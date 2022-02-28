WEEKLY WATCH: Spring season for area sports begins

The spring season for area schools affiliated with the N.C. High School Athletic Association begins this week. Athletes will begin seasons in baseball, girls soccer, boys tennis, boys and girls lacrosse and softball.
As previously with the fall and winter seasons, new conference affiliations will renew some rivalries, create new ones and break up others. With the exception of the start of conference play in baseball and softball in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, the rest of the contest will be nonconference in preparation for league play. Several of those nonconference games do pique curiosity for observers, and so this column will take a look at several of those tilts.
Spartan Classic Softball
Alexander Central vs. Jesse Carson softball (Friday); vs. North Buncombe (Saturday)
South Caldwell vs. Eastern Alamance (Saturday); vs. East Wilkes (Saturday)
Hopefully, for the first time since 2019, there will be a full softball season without COVID-19 issues. If so, it could be another banner season for either Alexander Central or South Caldwell. It will be for either one or the other, but not both, as the two schools not only are in the same a conference, but in the same 4A classification. But more on that at a later date. For now, they’ll prepare for the conference season to come against playoff-caliber competition in a showcase event this weekend at South Caldwell.
For Alexander Central, the Cougars will take on two teams they eliminated on the way to a 3A state runner-up finish. Carson was the victim in the second round last season, as it put up nine hits, but was shut out 3-0. Alexander Central faced North Buncombe in the 3A West final, and the lineup whiffed 17 times by Tennessee signee Karyln Pickens. But the Cougars managed a 3-0 win to advance.
The South Caldwell-Eastern Alamance is a matchup of programs that won 2019 state titles. South Caldwell, which won the 4A championship that season, had hoped to return last year, but lost in the 4A West final to East Forsyth. Eastern Alamance, the 3A champs in 2019, lost in the second round last year to eventual 3A champion Southern Alamance.
Should be a fun couple of days of softball to get the season underway.
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill baseball (Tuesday)
One rivalry that will be set aside for at least four seasons involves Fred T. Foard and Bunker Hill. During the tenure of the former Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, these schools were usually at the top of the standings in baseball.
In 2018, Bunker Hill gave legendary baseball coach Marty Curtis a retirement gift by winning the conference in his final season ahead of co-runner-ups Foard and Hibriten. The Bears also won the conference tournament, beating Foard in the final.
One season later, it was Foard that took the conference title ahead of Hibriten with Bunker Hill dropping to third. Skipping the 2020 COVID-19 season, in the final season of the league last year, the two schools battled until the final week of the season with a two-game series to determine the championship. Foard needed a sweep to get the title, and the Tigers set up a winner-take-all game by winning the first of the series 6-1. However, Bunker Hill shut out the Tigers 6-0 in game two to win the conference outright. Unfortunately for both schools, each lost in the first round of the state playoff to short-circuit their hoped-for state title runs.
Both teams return the bulk of their players from last season and should be in good shape to battle for first in their respective conferences. League pride aside, with the bulk of players on each returning from last season, the players likely won’t just set aside the intensity of the rivalry from the past few years. The game itself should be a good measuring stick for each team looking forward.
Watauga at St. Stephens girls soccer (Friday)
Heading into last season, Watauga had dominated the Indians for four seasons, winning eight in a row through then. The Pioneers made it nine straight in the first meeting in Boone, but with junior Ashely Laney making 14 saves in net, the Indians loss was 1-0 and served notice that the Indians were ready to break the stranglehold that Watauga and Hickory held on the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Hickory went on to sweep the conference, but the Indians continued to challenge for the second of two — and only two — guaranteed berths into the state playoffs allotted to the conference’s 3A schools.
A 2-1 loss at Hickory showed that the Indians, indeed, were a challenge to the upper echelon, and they proved it by defeating Watauga 3-0 in the rematch at home.
The Pioneers and Indians finished second in the league, and with the tiebreakers not settling the matter for the automatic spot, the teams played a play-in match at McDowell High. Juliette Hessong and Kylie Yang each scored in the first half, and the Indians made the lead stand up for a 2-1 win and the postseason slot. Watauga did gain the lone wildcard bid available in the 3A West region and, along with St. Stephens, won a first-round game to make the Sweet 16.
The programs are now in separate conferences with realignment, but like Foard and Bunker Hill baseball above, the teams return a lot of the players involved in last season’s drama. And they’ll likely pick up where they left off last spring.
Wilkes Central at Hickory girls soccer (Wednesday); Hickory at Hibriten (Friday)
Last spring, Hickory ransacked much of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, winning all 12 games by a 64-4 margin. Only Watauga (3-2) and St. Stephens (2-1) were within a goal in any of the matches, but in hindsight, it could have been a warning that state playoff caliber teams could present an issue.
At the end of the season, Hickory tagged on a non-conference match against Central Academy in preparation for the postseason and the Cougars met the challenge by winning 1-0 at Hickory. It turned into a harbinger, as the Red Tornadoes drew Marvin Ridge in the first round with the Mavericks providing a punch-in-the-gut goal in the 61st minute that cruelly ended Hickory’s season, 1-0.
Led by Madeline Mosteller (22 goals, 13 assists), Hickory is scheduled to return the top four scorers from a year ago, as well as keeper Taylor Rose.
After the Red Tornadoes host South Caldwell on Monday to open the season, they will pair up with two other teams that also had disappointing conclusions to their 2021 seasons.
Wilkes Central won their first 15, including its first-round playoff match, and outscored all comers by a whopping 150-3. However, eventual 2A state champion Lake Norman Charter came up to Wilkesboro and spoiled the party with a 3-1 win.
A young Hibriten team lost a 1-0 match to Foard at home, then, in the rematch, played to a scoreless tie on the Tigers’ pitch. The one goal allowed to Foard turned into the only regular season loss, and the only conference loss, which dropped the Panthers into second place in the former Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Their reward? A date with Lake Norman Charter, which blitzed Hibriten 7-0 in the first round.
Both matches will provide good challenges for Hickory in the first week and a sense of what the team will look like in the weeks ahead.
Bandys at Fred T. Foard softball (Thursday)
If 2021 were a normal season, this would be a game matching up playoff teams. Bandys did its part last season by winning the last five games to earn the second playoff spot from the South Fork 2A Conference. However, although they went 10-4, the Tigers finished in a tie for second in the Northwestern Foothills 2A but were left in the cold by losing the tiebreaker to Bunker Hill.
Bandys should be in the mix again for the playoffs, if not the conference championship, in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A along with teams like Bunker Hill, West Lincoln, Maiden and Newton-Conover.
Foard has moved up to the Western Foothills Athletic 3A and should be a factor along with East Lincoln and North Lincoln for conference title hopes.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
WEEK OF FEB, 28—MARCH 5
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Draughn at Hickory, 4:30 p.m.
Statesville at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
Freedom at Bandys, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Fred T. Foard at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Freedom at Patton, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Langtree Charter at Bandys, 5 p.m.
Maiden at North Gaston, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Mountain Heritage at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Burns at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Bandys at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Hickory at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Maiden, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
BASEBALL
Nonconference
West Caldwell at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Patton at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
South Iredell at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Challenger at Bandys, 5 p.m.
East Burke at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at Davie, 6 p.m.
Kings Mountain at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Gaston, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Freedom at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
Maiden at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bandys, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Maiden, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Wilkes Central, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Hickory, 4 p.m.
South Iredell at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Newton-Conover at Hickory, 4:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
Draughn at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at Bandys, 7 p.m.
Crest at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
Patton at East Burke, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Cherryville at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Draughn at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.
East Burke at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at A.C. Reynolds, 6 p.m.
McDowell at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincoln Charter, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Draughn at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.
Freedom at Patton, 5 p.m.
Hickory at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Alexander Central at North Iredell, 4 p.m.
Freedom at East Burke, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Newton-Conover at West Iredell, 4:30 p.m.
South Iredell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference at Forest City Golf (Chase hosts), noon
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Bunker Hill at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Draughn at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Maiden at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Bandys at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Hickory, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
BASEBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
St. Stephens at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
East Lincoln at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Burns at Draughn, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Wilkes Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bandys at South Iredell, 7 p.m.
East Burke at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Maiden, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
East Burke at Patton, 5 p.m.
Freedom at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at South Iredell, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Watauga at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
East Lincoln at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Watauga at West Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 5 p.m.
Freedom at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at Carson, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Hickory Christian at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
BASEBALL
Nonconference