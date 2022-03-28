WEEKLY WATCH: South Caldwell, Alexander Central softball face off Tuesday

There is a big week ahead, as teams begin to create separation in their respective conferences in various sports. Lot of action with first place on the line. Here are those match ups.

South Caldwell at Alexander Central softball (Tuesday)

It would be hard to argue there is a better conference softball rivalry in the state than South Caldwell and Alexander Central. Although they have been together in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference the past four seasons, once the postseason started, the goals for each were different.

The Cougars have 10 state titles, the last coming in 2018 when they won the 3A championship. The attempt to win number 11 fell a game short in last spring’s 3A championship series.

South Caldwell made back-to-back trips to the 4A state final with the championship banner secured in 2019. The Spartans missed a third trip last season, when they fell to East Forsyth in the 4A West final.

Realignment kept the two schools in the same conference, but when the N.C. High School Athletic Association split the four classifications evenly, Alexander Central and South Caldwell were placed in the 4A class. So, Tuesday night’s tilt in Taylorsville not only has conference implications, it also has state playoff and possibly state title implications, depending on seedings.

Both enter Tuesday’s game unbeaten — the Cougars at 11-0 and the Spartans 6-0. South Caldwell has dominated the series in recent years, winning the last seven dating back to a 7-1 defeat in March 2018. Since that loss, the Spartans have won 41 straight league games.

Expect a packed house at Alexander Central on Tuesday for the first of two regular season meetings — and perhaps a third in the conference tournament — and maybe a fourth in the 4A state tournament.

Alexander Central at St. Stephens (Thursday), St. Stephens at Foard baseball (Friday)

Do we need to start thinking about St. Stephens baseball in terms of being a state contender? Baseball playoffs are such a crapshoot in a one-and-done tournament before the region finals, but given what the Indians are doing so far, perhaps it’s not out of the realm of possibility this team makes a deep run in May.

The Indians had a bit of a Cinderella tale last season, as they group shrugged off a long playoff drought and were within a game of getting to the 3A West finals. But, upstarts they are no more, as St. Stephens is 9-0 overall starting the week, 5-0 in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference (WFAC).

The Indians had, perhaps, a season-defining win last Friday. Down 5-1 after five at East Lincoln, St. Stephens scored four in the sixth to tie the game and inched ahead in the seventh for the 6-5 victory.

All alone in first, the Indians lead North Lincoln and Foard, each 4-1 in the WFAC, by a game. Foard will host St. Stephens on Friday for what should be a game that has first place in the conference on the line.

But before that game, the Indians will host a tough Alexander Central (9-1) squad, which dropped its first game of the season last Friday at Watauga. While the game will have no bearing on league standings, a win by either team will enhance the resume for the RPI rankings in relation to playoff seeds.

St. Stephens at TC Roberson (Tuesday) girls lacrosse, St. Stephens at TC Roberson (Tuesday), TC Roberson at Hickory (Thursday) boys lacrosse

Big week coming up in the overly named Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference for the boys and girls teams.

On the girls side, the first win in the program’s history by St. Stephens (5-1 overall, 3-1 conference) over Hickory sets up the Indians in a game Tuesday night at TC Roberson (4-1, 4-0) for first place. The Indians have won all three matches played between the two programs since the Rams began their program in 2020.

For the boys, the Rams (4-2, 4-0) lead both Hickory (5-3, 4-1) and the Indians (4-4, 3-1) atop the conference standings, and they have already defeated the Red Tornadoes once this season. A sweep by Roberson of both could put the Rams in a position to sew up the conference title.

Bandys at West Lincoln baseball (Friday)

The RPI rankings in baseball have not been published yet, but when they are, they are not likely to be kind to the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC). Bandys (8-3 overall, 5-1 CVAC) is the lone team from the eight-member schools that have a winning record. In the CVAC, the Trojans pitchers have overwhelmed the opposing lineups, with a 58-3 margin in six games.

West Lincoln (5-5, 5-1) has returned to a steady course after losing four straight to start its season, which includes an 8-0 whitewash.

The two teams enter the week tied for first in the CVAC, but with Bandys having already secured a win over the Rebels, it could put a high footprint on the course of the league as it continues on the backside of its schedule.

Prior to that game, the Rebels will host county rival Lincolnton (5-5, 4-2) on Tuesday.

Given the struggles most of the conference teams, outside of Bandys, have had against non-conference foes, it could be that only the two teams that receive the automatic bids allotted to the CVAC will make the postseason, which will make Lincolnton and West Lincoln’s game on Tuesday even more important.

Fred T. Foard at Hickory girls soccer (Tuesday) vs. St. Stephens (Friday)

Foard has surrendered one goal this season. It came in overtime during last Tuesday’s match against East Lincoln, but it was enough to deal the Tigers (5-1-2 overall, 1-1-1 WFAC) their first loss of the season. And now, Foard faces the daunting task of taking on two of the top teams of the conference this week.

The Tigers have had issues putting the ball in the net. They’ve scored 21 goals in eight games, but eight of those came against winless Statesville and 19 in three of their wins. Foard has a pair of 1-0 wins and two scoreless ties.

First up for Foard is at Hickory on Tuesday. The Red Tornadoes started the year 1-3, but have won four of the last five. Like Foard, Hickory (5-4, 3-0) have had issues scoring, putting 24 in the net, but 16 of those in two games. Defensively, Hickory has allowed one goal over the last five games.

Foard will then host St. Stephens (4-2, 1-1) on Friday. The Indians two losses were by 1-0 to Hickory in overtime and to Watauga on the road. Like their Catawba County rivals, St. Stephens has struggled with offense at times. Of the 18 goals scored, 12 were in two games against still winless teams.

With East Lincoln in the mix, it would appear that Foard has the most on the line this week in hopes of winning the conference or taking one of the two automatic spots for the conference. A big week, the Tigers are in the hunt. A bad week and the task becomes harder. They’ll need to get the offense going.

Other games to watch

Bandys at West Lincoln softball (Friday): The two teams have separated from the rest of the CVAC. Bandys won the first meeting earlier in the season and a win gets their conference title hopes a big boost.

WFAC tennis: East Lincoln at Foard and North Lincoln at St. Stephen (Tuesday); Foard at North Lincoln tennis; East Lincoln at St. Stephens (Thursday): With Hickory at 3-0 in the conference — they’ll play six conference matches — and two matches against conference winless teams this week, the Red Tornadoes can wrap up one of the two playoff spots out of the WFAC. Foard has yet to lose a match in conference. St. Stephens, North Lincoln and East Lincoln have one loss each. This week should clarify the second playoff spot.

Draughn at Madison baseball (Tuesday): Along with Mountain Heritage, they are the last three unbeaten teams last in the Western Highlands 1A/2A.

Watauga at Hibriten tennis (Thursday): As the Northwestern 3A/4A enters the final two weeks of dual play, Watauga (8-0 overall, 6-0 NWC) has already clinched the league’s 4A playoff bid. Hibriten (7-2, 5-1) can do the same for the 3A bid with a win over Ashe County on Wednesday. It would then come down to these two schools for the conference title.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE

Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. All lacrosse matches are girls/boys doubleheader unless noted.

WEEK OF MARCH 28-APRIL 2

MONDAY, MARCH 28

BASEBALL

Non-conference

West Caldwell at Avery County, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Mountain Foothills 7 2A at Hendersonville CC, 1 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A at River Oaks, Statesville (West Iredell hosts), 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Avery County at Draughn, 5 p.m.

Non-conference

South Caldwell at Hickory Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

West Caldwell at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Polk County, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

Watauga at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Statesville at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Bandys, 7 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Maiden, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Brevard at Patton, 7 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Madison, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Glen Oaks, Maiden (Maiden hosts), 2 p.m.

Northwestern 3A/4A at Brushy Mountain, Taylorsville, Alexander Central hosts), 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills

Hickory at Asheville, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at TC Roberson, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

Watauga at Patton, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Statesville at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Maiden at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Bandys at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Non-conference

Hibriten at Charlotte Latin, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Watauga at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Statesville at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at Bandys, 6 p.m.

East Burke at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Maiden, 6 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Brevard at Patton, 5:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Madison, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Alexander Central at Watauga, 4 p.m.

Freedom at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

Hickory at North Iredell, 4 p.m.

North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at Maiden, 4 p.m.

Bunker Hill at East Burke, 4 p.m.

Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

BASEBALL

Non-conference

Bunker Hill at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Maiden, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mitchell at Draughn, 5 p.m.

Non-conference

Patton at East Burke, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Non-conference

Draughn at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Patton at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Burns at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Bandys, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Hibriten at Ashe County, 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Hendersonville at Patton, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/ 2A

Owen at Draughn, 4 p.m.

Non-conference

South Caldwell at East Burke, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County, Freedom Wilkes Central (non-conf.) at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

South Caldwell, Watauga at Alexander Central, 4:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln, North Lincoln, Statesville at West Iredell, 4 p.m.

Hickory, North Iredell, St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

BASEBALL

Non-conference

Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.

Freedom at R-S Central, 7 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Western Foothills Athletic 3A at Catawba Springs CC, Newton (Fred T. Foard hosts), 2:30 p.m.

Alexander Central vs. West Caldwell, Brushy Mtn, Taylorsville, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Bandys at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Chase, 6 p.m.

Non-conference

Hickory Christian at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.

Freedom at R-S Central, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Freedom, 4 p.m.

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

Watauga at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.

West Iredell at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.

Maiden at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bandys, 4 p.m.

West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke, Maiden, West Caldwell, plus non-conf: Ashe County, Davidson Day, East Surry, Hickory Christian, Lincoln Charter, Patton, Pine Lake Prep, University Christian at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

Lincolnton, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Bandys, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

South Caldwell at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

Watauga at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.

Statesville at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.

Bandys at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.

East Burke at Maiden, 7 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Brevard, 7 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Rosman, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

Statesville at Hickory, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Hibriten at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

Watauga at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Statesville at Hickory, 4 p.m.

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Bandys at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.

East Burke at Maiden, 6 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Brevard, 7 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Rosman, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

TRACK AND FIELD

Patton at Queen City Relays, Myers Park High

Rick McRary Memorial Spartan Invitational at South Caldwell, 10:30 a.m.