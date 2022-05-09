WEEKLY WATCH: Soccer squads ready for final week of regular season

While much of the area high school sports scene has entered the postseason, there are still a couple of key matches in girls soccer to determine conference championships.

Postseason previews will be published throughout the week, but here is a look at the soccer matches of note.

Hickory at

East Lincoln (tonight)Hickory enters the week with a .013 percentage point lead over East Lincoln in the Western Foothills 3A Athletic Conference standings. East Lincoln (9-1-2 WFAC) has one more match to play after tangling with the Red Tornadoes, but the only match that will matter is the rematch with Hickory (11-2 WFAC) at home tonight.

In the first of the home-and-home series that was played at Hickory last Thursday, the visiting Mustangs trailed 1-0 at the half, but scored three in the second half to defeat the Red Tornadoes. That sets up what is essentially a winner-take-all match tonight, as East Lincoln plays its final match on Tuesday against Statesville (1-12 WFAC).

Should Hickory defeat the Mustangs, St. Stephens (9-2-2 WFAC) will have a chance to finish in a tie for second should it win at North Iredell on Tuesday.

All three schools will make the state playoffs, with Fred T. Foard and North Iredell joining the party. North Lincoln is just outside the bubble, ranked No. 34 in the latest RPI standings. The Knights (5-11-2 overall) have concluded their season.

Watauga at Hibriten (Tuesday)

In the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Watauga (8-0 NWC) has wrapped up the automatic bid for the state tournament among the 4A schools and Hibriten (7-1) has done the same among the 3A schools. That leaves the conference championship still to be decided between the league’s top two programs.

Watauga shut out the Panthers 3-0 in the first meeting just prior to spring break and a win at Lenoir in the rematch will sew up the conference title. Should Hibriten win, the conference championship would come down to each school’s final match later in the week. While Hibriten will travel to Alexander Central (3-14 overall) on Thursday, the Pioneers will play at Freedom, (11-4-1 overall, 5-3 NWC) on Wednesday. If Watauga loses at Hibriten, the Patriots will have a shot both to spoil the Pioneers bid for a co-championship and to finish in a tie for second, should they defeat Ashe County (5-11-4, 0-8) on Monday.

Watauga, Hibriten and Freedom (3A) will be the state playoff teams out of the conference.

Lincolnton at Maiden (tonight)

In the Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference, Lincolnton (11-1 CVAC) needs a win to claim the championship. The Wolves will get a chance take care of business Monday against second-place Maiden (9-2-1 CVAC). However, even if the Blue Devils win or tie, Lincolnton can still wrap up the title with a win or tie at home against West Lincoln.

Should Maiden lose tonight, second place likely would come down the Blue Devils match at Newton-Conover (8-3-1) on Wednesday.

All three of the above teams, along with Bandys, will make the 2A state playoffs. East Burke (6-9-2 overall) is on the bubble with an RPI ranking of No. 32 with 32 teams getting spots in the West Region bracket.

Other area teams:

Draughn (4-7-3 overall) is on the verge making its first playoff appearance in girls soccer since 2010. The Wildcats are currently ranked 25th in the 1A West RPR standings and they’ll close out the season today at winless (0-7-1) Mountain Heritage.

Patton (7-7-5 overall) has concluded its season and is currently outside the 32-team field in the 2A West bracket. The Panthers are at No. 34 in the 2A West RPI.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

(Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)

WEEK OF MAY 9-14

MONDAY, MAY 9

NCHSAA BOYS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENT (First Round)

3A at Parkhurst No. 6, Parkhurst, 7:30 a.m. (Teams: Freedom, Fred T, Foard, Hibriten)

4A at Parkhurst No. 8, Parkhurst, 7:30 a.m. (Teams: Alexander Central, South Caldwell)

2A at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red Course), Jackson Springs, 8 p.m. (Teams: Bandys, East Burke, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln)

NCHSAA QUARTERFINAL DUAL TEAM BOYS TENNIS STATE TOURNAMENT

3A West

No. 3 Hickory at No. 2 Lake Norman Charter, North Mecklenburg Park, Huntersville, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mountain Heritage, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

NCHSAA BOYS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENT (Final Round)

3A at Parkhurst No. 6, Parkhurst, 7:30 a.m. (Teams: Freedom, Fred T, Foard, Hibriten)

4A at Parkhurst No. 8, Parkhurst, 7:30 a.m. (Teams: Alexander Central, South Caldwell)

2A at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red Course), Jackson Springs, 8 p.m. (Teams: Bandys, East Burke, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln)

NCHSAA STATE THIRD ROUND LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

1A/2A/3A West Region

No. 9 St. Stephens at No. 1 Lake Norman Charter

NCHSAA FIRST ROUND STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Tournament brackets expected to be announced today

NCHSAA FIRST ROUND STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Tournament brackets expected to be announced today

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Ashe County, 5 p.m.

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Watauga at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Iredell, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

NCHSAA BOYS TENNIS DUAL TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT

3A West Final (TBA)

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Watauga at Freedom, 5 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Bandys, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

South Caldwell at Ashe County, 5 p.m.

Hibriten at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Hickory at Charlotte Catholic, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at Kings Mountain, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

NCHSAA TRACK AND FIELD REGIONAL MEET

2A West, East Burke High, Time TBA

NCHSAA STATE QUARTERFINAL LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

Teams, sites TBD

NCHSAA SECOND ROUND STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Teams, sites TBD

NCHSAA SECOND ROUND STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Teams, sites TBD

SATURDAY, MAY 14

NCHSAA BOYS DUAL TEAM TENNIS STATE CHAMPIONHIP

Burlington Tennis Center, Times for each classification to be announced

NCHSAA TRACK AND FIELD REGIONAL MEET

1A West, East Burke High, Time TBA

3A West, Enka High, 10 a.m.

4A West, Olympic High, Charlotte, 10 a.m.