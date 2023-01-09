WEEKLY WATCH: Swim meet, high-stakes wrestling duals among highlights this week

My goodness, what a week ahead!

The biggest high school swim meet of the regular season, decisive wrestling duals that will play big roles in who gets to the state tournament at the end of the month and then huge basketball games as we approach the halfway point of the conference season.

A lot to write about. Let’s go.

Catawba County

Swim Meet (Tuesday)Bragging rights are on the line for the county’s top swimmers as the high school teams make their way to Hickory Foundation YMCA. A year ago, University Christian won the boys’ meet while St. Stephens claimed the girls’ championship.

The girls meet should be especially fun as swimmers from Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Newton-Conover and St. Stephens have already qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association regional meet in February. Swimmers from Hickory and St. Stephens are especially prevalent, as the Red Tornadoes have regional qualifiers in 10 of 11 events while St. Stephens is set up for nine.

The top swimmers for the Indians are Katelyn Parmenter, second in the 500-yard freestyle event and third in the 200 at last year’s state meet, and Zoe Coburn, who was fourth in the 100 backstroke. Among those from Hickory at the state meet last year are Ella Brett Hitchcock (sixth 100 butterfly) and Emma Pitt (sixth 200 individual medley).

Foard’s Emmalyn Buskirk and Newton-Conover’s June Gordon are back from their state appearances last year.

The top swimmers to keep an eye on for the boys are St. Stephens’ Cameron Broos, who was fourth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 200 individual medley, and Hickory’s Joseph Mogray, who was 10th in the 100 butterfly.

The Indians have qualified for eight events at next month’s regional while Hickory has hit qualifying marks in five. Foard’s top swimmer is Jackie Lam, who will swim at regionals in the 100 butterfly and is on the cusp of hitting marks in several events.

Newton-Conover at Bandys wrestling (Tuesday)At the time of this writing, the 2A state rankings put out by Rankwrestling.com — which is used by the NCHSAA for playoff seedings — has Newton-Conover first, West Lincoln second and defending state champion Bandys third, all out of the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC).

It is possible that one of the three will not make the state dual wrestling tournament.

From among the conferences in the 2A West Region, the NCHSAA has predetermined the number of automatic qualifiers from each league that will advance to the 16-team bracket in the West. There is the possibility that the lone 2A team from Catawba Shores conference — Lincoln Charter — will not meet the standards for qualification, which would leave a wildcard slot that the third-place team out of the CVAC could take.

And that brings us to Tuesday’s match at Bandys.

At 37-1 overall, Newton-Conover is coming off an impressive 40-20 win over West Lincoln last Friday and looks the part of the team to beat. However, Bandys, the defending state champs, are not likely ready to surrender their throne. The Trojans (16-6) have struggled at times this season but looked impressive in a win over ninth-ranked Lincolnton last week.

Both teams enter the week at 2-0 in the CVAC, but with the Red Devils win over West Lincoln already in hand, they have the clear path to the league title and the West’s No. 1 seed with a win over Bandys.

If the Trojans win it, it sets up a likely battle with the Rebels for the CVAC title and the top seed. The Trojans have won the last two duals, including a 44-24 romp at Newton-Conover last year.

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference girls’ basketball: Watauga at Alexander Central and Hibriten at Ashe County (Tuesday)

Last week, this column mentioned the obstacle course that is the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference in girls’ basketball last week. After a combined 62-17 nonconference record, the league’s debut occurred Friday night. And what a debut it was.

For the first time since at least 2006 (from games that are listed on MaxPreps), Hibriten (14-1) defeated Freedom (9-5) 47-37. While the outcome may be a surprise to some, it wouldn’t even be the biggest of the evening as Ashe County (10-3) upended previously unbeaten Alexander Central (12-1) by 14 on the road, a team coming off the championship of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic.

Those results set up a fascinating pair of games on Tuesday.

Alexander Central hosts defending NWC champion Watauga (11-4) with the hope of avoiding an 0-2 start, which in this league could be a tough hole to crawl out of.

A win by the Pioneers, combined with their victory at South Caldwell last Friday, gives them the edge over both of their 4A rivals for a high seed in the state tournament.

Meanwhile, Hibriten makes the trip to West Jefferson to take on the Huskies. A victory by the Panthers gives them wins over their two 3A rivals for a high seed in the state tournament.

Should Watauga and Hibriten both win, that sets up …

Hibriten at Watauga (Friday)

The tremendous strides Hibriten has made to get to this point cannot be understated.

During the decade of the ’10s, the Panthers had a long run of single-digit win seasons, including a 1-22 year in 2013-14. From that year until 2020-21, Hibriten won 34 total games over eight years.

Can the Panthers upend the Pioneers at their place — a Pioneers’ team that had only one senior last season yet went 24-4 and advanced to the Sweet 16? Hibriten certainly has the confidence after a 19-point win over Shelby two weeks ago and a demon-exorcising win over Freedom last week.

The Panthers spilt the home-and-home series last year, but a road win could indicate that a new sheriff is in town.

Ashe County at Hibriten wrestling (Tuesday)

As mentioned above, playoff slots from each conference are set for the West region. With only three 3A schools in the NWC, only one of the three will get into the state dual tournament.

Ashe County is 14-11 and the defending Northwestern 3A/4A champion and owns a win over St. Stephens. Hibriten is 26-2 with the only losses to defending 3A champ Foard and likely playoff team West Wilkes.

Both are 2-0 in what will be a five-dual, round-robin stretch in the league and there’s no question that these are easily the best two teams NWC. The winner here will advance, while, barring upset, the loser gets ready for the state individual tournament.

Bandys at Newton-Conover boys’ basketball (Tuesday)

For a lot of years, the girls’ matchup between these schools had the attention of area fans as there was often conference and state playoff implications. While the boys’ side of this rivalry hasn’t quite reached that level, at the least, it’s gaining momentum.

Both teams are 3-1 in the CVAC, tied for second with Maiden and all behind West Caldwell. While West Caldwell is the team to beat and Maiden a step behind, Bandys (8-5 overall) and Newton-Conover (8-6) are attempting to make their ascent to that level.

Each of the teams has taken a similar path to this point. Last season, Bandys was 7-17 under first-year head coach Brandon Helms, while Newton-Conover was 3-22 under first-year coach Nicholas Wilson. Both are young teams with underclassmen taking the bulk of the playing time, but development is taking place.

Bandys senior Bobby DelGuercio averages 21 points a game, but he is the only senior that has scored more than two points a game. For the Red Devils, Trey Stinson is the lone senior that sees significant playing time, but scores just 3.5 points per game.

So, this rivalry has the chance to be a special one as the young players continue to sharpen at the varsity level. Tuesday’s game looks to be a good measuring stick as to that development.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.

WEEK OF JAN. 9-14 MONDAY, JAN. 9

No events scheduled

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Watauga at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Ashe County, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

South Caldwell at Freedom 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Fred T Foard at North Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

West Iredell at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at Newton-Conover, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

East Burke at Lincolnton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Maiden at Bunker Hill, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Brevard, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Nonconference

Catawba County Meet at Hickory Foundation YMCA, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.

Ashe County at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory, North Lincoln at West Iredell, 5 p.m.

St. Stephens at West Rowan, 5 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

West Lincoln, Avery County (nonconference) at West Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bandys, 7 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Maiden, 7 p.m.

Lincolnton at East Burke, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Brevard, South Iredell (nonconference) at Patton, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Kings Mountain at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom, Hibriten, University Christian (nonconference) at Watauga, Watauga Rec Center, 5 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Maiden, Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Madison, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

North Lincoln at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County, South Caldwell at Alexander Central, Wilkes Family YMCA, Wilkesboro, 5 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Alexander Central, Hibriten, West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Freedom, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Hibriten at Watauga, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

St. Stephens at Statesville, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at West Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

West Lincoln at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Chase at Patton, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mountain Heritage, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

East Burke, Franklin, Madison, Mountain Heritage, Owen, T.C. Roberson at Buncombe County, Aquatic Center, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom, Wilkes Central (nonconference) at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Watauga, Draughn (nonconference), Statesville (nonconference) at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln, West Iredell at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.

North Iredell, North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Maiden, Lincoln Charter (nonconference) at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.

West Caldwell, Mountain Island Charter (nonconference) at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.

East Burke at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton, Polk County, Mountain Heritage (nonconference) at Chase, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

INDOOR TRACK

East Burke, Freedom at The Virginia Showcase, Virginia Beach Sports Center

SWIMMING

Patton at Mountain Foothills 7 Meet, Buncombe County Schools Aquatic, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING

Dual Tournament

Hickory at Warrior Duals, East Gaston, 9 a.m.