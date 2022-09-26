WEEKLY WATCH: Rivalry contests loom in multiple sports

It’s separation week in area high school sports, as four of the six sports currently in season have battles for first place on tap this week. With so many key matchups at hand, I’ll change the normal format a bit for this column, as the “top five” will feature a top contest in each of the four sports, as well as other games that have consequences for conference battles within the heading.

There is a lot to cover. Here it goes:

1. Mitchell at Draughn football (Friday)To reference a David vs. Goliath meeting here probably brings disrespect to the 2022 version of Draughn. The Wildcats are 5-1 overall with the only loss coming in overtime against Burke County rival East Burke. Against their other opponents so far, the Wildcats have a 260-41 margin and have scored over 50 in the last three games — two of those in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play.

However, given the history of the two programs, the biblical-character reference seems to fit. In the 13 seasons Draughn has played varsity football, seven of its teams had three or fewer wins. The Wildcats have just two playoff wins in six playoff games in their history. Contrasted with Mitchell, one can see why the reference fits. Since 2015, the Mountaineers are 85-17 with 10 or more wins each year — except for the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season — with five regional final appearances and two state runner-up finishes, including last year’s loss to Tarboro in the 1A state final.

With that backdrop, and given where Draughn wants to be, this is arguably the biggest game to be played on the Wildcats’ home field, including playoffs. Draughn expects to be in the playoffs again this fall and to make it a habit for years to come. Now, there is the next step — consideration as a state contender.

Given the numbers the Wildcats have put up to this point, the team has to figure this is the time to take that next step, or at least see how close it is to putting that foot forward. At the very least, this will give the folks in Valdese a better idea of where Draughn is in relation to the Mountaineers.

Others to watch:

St. Stephens at Hickory football (Friday): This is one of the few years when this crosstown rivalry has both teams as playoff contenders. After the previous week’s loss at Western Foothills 3A (WFAC) co-leader East Lincoln, Hickory (3-2) pulled out a gut-check win against North Lincoln. Down 22-7 at the half, the Red Tornadoes scored 22 unanswered to get the win. Meanwhile, St. Stephens (3-2) is 2-0 in the WFAC, but with tough games ahead against East Lincoln and Statesville in the league hunt, a win at Hickory is vital to that cause.

Freedom at Hibriten football (Friday): If the playoffs started today, Hibriten (1-4) would be sitting at home for the first time since George W. Bush received his first inauguration. The Panthers are ranked 43rd in the 3A West Region, from which 32 teams make the postseason. They have a chance to set course to keep the string alive by claiming the 3A berth out of the Northwestern 3A/4A (NWC), but they’ll likely need to beat Freedom (3-2) at home.

Watauga at South Caldwell football (Friday): The battle for the 4A berth in the NWC likely comes down to these two schools. Watauga (4-1) has won 26 straight conference games going back to 2017. South Caldwell (4-1) lost in a rout (56-22) in Boone last fall but is coming off three straight wins prior to last week’s bye.

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln football (Friday): Bunker Hill and Maiden are the last conference unbeatens in the Catawba Valley 2A after wins last Friday. After West Lincoln’s loss at Maiden, this is a must-win for any aspirations of at least a co-championship by the Rebels (4-1). A win by the Bears (5-0) keeps them on another collision course with Maiden for the league title.

2) Bandys at Newton-Conover boys soccer (Monday)

A similar story to Draughn-Mitchell above. Newton-Conover (6-3-1 overall) has the program with the championship pedigree — three state titles in four tries — while Bandys (10-0) is still looking for its first playoff win in the program’s history.

But the gap is closing between the two, it seems. The Red Devils are 19-1-2 against Bandys since the 2011 season, but the successes for the Trojans have come since 2018. Bandys was close to getting another victory in its home match against the Red Devils last season.

For me, the curiosity is which schedule has best prepared the teams to this point and going forward. Yes, Bandys is unbeaten and ranked fifth in the 2A West RPI, and it has outscored its opponents 71-7. But the opponents’ winning percentage (OWP) is just .339. Are the Trojans ready for a step up in competition?

Newton-Conover is ranked seventh, but played a much tougher schedule with the OWP at .556 by playing the likes of Shelby, Hickory, Pine Lake Prep and Foard.

The winner here takes over first place in the CVAC, but in the bigger picture, this match likely gives a better idea of who the teams are now and what the teams will be looking ahead.

Other matches:

Patton at Brevard boys soccer (Monday): Patton (10-1-1) is off to its best start since reaching the 2A West final in 2017. Along the way, the Panthers swept their Burke County rivals, but more impressively, they had a tie in a match at Hibriten. Patton enters the week in a three-way tie for first with Brevard (4-4-2) and Hendersonville (5-2-3), all at 3-0 in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A. Patton hosts Hendersonville next week.

St. Stephens at East Lincoln boys soccer (Monday), Fred T. Foard at Hickory boys soccer (Wednesday): It could be argued that every match in the WFAC is a key match. At this point, all eight teams are ranked within the top 26 in the RPI 3A West rankings, which would put them all in the playoffs. For now, the four teams above have separated themselves. Hickory (8-0-3) and East Lincoln (7-2-3) are atop the league at 4-0-1 with St. Stephens (8-1) behind at 4-1 and Foard (7-4-1) at 3-2. Matches listed aside, Foard’s match at home against North Lincoln on Monday is no gimme, nor is Hickory’s match at West Iredell the same night (ask Hibriten about the Warriors), St. Stephens’ match Wednesday against Statesville or East Lincoln’s match the same night against North Iredell. A brutal league slate continues.

3) Avery County at Draughn volleyball (Thursday)

After a comeback win at Mountain Heritage last week, Draughn (8-7 overall) sits atop the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference at 5-1, a game ahead of both the Cougars and Avery County, both at 4-2. Draughn will get a chance to solidify its quest for a first conference title by avenging the only conference loss Thursday against the Vikings (8-6).

Other matches:

St. Stephens at East Lincoln volleyball (Monday): In the WFAC, North Iredell (18-0) has not only separated iitself from the league, but the Raiders are arguably the top state contender in all of 3A, having beaten a number of top teams (OWP is .710). So, the chase in the league is for second, which Foard (11-3) leads at 6-2, ahead of both St. Stephens (12-4) and East Lincoln (8-4), each at 5-3. The Mustangs defeated St. Stephens in the first match on the road. However, the Indians since defeated Foard, and a win on Monday would give them a decent shot at catching the Tigers by completing the sweep next week.

4) Newton-Conover at West Lincoln girls tennis (Tuesday)

These two teams advanced out of the CVAC into the state dual-team tournament last season, with West Lincoln taking the league title.

Both teams head into Tuesday’s dual at 3-0 in the CVAC, but it is West Lincoln with the best chance to sew up the league title with a win, as the Rebels also have a win over Maiden, the other team expected to challenge for a playoff spot. Newton-Conover still has a match left with Maiden to close out the league slate. The Red Devils defeated Maiden on the final day last season to take the CVAC’s second playoff spot.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

(Schedules listed focus on North Carolina High School Athletic Association varsity competition from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Schedules are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, most set for one hour after the start of JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.)

WEEK OF SEPT. 26-OCT. 1

MONDAY, SEPT. 26

BOYS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Watauga at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at West Iredell, 6 p.m.

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Maiden at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Bandys at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.

East Burke at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Brevard, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Avery County, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Watauga, 4 p.m.

Freedom at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Hibriten at Ashe County, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at West Iredell, 4 p.m.

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

St. Stephens at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Charter at Bandys, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at West Iredell, 5:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

University Christian at Bandys, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

CROSS COUNTRY

Western Foothills 3A

Conference meet at West Iredell, 5 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Conference meet at Bandys, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Northwestern 3A/4A

Conference round at Mimosa Hills (Freedom hosts), 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

Maiden at Bandys, 4 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.

West Caldwell at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Polk County at Patton, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Avery County at Draughn, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Owen, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

CROSS COUNTRY

Nonconference

Hibriten, South Caldwell (hosts), West Caldwell at Caldwell County Championship at Lenoir Aquatic and Fitness Center, 5 p.m.

Patton at Asheville Christian Academy meet, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Conference meet at Meadowbrook Golf Club, Rutherfordton (Polk Co. hosts), 3 p.m.

Nonconference

East Burke, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln (hosts) at Deer Brook, Shelby, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.

Watauga at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Statesville at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Chase at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mitchell, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Freedom, 4 p.m.

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

Watauga at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Statesville at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

Watauga at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

Statesville at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Patton at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

GIRLS TENNIS

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Maiden, 4 p.m.

Lincolnton at East Burke, 4 p.m.

West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Hendersonville, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mountain Heritage, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Maiden at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

East Rutherford at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Avery County at Draughn, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Hibriten at McDowell, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

FOOTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Ashe County, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.

Watauga at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

St. Stephens at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.

Maiden at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at East Rutherford, 7:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mitchell at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

CROSS COUNTRY

Nonconference

Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Hagan Stone Invitational, Pleasant Garden