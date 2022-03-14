WEEKLY WATCH: See what's coming in local spring sports

After a clear and calm first week of the spring season in high school sports, rain made its presence felt last week with athletic directors working the schedule to get ahead of the inclement weather.
While the forecast for the week ahead is not without peril, the window to play appears more promising for athletes to amp up conference contests. Here is some of the best of what’s on the schedule for the week.
Hickory at St. Stephens girls’ soccer (Friday): Quick: Which school was the last to send an area team to the state title game in girls’ soccer? Did you remember it was St. Stephens? Back in 2013, the Indians ended a four-year run of top-16 finishes or better with a visit to N.C. State to play in the championship in a loss to Cardinal Gibbons.
During the first half of the 2010s, St. Stephens and Hickory was the must-see event of the girls’ soccer season and the paths of the programs often crossed in the postseason. From 2010 to 2013 one of the programs would play in the 3A West final.
In 2010, St. Stephens missed a state quarterfinal date with the Red Tornadoes due to a 1-0 loss to Crest and it was Hickory that made it to the final before a loss to Marvin Ridge.
The crosstown rivals met in the 3A state quarters the next two seasons with Hickory winning the match in 2011 and the Indians taking the 2012 battle before each lost to Charlotte Catholic. The teams tied each other twice during the 2013 regular season, but it was St. Stephens that made its run to the state title game.
While the rivalry continued for the two schools, the playoff shine started to fade in 2014 when St. Stephens, a No. 2 seed, was upset in the first round and Hickory was bounced in the Sweet 16.
The last chapter of that memorable era came in the second round of the 2015 playoffs when No. 16 St. Stephens scored just the second goal allowed by Hickory in 19 matches that season, but it was enough to eliminate the Red Tornadoes.
Since that match, the rivalry has been one-sided with Hickory winning the last ten matches. Last year, the Indians put up a challenge, losing 2-1 in the match at Hickory before the Red Tornadoes put up a 5-0 rout in the rematch.
But with St. Stephens making the playoffs with a young squad last season, and Hickory struggling out of the gate this season, the question becomes, as the conference season begins for both in this match, is this the year the script switches?
Struggling may not be the right word for Hickory. Although the Red Tornadoes are 2-3, the three losses are against teams (Wilkes Central, Hibriten, Charlotte Latin) that have the potential to make deep runs in the postseason. Hickory rebounded with a 7-0 win over Crest on Friday.
St. Stephens is 2-1 with the one loss (1-0) to former conference rival Watauga. However, the Indians have not played since March 7, so rust from an 11-day layoff could be an issue. But the potential is there for the rivalry to heat up again, and frankly, the area was better when the two programs sharpened each other.
Both teams, along with East Lincoln and Fred T. Foard, figure to battle for the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference titles. The winner on Friday gets a head start on the chase.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten girls soccer (Tuesday)
While the rivalry is not to level of Hickory-St. Stephens, Foard and Hibriten had a pretty spirited run during its time together in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference over the past four seasons.
In 2018, the teams split the two matches during the regular season, but when Foard finished the season with a tie at home against West Iredell, the Panthers claimed the conference title outright.
One season later, the Tigers ran through everyone during an unbeaten conference season. After COVID cancelled the 2020 season, the Tigers and Panthers renewed things in 2021 and it was two tough matches. With tough defense on both sides, they scored a total of one goal over 180 minutes of play, but it was scored by Foard at Hibriten which ultimately determined the conference championship.
Entering the match, Hibriten is 5-1, including wins over 2021 playoff teams Hickory and Central Academy, as well as a 2-0 loss to South Point, last year’s 2A West finalist. Foard is 4-0, which includes a 1-0 win at AC Reynolds, last year’s 3A West finalist. The Tigers have yet to allow a goal this season.
With conference realignment separating the two for the next four years, Tuesday’s match at Hibriten will not have the same importance as in the past, but it is not without potential implications. With both moving up to the 3A class, there is a possibility the match will have a bearing on playoff seeds in May.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Golf (Monday)
Last season, area conference golfers performed well at the state meet with West Caldwell’s Lexton Ford taking the 2A state championship. The area also had two West Region champions last spring, and both will return this season and compete in the same conference.
Maddox Whittington of Hibriten won the 2A West championship with a 1-over par 73, then he went on to finish in a tie for 13th at the 2A state championship. The senior has since signed to play collegiately at Gardner Webb.
Alex Bock of Freedom won the 3A West championship as a freshman with an even par 72, then finished tied for sixth at the 3A state champions, at which he also shot a 72.
The two should be interesting to watch in conference play this year and beyond.
West Wilkes at Hibriten baseball (Wednesday)
Although conference play is in full swing for most, Hibriten and the rest of the Northwestern 3A/4A is still playing non-conference tilts with the Panthers involved in one of the more interesting games.
The Panthers are off to a 4-2 start this season, which includes a victory over one of the better 2A programs in the region, West Wilkes. Since 2015, the Blackhawks have reached the round-of-16 or higher three times, including the last two completed seasons.
Hibriten won a conference championship in 2019 before its elimination in the playoffs by West Wilkes. The Panthers started at 3-1 in 2020 before COVID claimed the season and they returned to finish 7-7 last year. With things back to normal, Hibriten looks to be the cream of the crop among the 3A schools in the conference, though it will have tough battles ahead with the league’s 4A group that includes South Caldwell and Alexander Central. But last week’s win over West Wilkes gives the Panthers a good look at its potential. Another win on Wednesday would boost the confidence.
Alexander Central at East Rowan softball (Wednesday)
Another week, another top-notch program for Alexander Central to face. Thus far, the Cougars are 6-0 with many of the opponents returning from 2021 playoffs. Two of those — Carson and North Buncombe — were teams that Alexander Central defeated in last year’s run to the 3A state championship series. This week, the Cougars will get another team looking for revenge, as they’ll travel to East Rowan.
The Mustangs had an improbable run as a No. 15 seed last year and fought toe-to-toe with the Cougars in the state quarterfinals. East Rowan was held to one hit in the game, but it took an error in the seventh for Alexander Central to score a 1-0 win in a walkoff.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. All lacrosse matches are girls/ boys doubleheader unless noted.
WEEK OF MARCH 14-19
MONDAY, MARCH 14
BASEBALL
Non-conference
Freedom at Avery County, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Tuscola, 7 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference at Mimosa Golf Club, Morganton (Freedom hosts), 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-conference
Bandys at Burns, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at North Gaston, 6 p.m.
RJ Reynolds at Hickory, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Non-conference
Fred T. Foard at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Freedom at Draughn, 6 p.m.
R-S Central at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Hendersonville, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Owen, 4 p.m.
Non-conference
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
BASEBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Maiden at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Bandys at Lincolnton, 7 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Burke, 7 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Polk County at Patton, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Alexander Central at North Davidson, 6:30 p.m.
Avery County at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
Draughn at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference at Catawba Springs Golf, Hickory (East Burke hosts), 3:30 p.m.
Hickory, St. Stephens at Alexander Central, Brushy Mountain Golf, Taylorsville, 3 p.m.
LACROSSE
Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills
Hickory at Watauga, 5/ 6:30 p.m.
Patton at TC Roberson, 5/ 6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Asheville, 5/ 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Polk County at Patton, 6 p.m.
Non-conference
University Christian at Bunker Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at North Iredell, 6 p.m.
Statesville at Bandys, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Iredell, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Maiden at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Polk County at Patton, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Ashe County, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Watauga, 4 p.m.
Non-conference
East Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.
University Christian at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
BASEBALL
Non-conference
Hickory at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Tuscola at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
West Wilkes at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at East Lincoln, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
Non-conference
St. Stephens at South Mecklenburg (boys only), 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-conference
Bandys at Langtree Charter Academy, 4 p.m.
Maiden at Cherryville, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Non-conference
Alexander Central at East Rowan, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom, 6 p.m.
North Lincoln at Bandys, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
West Lincoln at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at R-S Central, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Avery County at Draughn, 4 p.m.
Non-conference
South Caldwell at Hickory, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A/4A
Alexander Central, Hibriten , McDowell (non-conference) at Freedom, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell, Watauga at Ashe County, 4 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
East Lincoln (WFAC), Hickory Christian Academy (non-conference) R-S Central (N-C), University Christian (N-C) at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard, North Iredell at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
North Lincoln (WFAC), Statesville (WFAC), Mountain Island Charter (N-C), North Carolina School for the Deaf (N-C) at Hickory, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
BASEBALL
Non-conference
Freedom at R-S Central, 7 p.m.
South Iredell at Bandysk 7 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
North Wilkes, Starmount at Alexander Central, Brushy Mtn, Taylorsville, 3 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, Orchard Hills, Granite Falls, 3 p.m.
LACROSSE
Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills
Hickory at Patton, 5/ 6:30 p.m.
Watauga at St. Stephens, 5/ 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Brevard at Patton, 6 p.m.
Non-conference
Alexander Central at Hickory Christian, 4 p.m.
Bunker Hill at University Christian at Henry Fork Soccer, Hickory, 4:30 p.m.
Freedom at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Non-conference
South Caldwell at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Draughn at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Freedom at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.
Maiden at East Burke, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill, West Caldwell, West Lincoln at Bandys, 4 p.m.
East Burke, Lincolnton, Newton-Conover at Maiden, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Avery County, Draughn, Madison, Mitchell, Mountain Heritage at Owen, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
BASEBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 6 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Bandys at Maiden, 7 p.m.
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 7 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Polk County, 7 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Owen, 4 p.m.
Non-conference
Charlotte Christian at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
North Davidson at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Non-conference
West Forsyth at Hickory, 5/ 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 6 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Non-conference
Draughn at Patton, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.
Hibriten at McDowell, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 5 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Polk County, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Owen, 5:30 p.m.
Non-conference
Freedom at Burns, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
BASEBALL
Non-conference
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 1 p.m.
Alexander Central at Davie County 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bandys at Clash of the Carolinas Meet, Cuthbertson High, 9:45 a.m.