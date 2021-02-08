WEEKLY WATCH: State swim meets coming up, hoops races going down to the wire

There is lot on the plate from the menu that is high school sports this week. The state meets in swimming and diving are this week — a preview for that event will be published later in the week — while boys soccer and both boys and girls lacrosse head into the third week of competition, although icy weather and a few COVID-19 quarantines has halted the start of those seasons for some schools.
However, the big story upon us is the final two weeks of the regular season in basketball. This week’s column looks at the playoff races in all three conferences and the important games for each.
A reminder that the South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conferences get only two state playoff berths with only one wild card available for the West Region. The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference is slated for one state playoff berth for each of the 3A and 4A schools. The 3A West Region will have three wild-card berths with the 4A schools getting five.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Girls
With four games remaining, Newton-Conover (10-0) holds a three-game lead over both Lake Norman Charter and East Lincoln (7-3). The Red Devils can wrap up at least a co-championship with a win over Lake Norman Charter at home on Tuesday. A victory on Tuesday puts Newton-Conover in a position to claim an outright title with a win Friday at North Lincoln or if East Lincoln loses at Bandys on Tuesday or at home against Maiden.
Speaking of Bandys, at 6-4, the Trojans are still very much in the hunt for the conference’s second playoff berth. A win by the Trojans over East Lincoln and a loss by Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover creates a three-way tie with three games left. Bandys has a game at pesky West Lincoln (4-6) Friday and then hosts Lake Norman Charter the following Tuesday. Still on the slate for East Lincoln is the season-ender next Friday at home against Newton-Conover.
Key games: Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover (Tuesday), East Lincoln at Bandys (Tuesday).
Boys
With six teams within two games of each other in the loss column with most teams having four to play, an argument can be made every game this week is crucial. Current league leader North Lincoln (7-2) and third-place Lincolnton (6-3) play a makeup game Wednesday that will pull them even in games played with the other teams in the conference.
East Lincoln is in second at 7-3 with Lake Norman Charter, Maiden and Newton-Conover tied for fourth at 6-4.
Among the remaining games, East Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter appear to have a slight edge in the schedule as each play both Bandys and West Lincoln, which combined have one win. Newton-Conover and Maiden will have the best chance to control its destiny, as both teams will play fellow contenders over its final four.
Key games: Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover (Tuesday), North Lincoln at Maiden (Tuesday), Lincolnton at North Lincoln (Wednesday), Maiden at East Lincoln (Friday), Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter (Friday), Newton-Conover at North Lincoln (Friday)
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
Girls
Like in the South Fork, the top team is well in control of the league. At 8-0, Bunker Hill is three games up on second-place Fred T. Foard with five to play (a return trip to West Iredell is not currently scheduled).
Fred T. Foard had a chance to put its marker on second place, but back-to-back home losses to Bunker Hill and East Burke has opened the door for others to leapfrog. And it is at this point things get complicated.
The Tigers are 5-3 with Draughn at 3-2, after sitting out from COVID-19 protocols. Just behind both squads is Patton at 5-4. If the schedule plays out as currently published, Foard would play 12 games, Draughn 11 and Patton 13. Last week, the conference announced in an email to media members that athletic directors will meet on Feb. 10 to decide what games to play the last week of the season.
In a situation in which an uneven number of games are played by teams, the second playoff berth would be determined by winning percentage.
As the opponents go, Draughn will have its second game of the season against Bunker Hill at home this Thursday. However, if the schedule holds, Patton is the team that has control of its destiny. Next week, the Panthers are due to play at Foard next Tuesday and at Draughn two days later, which is the same day Foard will close out at Bunker Hill.
Key games: Draughn at East Burke (Tuesday), Hibriten at Patton (Tuesday), Bunker Hill at Draughn (Thursday), Hibriten at Fred T. Foard (Thursday), East Burke at Patton (Thursday)
Boys
If the girls' side of the conference is complicated, the boys' race is a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle with half the pieces missing. The only time all eight teams have played on the same night was the opening day of the season on Jan. 6. Hibriten is the only team to play more than five games, but the Panthers went on quarantine last Thursday and are not scheduled to play again until Feb. 16. West Iredell has played three games and is not due back until this Thursday.
The conference laid out a slate of games through this week and will meet on Feb. 10 to decide how to proceed for the final week of the season. There has been speculation that a tournament could be held to determine the conference’s two playoff berths.
For the moment, Patton is the lone unbeaten team at 4-0. Hibriten is next at 4-2 with West Caldwell and Bunker Hill at 3-2. East Burke is 2-2 with the two losses in back-to-back games at Hibriten before both teams went on quarantine.
Key game: Whether it is for playoff berth, if the schedule is played out or for seeding in a possible conference tournament, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill on Tuesday is the contest to watch.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A
Girls
Similar to the boys in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, the girls' schedule has been decimated and the rash of quarantines has affected the top of the leaderboard.
League leader Freedom has played three games total (3-0). The Patriots are scheduled to come off their second quarantine on Tuesday and host South Caldwell. The last game the Patriots played was on Jan. 15 at South Caldwell. Meanwhile, third-place Hickory (4-1) has played one conference game since Jan. 12. Second-place Alexander Central (6-1) has been a bit more fortunate, but the Cougars also had time out from Jan. 19 to last week.
All three teams — all 3A schools from which only one is guaranteed a playoff berth — are scheduled to play this week with Alexander Central having the chance to take control, as the Cougars play both Freedom and Hickory this week. The Red Tornadoes will host the return game with the Cougars next week.
The Patriots have a real shot to get through the league unbeaten for the third straight season. Along with South Caldwell and Alexander Central, Freedom has two games left against winless Watauga and the season finale at McDowell.
On the 4A side of things, McDowell is 3-3 while South Caldwell is 3-4. Those two schools are scheduled to play at South Caldwell on Friday. As the schedule stands now, South Caldwell will play one more game (11) than the Titans (10). Both schools will also have contests with Alexander Central and Freedom over the next two weeks.
Key games: Alexander Central at McDowell (Tuesday), South Caldwell at Freedom (Tuesday), Hickory at Alexander Central (Wednesday), Alexander Central at Freedom (Friday), McDowell at South Caldwell (Friday)
Boys
After this weekend, the race to get to the state playoffs is becoming clearer. Class 3A school Hickory leads the league at 5-1 with Alexander Central right behind at 4-2. Those two teams are scheduled to play each of the next two weeks, with Alexander Central hosting the Red Tornadoes Wednesday. The Cougars are unbeaten at home and ousted Hickory from the conference tournament a year ago.
Meanwhile, on the 4A side, McDowell is 6-3 while South Caldwell is 5-3. The Spartans are scheduled to host McDowell on Friday, hoping to avenge a loss back in January. South Caldwell also plays at Freedom this week.
Key games: Alexander Central at McDowell (Tuesday), Hickory at Alexander Central (Wednesday), McDowell at South Caldwell (Friday)
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard soccer (Wednesday)
Along with key basketball games, there is a key boys soccer match in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Last year’s 2A West finalist Hibriten has bulldozed four opponents, each by the mercy-rule score of 9-0. Foard has blitzed three opponents by a combined 16-0. A young team a year ago, the Tigers was a penalty-kick loss at Newton-Conover away from giving the conference three teams in the 2A sweet-sixteen last season.
These are clearly the two top teams in the league and both could make deep runs to the playoffs in March.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)
NOTE FOR BASKETBALL: All times are varsity times approximate, Basketball games are girl-boy varsity doubleheaders, played after the completion of junior varsity which start at 4 p.m. (4:30 if no JV girls game is played). Varsity girls start around 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow around 8 p.m. (earlier if no JV girls game). South Fork 2A Conference girls varsity will start after the JV girls, then JV boys followed by the boys varsity.
Attendance at games are limited to 25 persons per game with tickets sold only by the home team. Most games are streamed live by the home school. Here is the links to those web streams.
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE: All games are in sfcnetwork.tv. Click on the link, then click on the school logo at the top of the page for the game of interest. (fee required.)
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE:
Bunker Hill: Bunker Hill High School Facebook Page (fee required)
Draughn: DHS Live on YouTube
East Burke: East Burke High Facebook Page
Fred T. Foard: Fred T. Foard High School Facebook Page (fee required)
Hibriten: Hibriten High School on YouTube
Patton: Patton High Basketball on Facebook
West Caldwell: WCHS TV on YouTube
West Iredell: NHFS Network (subscription fee required)
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE:
Alexander Central: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
Freedom: FHS Live on YouTube or Patriot Nation – Freedom Patriot Faithful
Hickory: Hickory High Boys Basketball on Facebook
McDowell: McDowell High Athletics Facebook page
St. Stephens: Tribal Sports Network on Facebook (fee required)
South Caldwell: SCHS Stream on YouTube
Watauga: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
WEEK OF FEB. 8-13
MONDAY, FEB. 8
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
South Caldwell at Hickory (Henry Fork Soccer Complex), 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Patton, 5 p.m.
East Burke at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Maiden at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
BASKETBALL (girls/boys DH)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens at Watauga, 6/7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom (girls only), 6 p.m.
Alexander Central at McDowell, 6:30/8 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at East Burke (Girls only), 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 6/7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Patton (Girls only), 6:30 p.m.
Draughn at Patton (Boys only), 8 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 4:30/7:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at Bandys, 5:15/8 p.m.
North Lincoln at Maiden, 5:15/8 p.m.
LACROSSE (girls/boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls)/Conference 19 (boys)
Asheville at Patton, 4:30/ 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Watauga at Freedom (girls only), 6 p.m.
Hickory at Alexander Central, 6/7:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Conference 15 (girls)/Conference 19 (boys)
TC Roberson at St. Stephens, 5/6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
Freedom at Watauga, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Patton at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
West Iredell at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
SWIMMING
NCHSAA STATE MEET
3A Finals, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL (girls/boys DH)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens at Hickory (girls only), 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Caldwell at West Iredell (boys only), 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard (girls only), 6 p.m.
East Burke at Patton (girls only), 6:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Draughn, 6:30/8 p.m.
Patton at Fred T. Foard (boys only), 7:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (girls/boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls)/Conference 19 (boys)
Asheville at Hickory (boys only), 5 p.m.
Patton at Watauga, 4:30/ 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at East Burke, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
SWIMMING
NCHSAA STATE MEET
1A/2A Finals, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL (girls/boys DH)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at South Caldwell (boys only), 6 p.m.
Alexander Central at Freedom (girls only), 6 p.m.
Watauga at Hickory (boys only), 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at East Burke (girls only), 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Patton (boys only), 6 p.m.
Draughn at West Caldwell (boys only), 6 p.m.
Draughn at West Iredell (girls only), 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell (boys only), 7:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 4:30/7:30 p.m.
Bandys at West Lincoln, 5:15/8 p.m.
Maiden at East Lincoln, 5:15/8 p.m.
Nonconference
North Rowan at St. Stephens, 6/7:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (girls/boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls)/Conference 19 (boys)
Hickory at T.C. Roberson, 4:30/ 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
SWIMMING
NCHSAA STATE MEET
4A Finals, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Caldwell at West Iredell (girls only), time TBA