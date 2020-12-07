WEEKLY WATCH: Volleyball, cross country continue; swimming kicks off

High school volleyball reaches the midway point in conference play this week with all three area conferences from the Hickory Daily Record coverage area scheduled to have battles with first place on the line. Swimming starts its season and cross country continues conference meets. However, the biggest item to affect high school sports is expected to take place off the field.
Here is what to look for this week:
1) Realignment first draft (Thursday)
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is scheduled to release the first draft of conference realignments this Thursday. After the release, schools will have a chance to submit concerns and adjustments desired to the NCHSAA. A second draft is expected for release on Thursday, Jan. 14. The new conference alignments will begin next August and last through the 2024-25 season.
Last week, the NCHSAA released the classification for each school throughout the state with big changes coming for schools in the three area conferences.
In the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Alexander Central and Watauga will return to the 4A classification after four seasons as 3A schools. The other five schools will remain in their current classification. Freedom, Hickory and St. Stephens will be at the 3A classification, while McDowell and South Caldwell stay as 4A schools.
Both of the area’s 2A conferences have several member schools poised to shift classifications. Half of the eight Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference schools will be on the move. Fred T. Foard, Hibriten and West Iredell will return to the 3A classification after four years as 2A schools. Draughn will drop a level and play as a 1A school. The remaining schools — Bunker Hill, East Burke, Patton and West Caldwell — will stay in the 2A classification.
Three schools out of the South Fork 2A Conference are slated to move up to 3A. Included are East Lincoln, Lake Norman Charter and North Lincoln. All three Catawba County schools — Bandys, Maiden and Newton-Conover — as well as Lincolnton and West Lincoln will stay at 2A.
2) Watauga at Hickory volleyball (tonight)
Following a 3A state quarterfinal loss in 2019, Watauga bid farewell to its top three attackers, the top three defensive players in terms of digs, the top middle blocker and the top two ace producers. Six seniors, including 2019 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference player of the year Rebekah Farthing, were part of a class that never tasted defeat in league play. The Pioneers also bid farewell to head coach Kris Hagaman, as they brought back Kim Pryor a decade after she left the program.
Although the Pioneers saw their 53-match, regular-season winning streak end a couple of weeks back against visiting Providence, unfortunately for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, it’s been business as usual in 2020. Watauga has yet to lose a set in stretching its unbeaten streak in the league to 60, dating back to October 2015. The Pioneers have yet to lose a set in conference play this season and have lost just four overall in three seasons.
The bridesmaid to Watauga over the past four years has been Hickory. Since Jason Stephens took over the Red Tornadoes in the 2013 season, the program is 84-12 in conference play. After running the table in league play in both 2014 and 2015, Hickory has just nine conference losses in four years. Eight are against Watauga — seven of those by sweeps. In the other match back in 2018, Hickory held a 2-0 lead at home before Watauga rallied back to win.
Both at 5-0 in the conference, Hickory will host Watauga tonight with first place on the line. With the NCHSAA cutting volleyball playoff brackets from 32 to 16, and the Northwestern 3A schools guaranteed only one berth with the others hoping for a wild-card spot, a win in tonight's game would put either school in a good spot for a coveted automatic berth.
3) Fred T. Foard volleyball vs. West Iredell (Tuesday), vs. Patton (Thursday)
Entering this week, defending 2A state champion Fred T. Foard leads both West Iredell and Patton by a game in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference standings. The Tigers will host both at Copas Gym this week with a chance to put a stranglehold on a third straight conference title and the potential to make it a clean sweep all three years. Foard hasn’t lost a set this season and has won 17 matches in a row dating back to a five-set loss to Watauga last October. All 17 have come by sweeps and the Tigers have lost just six sets in two seasons.
Patton nearly put a blemish on that mark in the 2020 season opener. The Panthers led the second set 20-11, but the Tigers rallied to win and busted out to a 16-3 lead on the way to the sweep. Since the loss to Foard, Patton has been perfect in conference play, including a sweep over West Iredell, a team with which it shared second place a year ago.
West Iredell was the last program to challenge Foard, but it’s been two seasons since the programs have played a close match. The Warriors are the last conference team to take the Tigers to a five-set match, which came on the Warriors court in 2018. Foard last lost a home conference match in 2017 to West Iredell.
4) Lake Norman Charter at Maiden (tonight), Bandys at Maiden (Thursday)
After a two-week shutdown, both Maiden and Bandys hope to get back to the court this week in South Fork 2A Conference action. Maiden leads the league at 2-0 with Bandys a match back in the loss column at 3-1.
Bandys took a big five-set match against East Lincoln just before Thanksgiving, and just before COVID-19 shut down the Trojans. They are scheduled to return to action at West Lincoln Wednesday before going to Maiden.
The Blue Devils get a tough draw for their return match, as they host Lake Norman Charter tonight. The Knights were the lone team to defeat Maiden during conference play in 2019. Maiden comes back a day later against visiting Lincolnton, then hosts Bandys on Thursday.
Maiden swept Bandys in the second opener back in mid-November, but the Trojans made each match close before the Blue Devils eked out a 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 win.
5) Swimming returns
Swimming competition returns among NCHSAA schools this week as competitors work their win towards regional and state meets in February.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has affected competition among the three area conferences. The South Fork 2A Conference announced it will not compete as a conference this season, although individual schools may choose to compete. Neither Maiden nor Newton-Conover will field a team this year.
At this point, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference will compete, but several of the meets will likely be virtual. A dual meet between East Burke at Foard scheduled for Tuesday was canceled. Hibriten and Patton have a virtual meet scheduled this week with Draughn hosting a meet in Valdese on Friday.
Schools in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference have scheduled meets for January, with schools expected to each compete in three meets.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)
Week of Dec. 7-Dec. 11
MONDAY, DEC. 7
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference (2-mile races)
Alexander Central at McDowell, 3:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 3:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Watauga at Hickory, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, East Burke, Hibriten at West Iredell, 3:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard, Patton, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill (River Bend Middle School), 3:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln, Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton, Newton-Conover (at North Lincoln), 3:30 p.m.
Bandys, Maiden, West Lincoln at North Lincoln, 4:15 p.m.
SWIMMING
Hibriten vs. Patton virtual meet
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at McDowell, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Watauga, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Draughn, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at Alexander Central, 3:30 p.m.
McDowell at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
East Burke at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Patton at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Draughn, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.
