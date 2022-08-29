WEEKLY WATCH: Tough matchups in store for local volleyball teams

Week three of the high school athletic season brings the start of some conference play in volleyball, girls tennis and girls golf. The remaining sports continue to play nonconference opponents in preparation for league seasons.

This week’s column will look a little deeper into one of the tougher volleyball conferences in the state, the growing pains of Newton-Conover’s boys soccer team, a matchup of 2-0 squads in football, two surprise volleyball teams matching up, and the renewal of a longtime football rivalry after three years apart.

1) Western Foothills 3A Conference volleyball begins (Monday)

When realignment brought four conference champions together from the previous season, it was thought the conference would provide high school volleyball fans a special year, yet tough tasks for the coaches and players. The 2021 season did not disappoint. Seven of the eight teams qualified for the state playoffs and four won first-round games, while St. Stephens took No. 5 seed North Davidson to a fifth set. The top two teams in the West Region met in the finals, with North Iredell defeating Fred T. Foard to reach the state finals.

Last year wasn’t a one-hit wonder. Along with Foard and North Iredell, other teams such as East Lincoln, Hickory, St. Stephens and West Iredell have been traditionally strong programs, reaching the round-of-16 and beyond consistently.

“You are playing a playoff game every night,” said Hickory coach Jason Stephens in reference to the playing in the WFAC. “Teams aren’t really getting a night off. There are so many talented players with the potential to play at the next level in our league. There are so many experienced and knowledgeable coaches that place their talent in a position to succeed, and it is exciting. Having a bad night will cost you in this league.”

With the number of skilled players and coaches in the league, preparation for the season is vitally important to get ready for the gauntlet that is to come. Work in the weight room as well as playing a tough nonconference schedule is a given to compete, said Stephens.

“We started strong in June to get ready for the league,” explained Stephens. “Extra conditioning and lifting in the offseason were important for our young team. I also tried to find 3A and 4A playoff teams that would challenge in nonconference play. I stacked those teams on consecutive days to grow mental toughness and try to build physical conditioning for the conference grind.”

In four days last week against 2021 playoff teams, Hickory sandwiched two five-set matches with Crest around Lincoln Charter. North Iredell has taken on the likes of Watauga, West Rowan, North Henderson, West Henderson and T.C. Roberson — all five of which made it to the Sweet 16, three to the state quarterfinals. Foard took on the challenge of Davidson Day, one of the state’s top private schools, and won a five-set match to clear a 3-0 nonconference slate vs. playoff teams. There are few, if any, cupcakes.

The league gets started Monday and it’s the top four from the 2021 conference standings facing each other: Hickory goes to North Iredell while Foard hosts East Lincoln. On Wednesday, it is East Lincoln at St. Stephens, Foard at North Lincoln and West Iredell at Hickory. And on and on it goes.

The wheat and the chaff will sort out, of course, but when the schedule is done and the postseason begins, Stephens said that the WFAC will be ready for whatever October brings.

“The kids play against special players each night,” Stephens said. “Have won and lost close sets and matches, and (they) know how to play tough at home and on the road. It solves a lot of nervous energy issues I have dealt with in the past before playing in this league.”

2) Newton-Conover boys soccer vs. Hickory (Monday), at Lincoln Charter (Wednesday)

As mentioned in this column last week, Newton-Conover’s young soccer team dealt with a nonconference schedule that would wilt most teams. Playing against state contender after state contender, the Red Devils struggled, but were better for it. They were the lone team to knock off Catawba Valley 2A Conference champion Lincolnton, and they made it into the second round of the state playoffs before losing at Shelby, the eventual 2A state champions.

Last week, the Red Devils returned to the scene of that defeat and showed the growth and maturity of the program. Down 2-0 in the second half, Newton-Conover punched back and eventually forged a 2-2 result with the Golden Lions.

“They beat us twice last year and were the team that knocked us out of the playoffs,” said Newton-Conover coach Carlos Arias. “They are also the defending 2A champs. We went down 2-0 and a man down but never really lost confidence on who we are. We also played without Jesus ‘Chucho’ Mejia. They believe in each other this year and it is a fun team to coach.”

Arias has the belief that the rough schedule from 2021 “made them believe that if they stick together and work hard it will pay off.”

With a large senior class led by all-state performer Mejia, along with all-region players Brayan Maldonado, Chris Ramirez and Diego Almaraz, this is a group looking to return to the glory days when the Red Devils made regular visits to the Research Triangle area to play in state championships.

For now, it’s another tough week for the Red Devils to navigate. They’ll host defending 3A West champion Hickory and Lincoln Charter, a 2A Sweet 16 team from last year. Next week, it’s current unbeaten Patton and Pine Lake Prep — the 1A West champs from the 2021 spring season. Tough yes, but Arias wouldn’t have it any other way and he’s betting on the team’s long-term success.

3) A.C. Reynolds at Alexander Central football (Friday)

A pair of teams that had fair-to-middling seasons a year ago meet in Taylorsville Friday night, both at 2-0, and it’s the sort of game that may give answers as to where each will be in the long term.

Alexander Central got to this point with an 18-point win over Hickory — a team that routed South Caldwell by 26 last week — and a struggle win over North Gaston, which was 1-9 last year.

In Week 1, A.C. Reynolds pummeled West Forsyth — a 5-5 team from last year — then put up 45 at Shelby, the defending 2A state champs, last Friday.

For the Cougars, it’s the sort of game that could have implications beyond Friday night. A win, or even a close loss, could give this group a shot in the arm of confidence heading into back-to-back nonconference games against the likes of Lake Norman and Marvin Ridge, not to mention the usual suspects in conference such as Watauga and Hibriten. It’s also the type of game that could play well in the all-important RPI rankings where state playoff considerations are concerned.

If you’re looking for a game in the area to see next Friday, this is probably the best of the bunch.

4) South Caldwell at St. Stephens volleyball (Thursday)

There hasn’t been a lot of success for the South Caldwell volleyball team over the past decade. The last playoff appearance for the Spartans came in 2018 with the last postseason win coming in 2012, which was also the last year they cleared .500. South Caldwell’s volleyball team went 5-13 last year and have cleared five wins in a season just five times since 2012.

As South Caldwell enters the week, it is 5-1. Yes, four of the wins are against teams that have two wins combined, but in the recent past, even wins in those type of games weren’t counted on. But one can’t ignore the win over Draughn, a program that has missed the state playoffs only twice since 2008 (once in a pandemic year), or the tough battle the Spartans gave Patton last week in their only loss.

This week, they’ll host Newton-Conover and go to McDowell with a chance to be 7-1 when they travel to St. Stephens on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Indians are already 4-1 after a 7-16 campaign in 2021 with wins over state playoff teams Bandys, Maiden and Alexander Central in hand. The lone loss came in a sweep of 3A state quarterfinalist Kings Mountain, although two of the three sets were tight.

Two teams with early-season success looking for more. Should be a fun one.

5) Hickory at Newton-Conover football (Friday)

One of the better rivalry games is on tap Friday night, as the Red Devils host Hickory in the 78th contest held between the schools since 1923. Hickory leads the series 48-27-2.

This is the first game between the two since 2019, when the Red Devils took a 31-6 win at Hickory. The Red Tornadoes won the last game played at Gurley Stadium in Newton, 35-6, but it remains the only win against their rivals since 2013.

Both teams took disappointing losses in Week 1 before rebounding with routs last week.

It’s always a fun contest for the fans, and the players treat this rivalry game with the respect the contest should have — with all-out effort and hard-nosed football.

Others to watch:

Kings Mountain at Hickory volleyball (Tuesday): Another day, another tough opponent for Hickory, sandwiched in between two tough conference tilts. The Mountaineers, 3A quarterfinalists from 2021, have already swept two WFAC opponents, St. Stephens and East Lincoln.

Hickory at Stuart Cramer boys soccer (Wednesday): The Red Tornadoes take on their fifth 2021 playoff opponent in five matches in Cramerton.

Patton at Foard soccer (Monday): Patton swept Burke County opponents without allowing a goal in the six matches over the last two weeks. Foard (1-2-1) has run a gauntlet of 2021 playoff teams, dropping contests to Hibriten and Newton-Conover last week.

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln girls tennis (Tuesday): The Red Devils open the team tennis season at East Lincoln (4-0) this week, and it will feature one of the better tennis players in the state. Newton-Conover’s Alexa Allison is striving for her fourth state tournament appearance. In the previous three seasons, Allison has reached the quarterfinal round twice and the semifinals once.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

Schedules listed focus on NCHSAA varsity competition from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Schedules are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, most set for one hour after the start of JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.

WEEK OF AUG. 29-SEPT. 3

MONDAY, AUG. 29

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Bandys at Burns, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Bessemer City, 5 p.m.

Patton at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.

Cherokee at Draughn, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m.

Freedom at West Henderson, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Hickory at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

Watauga at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

Hickory at North Iredell, 5:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

East Burke at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

Alexander Central at Draughn, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 30

CROSS COUNTRY

Western Foothills 3A

Conference meet at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Northwestern 3A/4A

Conference round at Boone Golf Club (Watauga), 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.

Statesville at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Polk County, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Kings Mountain at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

McDowell at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

CROSS COUNTRY

Hibriten, Patton at South Caldwell, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Challenger at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Cherryville, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Patton, 5 p.m.

Hickory at Stuart Cramer, 6 p.m.

South Point at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

West Iredell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Lincoln Charter, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Ashe County, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

Watauga at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

University Christian at Hickory, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

West Iredell at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Alexander Central at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Freedom at Mountain Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Norman at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at McDowell, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

GIRLS GOLF

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Conference round at Forest City Country Club (East Rutherford hosts), 3 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference round at Grassy Creek, Spruce Pine, 3 p.m.

Nonconference

East Burke, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Lakewood Golf Club, Statesville (South Iredell hosts), 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Bessemer City at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Draughn at Erwin, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Hickory, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

East Lincoln at Bandys, 4 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

Maiden at South Iredell, 4 p.m.

St. Stephens at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Maiden at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.-

West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Owen at Draughn, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Fred T. Foard at South Iredell, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at Patton, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

FOOTBALL

Nonconference

A.C. Reynolds at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at North Iredell, 7:30 p.m.

Draughn at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Forestview, 7:30 p.m.

Hickory Hawks at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Patton at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Maiden, 7:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

CROSS COUNTRY

Alexander Central at Fleet Feet XC Invite, Salisbury Community Park, 10 a.m.