesday), vs. Freedom (Friday)

When South Caldwell brought in Danny Anderson from Maiden after the 2018-19 season — a coach who crossed the 700-win threshold for his career in his last year at Maiden — the hope was he would turn the Spartans from doormats to a team that at least would be competitive. South Caldwell went 1-23 during the 2018-19 season and 3-21 the season before that.

In getting my first glimpse of the Anderson-led Spartans at the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, the team progressed into a fundamentally sound group. Prior to that tournament, the Spartans played both cross-county schools Hibriten and West Caldwell — both of which spent time in the top-10 of the 2A polls — to one- and two-possession games.

In thinking through what the Spartans had done in nonconference, I thought the Spartans could create some issues for opposing squads. How true that would soon be.