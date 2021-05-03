WEEKLY WATCH: Spring season part 2 continues

So, it is in this setting that Maiden comes into the picture, as the Blue Devils will take on the wounded pride of the Rebels. During the 2019 season, Maiden was very much a part of a four-team race that came down to the wire, before it finished tied for third with Bandys. How the Blue Devils got there was odd. With its field in disarray because of drainage issues, Maiden played the entire first half of the conference season on the road and went 6-1. Set up for a big year upon returning home, things started well with wins over Lincolnton and Newton-Conover. The Blue Devils then lost four straight and saw North Lincoln and West Lincoln pass them and Bandys catch them.