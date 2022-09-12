WEEKLY WATCH: St. Stephens, Foard in thick of WFAC volleyball race

It’s back into full swing after the short week for the Labor Day holiday. Conference play is in high gear as high school football starts league action in all but the Northwestern 3A/4A.

A lot of the focus of this week’s column will be on the Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC), as four different sports will have key matchups that have league title implications.

1) WFAC volleyball heats up

Monday: St. Stephens at West Iredell; Fred T. Foard at North Iredell

Wednesday: West Iredell at Fred T. Foard; North Iredell at St. Stephens

OK, a moment of honesty. My original focus for this slot was to be the matchup between Fred T. Foard and North Iredell, which offered four classic matches last season, including a high-energy 3A West final that saw North Iredell win and advance to the state championship match (and I’ll get to that in a bit). However, sports have a funny way of reminding us that games are played on the field (or court), not on paper. With that in mind, St. Stephens needs some attention here, front and center.

When the Indians (10-2 overall) defeated Foard last Thursday for the first time since 2013, it created quite the chase in the WFAC. North Iredell (12-0) leads the pack at 4-0, with Foard (7-2), St. Stephens and West Iredell (5-2) at 3-1.

After North Iredell’s win over West Iredell last week, the Raiders have a real chance to create distance from the rest of the group with matches against the other two chasers. But St. Stephens, by playing the other Iredell schools this week, also has a chance to make a statement.

Having already surpassed their win total from last year (7-16), the Indians have to feel that this is the team to get the program back to the heights of 2013, when they reached the 3A West final and ended a four-year run during which they got to at least the third round. Coach Julie Harris said in Thursday’s postmatch interview in the Hickory Daily Record that the group certainly has the chops to do it.

“This season we have had a whole lot of heart and just team chemistry that we haven’t had in the past, and I think that goes a long way,” said Harris. “They know when somebody’s not having a great minute and they pick each other up and they cover that up. They let them bounce back and they just work together as a team.”

Meanwhile, the Tigers and Raiders were the top two teams in the West Region last year and it seemed early on that the conference foes were headed for a showdown for the right to go play for a state title. A packed house saw North Iredell rally several times within individual sets and take a 3-1 win.

“The regional finals, what a game,” recalled Tigers head coach Meredith Lombardi. “You couldn’t have asked for a better atmosphere for those girls to participate in. It was a great match by both teams, we had our opportunities in moments but just came up a little short. The energy was so great being an away game, and to see the support from the communities from both teams was very humbling. That match was a great showing of the strength of volleyball in the western region.”

The Tigers had to replace several key components from that squad, and for the most part things have come together. But Lombardi admits that while North Iredell is a big focus, the conference is deep, as the Indians showed on Thursday.

“We are trying to just focus on one game at a time,” said Lombardi. “It’s hard not thinking about the last time we played North, but we have to realize there are other very strong programs in our conference.”

2) Hickory at East Lincoln football (Friday)

When Hickory opened play in the newly formed Western Foothills 3A Conference last season, the Red Tornadoes under new coach Joe Glass were looking to find a spark. A losing streak that dated back to a playoff loss in 2019 had reached 10 games before it was finally snapped at Draughn. But the big boys of the conference were coming up next, led by East Lincoln at the start.

The Mustangs were 3-0, having surprised Hibriten in a rout and adding wins over Forestview and Lincolnton, and were in the top five among 3A West schools at the time, according to MaxPreps. Yet Hickory never trailed after taking the lead in the first quarter and held on at the end to win the league opener 22-21.

In a postgame interview in the Hickory Daily Record at the time, Glass felt the win turned the team around from the recent dark days.

“Their resolve is unbelievable after what they’ve been through and all the losses and everybody talks about they’re the laughingstock,” Glass said. “This finally puts a big ‘H’ on their chest and makes them have some confidence.”

In a response to questions via email last week, Glass reflected that while the tide had turned, the attitude of the squad from the start of his tenure has been about doing what the program needed to do to turn things around. While the victory over East Lincoln was the outcome of that work, the attitude and resolve didn’t waiver.

“Our kids worked hard from the moment I got here,” said Glass. “So, no, the East Lincoln win didn’t really change a lot for us other than getting a win.”

Hickory went on to win a playoff game for the first time since 2012 and the expectations are growing for the Red Tornadoes. After an opening-week loss to Alexander Central, Hickory bullied up South Caldwell 53-27 the next week before winning the rivalry game against Newton-Conover.

Meanwhile, East Lincoln, which also reached the second round of the playoffs last year, enters the week at 3-0 and now looks to rebound from what was seen as a surprising loss at the time. While Glass expects a fierce challenge from the Mustangs, he said the Red Tornadoes will be ready to meet it.

“We are used to big challenges, and East is a huge one,” said Glass. “They are loaded at every position with great players. We have to be disciplined and fundamentally sound to win this game. We can’t give up big plays and have to control the clock. This is our attitude every week.”

3) Hickory at North Lincoln girls tennis (Wednesday)

These two teams represented the WFAC in last year’s 3A dual state tournament and, unfortunately, saw each other in the first round. North Lincoln, the conference champs, defeated the Red Tornadoes in the playoff opener and went on to reach the quarterfinals.

Hickory (4-0) is led by a strong roster deep in the singles rotation, with just two losses from No. 3 through No. 6, as well as skilled doubles players Ellie Holtzman and Jonellis Heredia.

Meanwhile, North Lincoln (7-1) is led by state singles contender Emma Carver, who made her mark last year as a freshman by ending a three-year winning streak in singles by Foard’s four-time state champion Alexis Wolgemuth.

The winner gets a leg up in the conference title chase, with East Lincoln (7-0) also in the mix.

4) East Lincoln at Hickory boys soccer (Monday)

How good were the WFAC soccer teams last year? All six teams won a playoff match, conference Hickory reached the 3A state final and the fourth-place team, East Lincoln, reached the quarterfinals and was a match away from making it an all-WFAC West final.

Early last year, it looked like East Lincoln was the team to beat when the Mustangs blasted Hickory 4-1 in the second conference match. But while the league’s teams cannibalized each other, Hickory found its footing, won the conference title and avenged the loss to East Lincoln at home.

Hickory (5-0-2) will host the first of the two matches with East Lincoln (4-2-2) on Monday in what should be another tough outing on the WFAC schedule.

Other games to watch:

Patton at Brevard volleyball (Tuesday): Brevard (7-2 overall) won the Mountain Foothills 7 2A last year and has won the first three league matches. Patton (7-2) was tied for second in the league, but is 1-2 at the start of conference play. With Hendersonville and Polk County both still at 3-0, Patton could use a win here to have title hopes.

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton boys soccer (Wednesday): This features the top two teams in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) from last year. Newton-Conover is 2-3-1 after a tough nonconference schedule, but Lincolnton, last year’s 2A West finalist, is struggling at 0-4-1 and has been outscored 37-8.

Patton at Hibriten boys soccer (Wednesday): It’s a battle of the Panthers in this nonconference match with two teams off to good starts. Hibriten (5-1-2) won twice last week after a surprise loss to West Iredell. Patton, which is 7-1, had the week off after a match with Newton-Conover was nixed. Both schools figure to be in the thick of their respective conference title hopes.

Watauga at South Caldwell volleyball (Wednesday): Watauga hasn’t lost a conference match since the Obama presidency. At 6-1 overall (prior to a tournament last Saturday), the Pioneers are still the cream of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. South Caldwell (7-3) has surpassed its win total from last year. This feels like a match in which the Spartans will check on their progression against tough teams. A playoff spot could be in order for South Caldwell for the first time since 2018. An upset on Wednesday could assure it.

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill football (Friday): Until proven otherwise, back-to-back conference champion Maiden is still the team to beat in the Catawba Valley 2A. These two teams were in the hunt a year ago and if the Blue Devils were to falter, the winner here would be on the spot to make a run.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

(Schedules listed focus on NCHSAA varsity competition from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Schedules are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, most set for one hour after the start of JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.)

WEEK OF SEPT. 12-17

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

BOYS SOCCER

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at West Iredell, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at Maiden, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bandys, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Polk County, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Hibriten at Owen, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Ashe County, 4 p.m.

Hibriten at Watauga, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

Draughn at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at West Iredell, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Bandys at University Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Freedom at Draughn, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

McDowell at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

CROSS COUNTRY

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory at North Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Conference meet at Riverbend Middle School (Bunker Hill hosts), 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Conference meet at Brevard High, 4:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Alexander Central, St. Stephens at Printcrafters Invitational, MacAnderson Park, Statesville (Statesville hosts), 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Northwestern 3A/4A

Conference round at Brushy Mountain Golf (Alexander Central hosts), 3 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference round at Mountain Glen Golf (Avery County hosts), 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Hendersonville at Patton, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 4 p.m.

East Lincoln at Bandys, 4 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Brevard, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Madison at Draughn, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

GIRLS GOLF

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Conference round at Cleghorn CC (Chase hosts), 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Western Foothills 3A

North Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

Hickory at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Maiden at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Patton at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Freedom at McDowell, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Watauga, 4 p.m.

Hibriten at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.

North Iredell at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

Watauga at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at North Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

North Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

GIRLS GOLF

Western Foothills 3A

Conference round at Catawba CC (Fred T. Foard hosts), 3 p.m.

Nonconference

East Burke, West Lincoln, Newton-Conover (hosts), at Rock Barn, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Ashbrook at Maiden, 5 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hickory Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Draughn at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

Maiden at East Burke, 4 p.m.

West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

R-S Central at Patton, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Chase at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Rosman at Draughn, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

FOOTBALL

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at East Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.

West Iredell at St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

East Burke at Maiden, 7:30 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Polk County, 7:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Owen, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Alexander Central at Marvin Ridge, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Central Cabarrus, 7 p.m.

Hibriten at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.