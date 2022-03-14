WEEKLY WATCH: See what's coming in local spring sports

While the rivalry continued for the two schools, the playoff shine started to fade in 2014 when St. Stephens, a No. 2 seed, was upset in the first round and Hickory was bounced in the Sweet 16.

The last chapter of that memorable era came in the second round of the 2015 playoffs when No. 16 St. Stephens scored just the second goal allowed by Hickory in 19 matches that season, but it was enough to eliminate the Red Tornadoes.

Since that match, the rivalry has been one-sided with Hickory winning the last ten matches. Last year, the Indians put up a challenge, losing 2-1 in the match at Hickory before the Red Tornadoes put up a 5-0 rout in the rematch.

But with St. Stephens making the playoffs with a young squad last season, and Hickory struggling out of the gate this season, the question becomes, as the conference season begins for both in this match, is this the year the script switches?

Struggling may not be the right word for Hickory. Although the Red Tornadoes are 2-3, the three losses are against teams (Wilkes Central, Hibriten, Charlotte Latin) that have the potential to make deep runs in the postseason. Hickory rebounded with a 7-0 win over Crest on Friday.