WEEKLY WATCH: Volleyball, cross country continue; swimming kicks off

Both of the area’s 2A conferences have several member schools poised to shift classifications. Half of the eight Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference schools will be on the move. Fred T. Foard, Hibriten and West Iredell will return to the 3A classification after four years as 2A schools. Draughn will drop a level and play as a 1A school. The remaining schools — Bunker Hill, East Burke, Patton and West Caldwell — will stay in the 2A classification.

Three schools out of the South Fork 2A Conference are slated to move up to 3A. Included are East Lincoln, Lake Norman Charter and North Lincoln. All three Catawba County schools — Bandys, Maiden and Newton-Conover — as well as Lincolnton and West Lincoln will stay at 2A.

2) Watauga at Hickory volleyball (tonight)

Following a 3A state quarterfinal loss in 2019, Watauga bid farewell to its top three attackers, the top three defensive players in terms of digs, the top middle blocker and the top two ace producers. Six seniors, including 2019 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference player of the year Rebekah Farthing, were part of a class that never tasted defeat in league play. The Pioneers also bid farewell to head coach Kris Hagaman, as they brought back Kim Pryor a decade after she left the program.