WEEKLY WATCH: RPI rankings give insight into high school baseball

As the high school spring sports schedule has crested the halfway point for the most part, the postseason picture is begging to take shape.

The RPI rankings have been posted for baseball, lacrosse, soccer, and softball on the specific sports pages on the NCHSAA website, and we begin to see which teams have work to do to play into May, especially in baseball, which may leave quite a few teams on the outs.

This week’s column will look the noteworthy rankings, as well as the end of the regular season for tennis and the latest news in golf.

Baseball bubble trouble

With the RPI rankings released, teams have a pretty good idea of what they need to do get into the playoffs, should they not earn an automatic bid.

A reminder of the formula that creates the RPI score: RPI = (0.3 x winning pct.) + (0.4 x opponents WP) + (0.3 x opponents’ opponents WP). Essentially, 70% of the score is based on what opposing teams have done, so the ability to not only win, but also win against high-caliber teams, rather than beat up on bad teams, is important.

Looking at the CVAC, this is a league that may have trouble getting more into the state tournament than the two teams receiving automatic bids. With first-place Bandys (10-3 overall, 7-1 CVAC) as the only CVAC team with a winning record outside of conference, and the Trojans opponents’ winning pct. at .380, the computers aren’t kind to the league’s teams. Bandys is ranked 23rd in the 2A West Region — and that is the highest by a CVAC team. Remembering that 32 teams get into the West half of the state tournament, the three teams tied for second (5-3), Maiden, West Lincoln and Lincolnton, are ranked 29th, 33rd and 34th, respectively. So, finishing second is going to be even more important than usual.

Games of importance for those teams this week are West Lincoln at Maiden (Tuesday) and Lincolnton at Bandys (Friday).

Meanwhile, in the NWC, Freedom (3-1 NWC) and Hibriten (2-2) are battling for the league’s automatic 3A spot, and as it stands now, one will make the playoff and the other will go home. The Patriots are ranked 34th with Hibriten at 37th.

Freedom has a huge shot to help itself this week, as the Patriots will host Alexander Central on Tuesday — the Cougars are ranked fifth in the 4A West region — and travel to Hibriten on Friday. Freedom has already defeated the Panthers this season, so a win on Friday would give the Patriots a large advantage with four games to play and put the Panthers in a panic mode of winning out.

Dual tennis wraps up

It’s the final week of the regular season in dual tennis for the area, as teams will head into the individual tournaments next week in preparation for regionals. By the end of the week, we’ll know which teams will play in the team tournament scheduled to begin on April 27.

Western Foothills

Athletic 3A (WFAC)

Two playoff spots are allotted to the conference, and they will come down to three Catawba County Schools. Hickory has already clinched one of the spots, as the Red Tornadoes are 5-0 with one match left against the other conference unbeaten, Fred T. Foard, which is 4-0. Should the Tigers win, they will wrap up the other spot. A loss will sew up the outright conference title for Hickory and send Foard into a winner-take-all dual for the second spot against St. Stephens (4-1) on Wednesday. The Indians are looking to reach the dual tournament for the first time since 2008.

The NCHSAA has yet to release the tennis brackets and what, if any, wildcard spots might be available to schools not earning an automatic bid. Wildcard slots are usually determined by the highest winning pct. in the regional. St. Stephens enters the week at 10-1 with Foard at 8-0.

Key matches: Hickory at Foard (Monday); St. Stephens at Foard (Wednesday)

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A (CVAC)

Barring upsets, Lincolnton (5-0), Bandys (4-1) and Maiden (4-1) are the contenders. Lincolnton already holds the tiebreaker over Bandys by virtue of a win over the Trojans, and Bandys defeated Maiden and holds that tiebreaker. Should the Wolves defeat Maiden on Tuesday, they will claim the league’s top seed. However, a win by Maiden sets up the strong possibility of a three-way tie for the conference title with the conference breaking the tie by draw.

Key match: Maiden at Lincolnton tennis (Tuesday)

Northwestern 3A/4A (NWC)

At 8-0, Watauga can do no worse than a tie for first and the Pioneers can wrap up the outright conference title with a win over league-winless Freedom on Monday. Watauga will represent the 4A schools while Hibriten (6-2) has clinched the 3A bid.

News from the links

As mentioned in this column a few weeks ago, the NWC has an individual battle worth watching this season between last season’s 2A West Region champion, Maddox Whittington of Hibriten, and last season’s 3A West champion, Alex Bock of Freedom. Through three of the six rounds scheduled for the conference, Bock leads Whittington by one stroke, after each golfer drops their highest score.

In the team standings in the NWC, Freedom has a healthy lead over Hibriten for the league’s 3A bid to regional and Alexander Central is ahead of South Caldwell by 18 strokes for the 4A nod. The schools will play two rounds this week at Cedar Rock in Lenoir on Tuesday and at Mountain Aire in West Jefferson on Thursday, then return from spring break to finish the regular season in Boone.

In the WFAC, East Lincoln has won the last two rounds and has a 24-stroke lead over Fred T. Foard with three rounds remaining. The league is allotted four teams into the 3A West Region tournament. Currently, Hickory and North Lincoln hold the last two spots with North Lincoln 27 strokes up on North Iredell. The league plays at Twin Oaks in Statesville on Monday.

In the CVAC, Bandys has won three of the four rounds played to this point and leads East Burke by 35 strokes. The league will get three teams into the playoffs with Maiden holding the slot by two shots over West Lincoln. In the individual standings, Bandys’ Atley Gabriel holds a six-shot lead over both Sam Mace of East Burke and Lawson Harkey of West Lincoln. Weather permitting, the schools will play rounds this week at Lenoir Golf Club on Tuesday and Rock Barn on Wednesday.

Games to watch:

Hickory at East Lincoln girls soccer (Tuesday): The final two unbeaten teams in the WFAC face each other on Monday in Denver. Hickory (7-0 overall, 5-0 WFAC) started 1-3 this season, but has turned it on defensively, spinning five straight shutouts. The Red Tornadoes overwhelmed a stingy Fred T. Foard team with five goals in a match last Tuesday — Foard had allowed four total over the previous two seasons — and appears to have fixed the early-season woes. East Lincoln (7-1, 4-0) has won seven straight after opening the year with a loss to last season’s 2A West finalist South Point.

Asheville at St. Stephens girls lacrosse (Tuesday): The last time these teams met in Asheville, the Cougars won a six-overtime thriller 10-9. After defeating TC Roberson last week on the road, a win at home by St. Stephens would give it a huge boost for its conference title hopes. Both teams enter play at 4-1 in conference with Roberson at 5-1.

West Lincoln at Maiden softball (Tuesday): Maiden (7-4 overall, 6-2 CVAC) started 1-3 overall, but three straight wins after getting drubbed by Bandys (11-3, 7-1) has the Blue Devils in the thick of the conference chase. They’ll have a chance to make a statement at home when they take on West Lincoln (9-3, 7-1). The Rebels won the first meeting between the two 16-8 back in March.

Hibriten at South Caldwell softball (Monday): Alexander Central and South Caldwell have earned the reputations as the top dogs in the Northwestern Conference. However, after Hibriten hung with Alexander Central before losing 2-0 in Taylorsville, the Panthers (7-3 overall, 3-1 NWC) may be worth keeping an eye on in the long term. Confidence can be gained, even in such a tough loss, and Hibriten could go to Caldwell County rival South Caldwell (6-1, 2-1) with a chip on the shoulder and something to prove. The Spartans need the win to stay close to the Cougars (13-0, 4-0) in the league.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. All lacrosse matches are girls/ boys doubleheader unless noted.

WEEK OF APRIL 4-9

MONDAY, APRIL 4

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Hibriten at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

West Iredell at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.

Hickory at East Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Bandys at East Burke, 7 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 7 p.m.

Non-conference

Freedom at Shelby, 7 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Mountain Foothills 7 2A at Connestee Falls (Brevard hosts), 1 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A at Twin Oaks, Statesville (North Iredell/ Statesville hosts), 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Hibriten at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

West Iredell at St. Stephens, Henry Fork River Park #2, 4:30 p.m.

Alexander Central at Freedom, Catawba River Soccer Complex, 5 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at Maiden, 4:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Hendersonville (East Henderson High), 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Madison at Draughn, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Hibriten at South Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

West Iredell at St. Stephens, 4:15 p.m.

Hickory at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.

Bandys at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.

Non-conference

Lincoln Charter at Maiden, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.

West Lincoln at East Burke, 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

R-S Central at Patton, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Avery County, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

West Lincoln at Maiden, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at R-S Central, 7 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Lenoir Golf Club (West Caldwell hosts), 2 p.m.

Northwestern 3A/4A at Cedar Rock, Lenoir (Hibriten hosts), 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills

Asheville at St. Stephens, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

TC Roberson at Patton, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

Watauga at Hickory, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bandys, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Freedom 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton (DH), 4 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Maiden, 6 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at R-S Central, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Alexander Central at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

South Caldwell at Ashe County, 4 p.m.

Watauga at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.

Maiden at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, North Iredell, Lincoln Charter (non-conference) at Statesville, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

BASEBALL

Non-conference

Newton-Conover at Fred T. Foard, 4:30 p.m.

Maiden at Draughn, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.

Bandys at East Lincoln, 7 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Rock Barn Golf & Spa (Newton-Conover hosts), 3:30 p.m.

Alexander Central vs. Mooresville, Brush Mtn. Taylorsville, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

South Caldwell at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

Non-conference

Bunker Hill at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Bandys at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Draughn at Patton, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Hickory Ridge at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Newton-Conover at Maiden, 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Brevard at Patton, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/ 2A

Madison at Draughn, 4 p.m.

Non-conference

South Caldwell at Hickory, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central, Freedom at Ashe County, 4 p.m.

Hibriten, Watauga, East Rutherford (non-conference) at South Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

North Lincoln, St. Stephens, West Iredell at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys, East Burke, Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

BASEBALL

Non-conference

Avery at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Charter at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Mountain Foothills 7 2A at Meadowbrook, Rutherfordton (Chase hosts), 1 p.m.

Northwestern 3A/4A at Mountain Aire, W. Jefferson (Ashe County hosts), 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills

Patton at Hickory, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

Watauga at St. Stephens, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Polk County, 6 p.m.

Non-conference

St. Stephens at Enka, 5 p.m.

Swain County at Draughn, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Alexander Central 4 p.m.

Hibriten at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at Bandys, 4 p.m.

East Burke at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Lincolnton at West Lincolnton, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln, Draughn (non-conf.) at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

Freedom at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.

Watauga at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 6 p.m.

North Iredell at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Maiden at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bandys, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

R-S Central at Patton, 7 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Hibriten, 5 p.m.

Ashe County at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Watauga at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 5:30 p.m.

North Iredell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

North Lincoln at Hickory, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Watauga at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

North Lincoln at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 6 p.m.

North Iredell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Newton-Conover at East Burke (DH), 4 p.m.

Maiden at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bandys, 6 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

R-S Central at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Freedom at All-American Track Classic, Spring Valley High, Columbia, SC

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

TRACK AND FIELD

Alexander Central, Freedom, Maiden, Patton, West Caldwell at Odel Williams Classic, East Burke, 10 a.m.