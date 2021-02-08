WEEKLY WATCH: State swim meets coming up, hoops races going down to the wire

As the opponents go, Draughn will have its second game of the season against Bunker Hill at home this Thursday. However, if the schedule holds, Patton is the team that has control of its destiny. Next week, the Panthers are due to play at Foard next Tuesday and at Draughn two days later, which is the same day Foard will close out at Bunker Hill.

Key games: Draughn at East Burke (Tuesday), Hibriten at Patton (Tuesday), Bunker Hill at Draughn (Thursday), Hibriten at Fred T. Foard (Thursday), East Burke at Patton (Thursday)

Boys

If the girls' side of the conference is complicated, the boys' race is a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle with half the pieces missing. The only time all eight teams have played on the same night was the opening day of the season on Jan. 6. Hibriten is the only team to play more than five games, but the Panthers went on quarantine last Thursday and are not scheduled to play again until Feb. 16. West Iredell has played three games and is not due back until this Thursday.

The conference laid out a slate of games through this week and will meet on Feb. 10 to decide how to proceed for the final week of the season. There has been speculation that a tournament could be held to determine the conference’s two playoff berths.