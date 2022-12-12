WEEKLY WATCH: West Caldwell coaches to be honored Friday and other Catawba Valley sports events of the week

With the holidays approaching, this will be the last full sports Weekly Watch until after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Much of the focus of this week’s column will be on basketball with several good games on the schedule this week.

Coach Karen Trivett and Coach Danny Anderson Court dedication (Friday)

Coaches Karen Trivett and Danny Anderson led memorable teams at West Caldwell. On Friday, the Warriors will celebrate their legacy with the dedication of the basketball court in their honor.

The dedication will take place between the varsity games against Newton-Conover.

According to a release put out by West Caldwell, Trivett coached the Warriors girls’ basketball team for 15 seasons, which was highlighted by back-to-back 3A state championships in 1985 and 1986.

Anderson led the boys’ basketball team every season 1992 to 2015, except for the 2011-12 season. A recent inductee into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, Anderson led the Warriors to three state championship games.

Hickory at East Lincoln boys basketball (Friday)

A year ago, the first season during which these two teams joined together in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, was a memorable one. Both clearing 20 wins for the season, East Lincoln (23-6) and the Red Tornadoes (26-2) provided three classic games for spectators.

In the first meeting, East Lincoln rallied in the final minute and sneaked away with a 50-47 win at Hickory. That turned out to be a wake-up call for the Red Tornadoes, who went on to win 21 straight before losing in the second round of the state playoffs.

Two of the wins in the streak came at East Lincoln. In the regular season meeting rematch at Denver, Hickory led 28-13 at the half and was never seriously threatened.

The teams met again in the conference tournament final, which was held at East Lincoln. Hickory finally pulled away in the last moments of the contest and added the tournament title to the regular season banner with a 58-53 win. Like Hickory, East Lincoln saw a disappointing end to its season in the second round of the playoffs with a loss to Enka.

As the teams prepare for the conference opener on Friday, both have played well in the nonconference slate with the Mustangs at 6-0 and Hickory at 5-1.

However, East Lincoln’s record could be regarded as suspect, as three of the six wins have come against winless teams, and the six defeated foes are a combined 7-22. Sophomore forward Jackson Fannon leads the Mustangs with 16.8 points per game with Palmer Crichton just behind at 15.7. Houston Hartsell and Davis Hill combined for 11 assists per contest.

Hickory’s schedule has had a little more meat to it with a pair of games against Freedom and a home contest against last year’s 3A state quarterfinalist, Enka, which dealt the Red Tornadoes their only loss in a game last week.

The Red Tornadoes have shown the ability to balance their attack. In the second game against Newton-Conover 10 days ago, Hickory had nine players score by halftime. In last week’s rout of Freedom, nine players scored with three topping out at 12.

A sturdy post player, John Holbrook leads the team, with 14.3 points per game. Jay Powell and Izaiah Littlejohn averaging in double figure. Sophomore Jamien Little is a sharp-visioned point guard, who also can deliver shots from long range.

The winner here likely takes on the role of conference favorite, even at this early stage — although North Iredell may have something to add to the conversation.

Alexander Central girls at North Davidson basketball (Monday)

In preparing for this column, this game was on my “maybe” list to write about.

When the Cougars scored one point over a 10-minute stretch in last Friday’s home game against Newton-Conover, I had decided to move on. But, when Alexander Central rallied from 12 down to beat the Red Devils 32-30, well, here we are.

The Cougars (5-0) were challenged offensively in that game, but when a team can put up 17 second-chance points and 10 points off turnovers, all in the second, there is a feeling that this team will outwork opponents until the shots start to fall — all of this against a team expected to be a contender in the 2A state title chase.

And it is a reminder that defense never slumps. It was the third of five games in which the Cougars allowed fewer than 35 points a game. To have it come against a team lead by a Division 1 point guard, is most impressive.

There doesn't appear to be a dominant player on the team — Kirstyn Herman looked to be as much of a focal point as anyone — but complementary group of five starters that fit well. A tough defensive unit that looks for one good shot at the other end.

With the win over Newton-Conover in tow, Alexander Central gets another tough game to follow, this time against last season’s 3A West finalist, North Davidson. The Black Knights, who led the 3A final with a couple of minutes left before seeing the state final ticket fly away, are 4-2 after a win over A.L. Brown last Friday.

With another tough year ahead in the Northwestern 3A/4A, this should be another excellent tune-up for the Cougars.

Hibriten at Newton-Conover girls basketball (Wednesday)

Coach Sylvia White is as good as anyone in the area — boys or girls hoops — in figuring out what went wrong in a loss and fixing it. After the 32-30 loss against Alexander Central in Taylorsville last Friday, this is the crossroad Newton-Conover (5-1) finds itself.

Last year, after Alexander County blew out the Red Devils on their home court, Newton-Conover went 20-1 before the season ended in the third round of the 2A state playoffs. The stretch included an avenging win over the Cougars. In the 2019-20 season, after Hickory limited eventual state player of the year Chyna Cornwell to 12 points in the finals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, White shifted around the lineup, made freshman Cassidy Geddes the starting point guard, and the team didn’t lose again that season — or the next season until the playoffs.

And so, it is unbeaten Hibriten (5-0) that has a dubious task here. It’d be easy to dismiss the Panthers start as a team that faced poor competition; the first four wins were against teams that are currently 3-19 combined. However, it is hard to ignore an impressive win by 21 against Fred T. Foard (4-2) on Friday.

Coming off a stretch of single-digit win totals, as far as the eye could see, the Panthers went 11-3 during the Nonconference slate, including a win over 3A state runner-up Enka, before the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference gave them a dose of reality in a 1-9 beatdown. Hibriten finished below .500 at 13-14, but the Panthers showed they were a program on the rise.

They’ll have another tough battle in the NWC, but this is a team that can’t be taken for granted any longer. If Hibirten pulls out the road win on Wednesday, the confidence level will be as high for the program as at any point in recent memory.

Maiden at North Lincoln boys basketball (Tuesday)

It’s pretty certain that Maiden head basketball coach Justin Brittain didn’t just roll the basketballs onto the court five days after much of the team ended their football season ended at Reidsville.

On that fifth day, Maiden beat Foard by 17; two days later it beat West Iredell by 46. Last week, it was a stretch of three games in four days — all wins, albeit the last one at St. Stephens was a four-point margin.

Athletic talent from the likes of Chris Culliver, Jalen Robinson, Ben Gibbs and Wesley Thompson led the way. However, post player Raheim Misher is the dude to watch long term. Misher made his mark at last year’s holiday tournament at Catawba Valley Community College and never looked back.

The Blue Devils and West Caldwell were the cream of the crop in last year’s Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference and will likely be that again. Maiden will take the short trip to North Lincoln on Tuesday in a game between former conference foes.

A Sweet-16 team last season, the Knights are off to a 3-1 start, despite the graduation of two of their top three scorers that were also a part of the 2A Final Four team two seasons ago. It’s hard to get a handle on the Knights yet, as the three wins are against teams that are currently 3-13. However, the one loss was by a point at Lincoln Charter, which made a deep playoff run last winter.

This feels like a good measuring stick game for both teams.

Other games include:

Freedom at East Burke girls basketball (Tuesday)

Most years, this is one of the better rivalry games between teams that usually make deep runs in the state playoffs, though neither team got past the second round last winter.

Freedom (6-0) has won the last seven against the Cavaliers (3-1), but needed a fourth quarter rally at home last month to extend the streak.

Foard Tough wrestling tournament (Saturday)

Eleven other teams are scheduled make their way to Fred T. Foard for one of the better one-day individual tournaments.

Slated to compete with the defending 3A dual and tournament state champion Tigers are Bandys, the defending 2A dual and tournament state champion, and Avery County, the defending 1A dual and tournament state champion.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.

WEEK OF DECEMBER 12-17

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Alexander Central at North Davidson, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at West Caldwell, Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

BASKETBALL

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Owen at Draughn, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Bandys at St. Stephens, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Pine Lake Prep at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Freedom at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Maiden at North Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

South Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Conference meet (East Lincoln/ North Lincoln hosts) at Hickory YMCA, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Nonconference duals

Bandys, Central Cabarrus, Weddington at Mount Pleasant, 5:30 p.m.

Davie, Draughn, East Gaston at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

Kings Mountain, Statesville at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.

West Iredell at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom, Erwin, McDowell at TC Roberson, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Draughn at Patton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Hibriten at Newton-Conover, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Wilkes Central at Bunker Hill, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Freedom at Reindeer Games of Polk County, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County, Freedom at Alexander Central, at Wilkes Family YMCA, Wilkesboro, 5 p.m.

South Caldwell, Watauga at Hibriten, Lenoir Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.

Nonconference

Draughn, East Burke, Newton-Conover, Patton at Valdese Rec. Center, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Nonconference duals

South Caldwell, West Caldwell at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill, Freedom at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

South Caldwell at McDowell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

BASKETBALL

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

West Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Hickory at East Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Maiden at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 2A

Patton at Polk County, 6:15/ 7:45 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Avery County, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Nonconference

Freedom at Enka (girls only), 6 p.m.

Alexander Central at Central Davidson, 6/ 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Individual tournament

Newton-Conover at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, 5 p.m.

Nonconference duals

Lincoln Charter, West Caldwell at Patton, 5:30 p.m.

Crest, Freedom at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

West Caldwell at Hibriten, 2:30/ 4 p.m.

Freedom at Cannon (boys only), 9 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Alexander Central, East Burke, Newton-Conover at Coros Invitational, JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING

Duals Tournament

Alexander Central, St. Stephens at West Lamoreaux Duals, Lexington High, 9 a.m.

Hibriten at Foothills Duals, East Wilkes High, 9 a.m.

Individual Tournament

Bandys, East Burke at Foard Tough Tournament, Fred T. Foard, 9 a.m.

Draughn, Hickory, Patton, St. Stephens (B-team) at Maiden Christmas Classic, 9 a.m.

Newton-Conover at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, 9 a.m.

Bunker Hill at Greyhound Classic, Statesville High, 9:30 a.m.