WEEKLY WATCH: Spring football is here, and so begins a 7-week sprint

It’s over six months late but, at long last, the high school football season begins for the 2020-21 academic year. It’ll be a seven-week sprint of a season with almost no nonconference games (the Northwestern 3A/4A is the only conference to have room on the schedule for them) to get ready for league play. Some key matchups get things started on Friday.

State playoffs for high school basketball start this week. Previews for those matchups will be published during this week.

Boys soccer has crossed the midpoint of the season as the conference races have sifted contenders and pretenders. High school lacrosse has battled weather issues, but those teams hope to get some makeup games in with good weather in the forecast for the week.

Here are some of the key contests for the week:

1) Maiden at Bandys football (Friday)

North Lincoln dominated the South Fork 2A Conference last year with Maiden and Newton-Conover slotted into second place. The Knights graduated a large senior class, leaving the hope that the rest of the league can close the gap. The reality of that starts to be made known this week.