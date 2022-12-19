WEEKLY WATCH: South Caldwell boys' basketball team to face Maiden, Hickory back-to-back

Spotty action ahead for schools this week as final exams finish up before the holidays take place.

However, there are some non-conference contests that are worth attention, including a big homecoming at Maiden plus a battle of state wrestling titans.

South Caldwell

at Maiden boys’ basketball (Tuesday)After 488 wins in 22 seasons at West Caldwell, which included three state finals appearances, coach Danny Anderson took on a new challenge in 2015: rebuilding Maiden basketball.

The Blue Devils were, to put it politely, not good. From 2008 to 2015, Maiden won a grand total of 33 games, including 12 over the three seasons leading up to Anderson’s arrival at Maiden.

The immediate question became, how long would it take for Anderson to turn the Blue Devils around and make them respectable? The answer: one season.

Maiden went 14-12 in 2015-2016 and won a first-round playoff game at South Stokes. One year later, the Blue Devils were 15-11 and then 17-9 during the 2017-18 season and another playoff win.

In 2018-19, Maiden reached the 20-win plateau and beyond for the first time since 2004-2005 and Anderson reached the 700-win plateau for his career.

The Blue Devils went toe-to-toe with South Fork 2A champion East Lincoln, splitting regular season meetings before losing the final conference game at Lincolnton, which cost them a co-championship. Maiden again bowed out in the state playoff’s second round.

After the season, a late-May surprise shook the Blue Devils program as Anderson announced he was moving closer to home in Granite Falls. In doing so, the NCHSAA hall-of-fame coach took on another rebuilding job, arguably tougher than at Maiden — South Caldwell.

Although a winning season (14-12) was a part of the stretch, the Spartans won 35 games from 2012 to 2019, including four total during the two seasons prior to Anderson’s arrival.

South Caldwell won just eight games in Anderson’s first season but two of those wins came two days apart — first at Hickory and then against Freedom. COVID-19 limited the Spartans to a 5-5 mark in 2021 before they peaked above .500 at 13-10 last year and made a playoff appearance. South Caldwell is currently 6-3 after a loss to McDowell on Thursday.

However, it’s not like the well dried up at Maiden.

Yes, the Blue Devils struggled in the first year at 7-18 under Anderson’s former assistant, Justin Brittain. After the COVID year, Maiden surged to a 20-8 mark last season and finished a game behind West Caldwell in the conference chase. Despite a late start, due to the football team’s success in the state playoffs, Maiden is 7-0 with an athletic team that can run up and down the court.

So, in and of itself, this should be a fun game between teams that should challenge for their respective conference championships. Anderson is making his first trip to Maiden for a game since Feb. 26, 2019, when he led the Blue Devils to their last win in a playoff game over Newton-Conover.

This will be the third game between the Spartans and Blue Devils since Anderson switched teams with South Caldwell winning a holiday tournament game in 2019, as well as a 79-73 victory at South Caldwell in November 2021. Should be a fun one.

Fred T. Foard vs. Northwest Guilford wrestling at Appalachian State (Tuesday)It’s been a long time since Fred T. Foard lost to an in-state team in duals.

The Tigers went 34-2 on the way to last year’s 3A state championship with the two losses coming to a pair of teams from Tennessee. During the spring COVID season in 2021, the Tigers went 22-0 but duals were not held due to protocols set by the NCHSAA.

In the 2019-20 season, it was a dominating 47-0 run for a 2A state championship. The last duals lost to a North Carolina school was the 2A state quarterfinals in 2019 against West Lincoln.

So far this season, the Tigers are 22-0 in duals and they have won the Enka tournament and added their home tournament to the mix from this past weekend.

Among the state tournament placers back from last year are Braden Mejia (23-1 this season), who moved up from 120 to 152 pounds, Hunter Clark (12-2), who went from 132 to 138, Brock Carey (29-0), who remains at 145 after his runner-up finish last February, Zane Birtchet (27-1), who was the runner-up at 160 last February and has wrestled at 170 this year and state champion Dylan Smith (28-0).

Add in the likes of George Coleman (26-4) at 106, Sebastian Richards (16-4) at 120, Parker Johns (18-6) at 132, Jon Byrd (21-4) at 160 and Sam Bolch (25-3) at heavyweight, and a third straight state dual title and a second tournament title is a pretty good bet.

Will the Tigers keep the winning streak alive? Northwestern Guilford is the next team up to take a shot at Foard.

The Vikings went to the final match before losing in the 4A state dual final last year to Laney, finishing at 25-1. NW Guilford is currently 12-0 duals, and last weekend the team won the WRAL tournament in Raleigh, edging Laney by three points.

The Vikings return three placers from last year’s state tournament, including Eli Pendergrass (24-0) at 120 pounds, Dylan Pepin (25-1) at 132 and defending state 152-pound champion Drew Pepin, who is 26-0 at 160. Other wrestlers to watch for are Kyle Pruden (20-2) at 106, Jack Gibson (23-4) at 126, Will Gibson (24-0) at 138, Andrew Harger (23-4) at 145 and Isaac Woodlief (15-3) at 152.

There doesn’t appear to be much incentive to bump wrestlers up for more advantageous matchups so the dual scheduled for Tuesday at Appalachian State looks to be a matchup that could push the Tigers.

If Foard wins this one, it could be the state duals before it gets challenged again. Or it could be next year, when a large group graduates. Yet, there’s always another wave coming up with Foard.

South Caldwell at Hickory boys’ basketball (Wednesday)One night after South Caldwell goes to Maiden, it makes the trip to Hickory to take on the Red Tornadoes in another game against two potential conference title teams.

Hickory seized a huge win at East Lincoln in its last game on Friday, which sets the defending Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference champions in a good position for another title run.

The Red Tornadoes have dominated the series in recent years — 27-3 since December 2009 — but South Caldwell usually plays Hickory tough, if it can get the tempo to its liking. However, if the Red Tornadoes get off and running, that usually forebodes a tough night for South Caldwell.

Draughn at Ashe County girls’ basketball (Wednesday)In writing this column, I look for measuring stick games during the nonconference part of the season and this is probably the best of the lot during the upcoming week in girls’ hoops.

Draughn, which was the runner-up last year behind Mountain Heritage in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, has started 4-2 overall, with the two losses against Burke County powers Freedom and East Burke. Two of the four wins came during conference play last week, although the game at Avery County (1-8) was surprisingly close at 53-50.

Meanwhile, Ashe County (7-1) is a part of a tough Northwestern Conference 3A that is 40-7 combined. The Huskies finished in the middle of the pack in the conference last year but were 12-3 against non-conference teams.

Both again will have tough battles against foes in league play, so this should be a game that helps prepare for the weeks ahead.

St. Stephens at Sgt. Mark Adams wrestling (Thursday-Friday)The Indians will make their way to Cary High for the prestigious high school tournament, which is named for a former member of the Cary program who went on to become a sergeant in the Marine Corps before he was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2005.

The tournament is scheduled to host 23 teams, according to Trackwrestle, including West Lincoln, defending 4A state champion Laney and Cape Fear, the program the Indians defeated for the 2019 3A dual title.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.

WEEK OF DECEMBER 19-24 MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

No events scheduled

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

BASKETBALL

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

St. Stephens at North Iredell, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mitchell, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Patton at Hibriten (girls only), 5:45 p.m.

West Caldwell at Patton (boys only), 6:30 p.m.

A.C. Reynolds at Freedom, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

South Caldwell at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

West Lincoln (CVAC), Hickory (nonconference), Patton (nonconference) at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn, Mitchell at Owen, 6 p.m.

Nonconference duals

Alexander Central, Bunker Hill at North Wilkes, 5 p.m.

Hibriten, Elkin, Mount Tabor at Wilkes Central, 5 p.m.

Foard vs. Northwest Guilford at Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m.

West Caldwell, South Iredell at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Draughn at Ashe County, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

North Gaston at Alexander Central, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Fred T. Foard, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at North Lincoln Polar Bear Meet, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Nonconference duals

Draughn, Freedom, Patton at East Burke, 6 p.m.

Fred T. Foard, Shelby, South Caldwell at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover, Olympic at East Gaston, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

BASKETBALL

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Maiden at West Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Nonconference

Hibriten at South Point, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Mitchell at Patton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

Dual Tournament

Bunker Hill at Blackhawk Duals, West Wilkes, 9 a.m.

Individual Tournament

St. Stephens at Sgt. Mark Adams Tournament, Cary High, 9 a.m.

Alexander Central, Bandys at Elizabeth Barry Memorial, Mallard Creek High, 11 a.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

Individual Tournament

Alexander Central, Bandys at Elizabeth Barry Memorial, Mallard Creek High, 9 a.m.

St. Stephens at Sgt. Mark Adams Tournament, Cary High, 9 a.m.

West Caldwell at Reindeer Rumble, Lincolnton High 9 a.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

Merry Christmas! No events scheduled