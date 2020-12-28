WEEKLY WATCH: Volleyball teams hunting for playoff berth with only two weeks left in regular season

While it is a light week, due to the holiday break, it is not a week without consequence as high school volleyball programs enter the final two weeks of the regular season. Here is a look at those teams still in the hunt for a state playoff berth.

South Fork 2A Conference

No conference in this area has been hit as hard with COVID-19 scheduling issues as the South Fork. Bandys, East Lincoln, Maiden and Newton-Conover have all had two-week quarantines for their squads. East Lincoln has not taken the floor in a match since defeating West Lincoln on December 3 and has played just five matches since the season started on November 17.

At a meeting of conference officials last Monday, a restructuring of the season’s final two weeks was announced with the hope that all teams will be able to play at least 11 of the 14 conference matches originally scheduled. Each of the top five teams in the conference standings will be able to drop one game each and have played against the bottom three teams.