WEEKLY WATCH: Spring season for area sports begins

One season later, it was Foard that took the conference title ahead of Hibriten with Bunker Hill dropping to third. Skipping the 2020 COVID-19 season, in the final season of the league last year, the two schools battled until the final week of the season with a two-game series to determine the championship. Foard needed a sweep to get the title, and the Tigers set up a winner-take-all game by winning the first of the series 6-1. However, Bunker Hill shut out the Tigers 6-0 in game two to win the conference outright. Unfortunately for both schools, each lost in the first round of the state playoff to short-circuit their hoped-for state title runs.

Both teams return the bulk of their players from last season and should be in good shape to battle for first in their respective conferences. League pride aside, with the bulk of players on each returning from last season, the players likely won’t just set aside the intensity of the rivalry from the past few years. The game itself should be a good measuring stick for each team looking forward.

Watauga at St. Stephens girls soccer (Friday)