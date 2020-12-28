WEEKLY WATCH: Volleyball teams hunting for playoff berth with only two weeks left in regular season

While it is a light week, due to the holiday break, it is not a week without consequence as high school volleyball programs enter the final two weeks of the regular season. Here is a look at those teams still in the hunt for a state playoff berth.
South Fork 2A Conference
No conference in this area has been hit as hard with COVID-19 scheduling issues as the South Fork. Bandys, East Lincoln, Maiden and Newton-Conover have all had two-week quarantines for their squads. East Lincoln has not taken the floor in a match since defeating West Lincoln on December 3 and has played just five matches since the season started on November 17.
At a meeting of conference officials last Monday, a restructuring of the season’s final two weeks was announced with the hope that all teams will be able to play at least 11 of the 14 conference matches originally scheduled. Each of the top five teams in the conference standings will be able to drop one game each and have played against the bottom three teams.
The conference will receive two automatic berths for the state playoffs, which will be determined by winning percentage based on an 11-game schedule. To reach that goal of 11 matches for all teams, both a tri-match at Maiden and a doubleheader at Bandys is scheduled for Tuesday. Both will have state playoff implications.
Entering the week, Maiden leads the pack at 7-1 with East Lincoln (4-1) and Bandys (8-2) right behind. Lake Norman Charter is next at 7-3.
Maiden has the best opportunity for a playoff berth, as the Blue Devils already own a season sweep of Bandys and have split the two matches with Lake Norman Charter. At their tri-match on Tuesday, they’ll get their first look at East Lincoln. Maiden and East Lincoln have finished first or second in the conference each of the last three seasons. Both will play Newton-Conover (2-6) in the other part of the tri-match.
Bandys also has a chance to control its playoff destiny, and currently holds tiebreakers against East Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter due to wins at home already. The Trojans will play North Lincoln at home as part of the conference doubleheader on Tuesday – North Lincoln and Lincolnton is the other match – then go to East Lincoln on Wednesday.
Lake Norman Charter goes to West Lincoln on Tuesday before hosting North Lincoln the next day.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Defending 2A state champion Fred T. Foard (12-0) has clinched at least a co-championship and already has sewn up the conference’s first automatic bid for the state playoffs. The Tigers can claim the outright conference title with a win at home Wednesday against East Burke (3-5), or at West Iredell (7-3) the following Monday.
Patton (8-2) is in control for the second playoff spot after completing a season sweep of West Iredell last week, which will give the Panthers the tiebreaker over the Warriors. Patton goes to Bunker Hill (4-5) this week, then returns home the following week against Hibriten (1-11) and Draughn (5-5) before closing out the regular season at East Burke.
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Watauga (9-0) keeps on blistering the conference with a winning streak that has reached 64. The Pioneers are in good shape to reach the 3A state playoffs either by winning the league or claiming one of four wildcard spots in the West Region. The Pioneers still have a match against second-place Hickory (7-1) remaining next week.
Hickory is also in good shape for a playoffs spot. The Red Tornadoes host city rival St. Stephens Monday, then have a key match this Wednesday at McDowell (5-3). The Titans extended Hickory to a five-set thriller last month when Hickory had to rally from a 10-4 deficit in the final set to win it.
As far as the 3A wildcard spots, Hickory currently leads all West Region contenders for the four berths, which will be determined by conference winning percentage. In the mix are SW Guilford (6-2) out of the Piedmont Triad, North Piedmont rivals South Iredell and West Rowan, each at 7-3, and Forestview (6-3) out of the Big South.
McDowell has a chance to sew up the conference’s only 4A playoff spot this week, as it holds a three-match lead over South Caldwell (2-6) with four to play. After the match with Hickory, the Titans will play at winless Freedom on New Year’s Eve. South Caldwell has matches at Alexander Central (5-3) on Monday and at Watauga Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
Week of December 28-January 1
MONDAY, DECEMBER 28
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
St. Stephens at Hickory, 6:00 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6:00 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at West Caldwell, 6:00 p.m.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, (non-conference), 6:00 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at East Burke, 6:00 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Doubleheader at Bandys, 11:00 a.m.
Lincolnton vs. North Lincoln
North Lincoln at Bandys
Tri-Match at Maiden, 1:00 p.m.
East Lincoln vs. Newton-Conover
East Lincoln vs. Maiden
Newton-Conover vs. Maiden
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln, 6:00 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
St. Stephens at Freedom, 2:00 p.m.
Hickory at McDowell, 6:00 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6:00 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Fred T. Foard, 6:00 p.m.
Patton at Bunker Hill, 6:00 p.m.
West Caldwell at Draughn, 6:00 p.m.
West Iredell at Hibriten, 6:00 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at East Lincoln, 6:00 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 6:00 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln, 6:00 p.m.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
McDowell at Freedom, 2:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, January 1
No events scheduled