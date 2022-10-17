WEEKLY WATCH: Postseasons commence in several sports

The fall season in high school athletics begins to wind down as the first trickle of the postseason begins. Regionals will be held in girls golf and for girls tennis in the individual format. Also at hand are the first rounds in dual-team tennis and volleyball. Previews in those competitions will be published later this week.

Meanwhile, it’s the final two weeks of the regular season in football and boys soccer, so we’ll take a look at the playoff picture for those sports. We’ll also have a quick look at conference volleyball tournaments in preparation for the state tournament that starts Saturday.

Playoff seedings

First, a quick a word about playoff seedings in volleyball, football and boys soccer. For all four classifications in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the state is divided into East and West regions with 32 teams in each making the field for that specific class.

For seeding purposes, the NCHSAA uses an RPI ranking that is made up as follows: team’s winning percentage (30%), opponents’ winning percentage (40%), opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (30%). Each conference within the classification is guaranteed an automatic bid, with leagues that have six or more teams getting two bids, regardless of their RPI rankings.

Taking the RPI rankings, all No. 1 seeds from each conference are seeded in the brackets first. One exception, teams that are in a split conference (Northwestern 3A/4A and Western Highlands 1A/2A for example) must finish in the top three of their conference or have an overall record of .500 or better to be seeded among the number ones.

The rest of the field of 32, which includes any automatic bids and conference tournament champions that did not earn an automatic bid during the regular season, are seeded by RPI, regardless of standings finish. While a team lower in the conference standings can be seeded above another team in its league, a team cannot leapfrog another team in the same conference to make the playoffs at the expense of the team with the higher finish.

In short, the RPI target to make the field is usually 32nd, but automatic qualifiers finishing below that bar can skew the target higher.

FOOTBALL (RPI as of 1 p.m. Oct. 15)Northwestern 3A/4A

4A schools

In: Watauga (No. 4); Alexander Central (No. 27). Out: South Caldwell (No. 33)

3A schools

In: Freedom (No. 22); Hibriten (No. 28). Out: Ashe County (No. 35)

What’s left: Watauga (7-1 overall, 3-0 NWC) leads Freedom (5-3, 2-1), Alexander Central (4-4, 2-1) and Hibriten (3-5, 2-1) by a game with two to play, but with wins already over the last two, Freedom represents the final hurdle to the league’s No. 1 4A bid and rival Ashe County the following week is the last hurdle for the Pioneers’ fifth straight unbeaten conference season. Alexander Central looks to be in a safe spot, while South Caldwell needs wins over Ashe County and Hibriten the final two weeks to reach the target of No. 32.

For the 3A bid, Hibriten has beaten its fellow 3A schools, so the Panthers have the tiebreaker over Freedom. However, the games ahead against Alexander Central and South Caldwell are challenges for a team that has struggled on defense. After facing Watauga this week, the Patriots close out with Alexander Central. Regardless of which team gets the 3A bid, it looks that team will finish third in the conference, which will mean the difference in a No. 8 or 9 seed and possibly two home games in the postseason, or a seed in the upper 20s and facing a powerhouse team on the road.

Key games: Freedom at Watauga, Hibriten at Alexander Central.

Western Foothills 3A

In: East Lincoln (No. 6); Hickory (No. 14); Statesville (No. 23); St. Stephens (No. 26). Bubble Team: North Lincoln (No. 34). Out: West Iredell (No. 47); North Iredell (No. 49); Fred T. Foard (No. 54).

What’s left: Barring an upset at North Iredell, East Lincoln (8-0 overall, 5-0 WFAC) will wrap up the league’s No. 1 bid, having already beaten Hickory (6-2, 4-1) and Statesville (5-3, 4-1). With teams such as Hibriten (No. 28), West Charlotte (No. 17) and Parkwood (No. 29) currently moving among the No. 1 seeds, Hickory is currently on the edge of the home/road split as a 17th seed. North Lincoln (3-5, 3-1) still has a decent chance to play into the field with games against West Iredell and East Lincoln ahead. The St. Stephens (3-5, 2-3) game at Statesville this week could make or break the Indians’ chances to get in.

Key game: St. Stephens at Statesville.

Catawba Valley 2A

In: Maiden (No. 7); Bunker Hill (No. 8); Lincolnton (No. 18); West Lincoln (No. 24). Out: Bandys (No. 41); East Burke (No. 42); Newton-Conover (No 43); West Caldwell (No. 51).

What’s left: With Maiden’s win over Bunker Hill (7-1 overall, 4-1 CVAC) last week, the Blue Devils (7-1, 5-0) can clinch at least a co-championship with a home win over Lincolnton (5-3, 4-1), as well as the CVAC’s top seed. Should Lincolnton win, the possibility of a three-way tie for first exists with the league breaking the tie for seeding purposes. Bunker Hill returns home for the final two games against Newton-Conover (3-5, 2-3) and Bandys (3-5, 2-3). The Bears currently are on the good side for a home playoff game.

Key game: Lincolnton at Maiden.

Other schools

In: Draughn (No. 14 1A West). Out: Patton (1-7, No. 52 2A West).

After a win at Rosman, Draughn (8-1 overall, 5-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A) clinched at least a co-championship, its first in the program’s history. The Wildcats will have a bye this week before returning home on Oct. 28 to face Mountain Heritage (3-5, 3-1). A win gives Wildcats the outright title, but a loss could set up a three-way tie between Draughn, Mountain Heritage and Mitchell (5-3, 3-1). This week, Mountain Heritage plays Avery County while Mitchell gets Rosman, both very winnable games.

Patton (1-7 overall, 1-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A) is well off the mark for the postseason.

SOCCER (RPI as of 1 p.m. Oct. 15)

Northwestern 3A/4A

4A schools

In: 4A Watauga (RPI No. 22). Bubble Team: South Caldwell (No. 35). Out: Alexander Central (No. 42).

3A schools

In: Hibriten (No. 5); Ashe County (No. 23). Bubble Team: Freedom (No. 34).

What’s left

For the conference championship, it is likely to come down to Watauga (7-8-1 overall, 5-1 NWC) and Hibriten (13-2-3, 5-1), with the Panthers hosting Watauga in a rematch this Wednesday. The Pioneers won the first matchup in Boone 1-0.

Still with a slight chance at the conference title is Alexander Central (4-6-3, 3-2-1), which is currently 1½ games out of first. The Cougars helped themselves with a rare win over Watauga last month and have the Pioneers and Hibriten left to play. However, the Cougars will need to complete the sweep in the rematch at Watauga on Monday to have a realistic shot. Also, given their RPI ranking, they’ll need the win at Watauga to spark serious postseason hopes. But if it does get the win, Alexander Central will suddenly have a shot to claim the 4A bid if Hibriten beats Watauga on Wednesday.

Despite a 9-4-2 overall record, South Caldwell (3-3 NWC) is on the outside of the 32-team field in the 4A West Region field. The Spartans missed a chance to help themselves with wins at Hibriten and Watauga last week, so wins, and lots of them over the final four matches, are needed.

On the 3A side of the league, Hibriten can finish off the automatic 3A bid with a win Monday at Ashe County (8-7-3, 0-4-2). Speaking of Ashe County, the Huskies, despite a winless record in conference, are on the safe side of things due to a solid nonconference schedule against quality opponents. Freedom (5-9-2, 0-5-1) is just off the bubble and will need wins against South Caldwell and Ashe County this week.

Key matches: Monday: Alexander Central at Watauga; Hibriten at Ashe County. Wednesday: Watauga at Hibriten.

Western Foothills 3A

In: Hickory (RPI No. 2); East Lincoln (No. 7); St. Stephens (No. 9); Fred T. Foard (No. 14); North Lincoln (No. 16); North Iredell (No. 22). Bubble Team: West Iredell (No. 26); Statesville (No. 29).

What’s left

With Queen City 3A representative West Mecklenburg or West Charlotte guaranteed a slot, despite RPIs in the 50s, and current Mid-State 3A runner-up Dudley (RPI No. 43) getting an automatic slot, as well as Central Academy (No. 31) earning a league No. 1 bid, the target RPI number to get in is 29th.

So, yes, for now, all eight schools would make the 32-team field in the West Region with West Iredell (4-10-2 overall, 1-8-2 WFAC) and Statesville (6-11 overall, 1-9 WFAC) getting two of the final three at-large bids. The teams were that good during the nonconference portion of the schedule.

For the WFAC championship, East Lincoln (12-4-3, 9-1-1) and Hickory (13-1-3, 9-1-1) are tied for first, but the Mustangs have the tiebreaker due to a tie and a win in the two matches with Hickory. The difference in seeding would be a drastic drop for Hickory. A conference championship would currently place the Red Tornadoes in the No. 2 slot, meaning at least four home matches. A runner-up slot would put them at No. 10, likely leading to one home match. The difference for East Lincoln, for now, would be either fifth or 11th.

St. Stephens (11-3-1, 7-3-1) is in third, but two games behind with three to play. However, the Indians look a sure bet to get a home match with Foard (8-7-3, 4-5-2) on the cusp of home or away in Round 1

Key matches: Monday: East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard; Hickory at North Iredell; Statesville at West Iredell. Wednesday: East Lincoln at St. Stephens; West Iredell at Hickory; North Iredell at Statesville.

Catawba Valley 2A

In: Newton-Conover (RPI No. 5); Bandys (No. 11); West Caldwell (No. 17). Bubble Team: Lincolnton (No. 28).

Out: Maiden (No. 41); East Burke (No. 44); Bunker Hill (No. 46); West Lincoln (No. 51).

What’s left: Newton-Conover (12-3-1 overall, 10-0 CVAC) and Bandys (15-1, 9-1) will play the rematch, this time at Bandys. The Red Devils won the first match at home 5-1, as they scored all five goals in the first 13 minutes. West Caldwell (7-7-1, 6-3) is in with a road match likely in the first round. For now, Lincolnton (5-11-1, 4-5) is on the safe side, but with the final four matches against teams that are low on the RPI scale, and thereby dragging down the opponents’ winning pct., a win over West Caldwell would help a lot.

Key matches: Monday: Lincolnton at West Caldwell. Wednesday: Newton-Conover at Bandys.

Other area schools

In: Patton (2A West No. 14); Draughn (1A West No. 39).

What’s left: After a loss by Patton (13-3-1 overall, 6-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A) at Hendersonville (10-2-3, 8-0), the Panthers had the rematch to look forward to in order have a shot at gaining at least a co-championship. But a loss to Polk County (3-5, 3-12) hampered those chances. Patton will host Brevard (7-6-2, 6-2) this week with second place on the line and, for Patton, a possible home match in the playoffs.

In the Western Highlands, Draughn (2-13-1 overall, 2-5 WHC) got into the win column to snap a 65-match winless streak, but the Wildcats are likely out of the postseason.

Key match: Wednesday: Brevard at Patton.

VOLLEYBALL

Western Foothills 3A Tournament

Seeds: 1. North Iredell. 2. Fred T. Foard. 3. East Lincoln. 4. West Iredell. 5. St. Stephens. 6. Hickory. 7. North Lincoln. 8. Statesville.

Schedule:

Monday: Statesville at North Iredell; North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard; Hickory at East Lincoln; St. Stephens at West Iredell (All matches at 6 p.m.)

Tuesday (highest remaining seed hosts): North Iredell or Statesville vs. West Iredell or St. Stephens; Fred T. Foard or North Lincoln vs. West Iredell or Hickory (All matches at 6 p.m.)

Wednesday: Championship at highest remaining seed, 6 p.m.

What to look for: Unbeaten North Iredell (24-0) lost just one set in conference (at Foard) and has beaten all comers in a brutal schedule. The Raiders are the heavy favorites to win the tournament and get back to the state finals. Seven of the eight teams are safely in field per their RPI rankings with Statesville the lone miss. Foard, East Lincoln and West Iredell are likely to get home matches in the first round.

Catawba Valley 2A Tournament

Seeds: 1. Bandys 2. Maiden 3. East Burke. 4. Lincolnton. 5. Bunker Hill. 6. West Lincoln. 7. Newton-Conover. 8. West Caldwell.

Schedule:

Monday: West Caldwell at Bandys; Newton-Conover at Maiden; West Lincoln at East Burke; Bunker Hill at Lincolnton (All matches at 6 p.m.)

Tuesday: Bunker Hill or Lincolnton vs. Bandys or West Caldwell; West Lincoln or East Burke vs. Newton-Conover or Maiden (at West Lincoln; highest seeded match starts at 6 p.m. with lower seed match to follow).

Wednesday: Championship at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.

What to look for: Bandys and Maiden have dominated the rest of the league with the only conference losses coming against each other. Barring an upset, they’ll get a chance to settle the league’s No. 1 bid in Wednesday night’s final on a neutral court at West Lincoln. Additionally, with East Burke currently sitting at No. 30 in the 2A West Region RPI, the Cavaliers should receive a playoff berth.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A Tournament

Seeds: 1. Polk County. 2. Brevard. 3. Patton. 4. Hendersonville. 5. R-S Central. 6. East Rutherford. 7. Chase.

Schedule:

Monday: Chase at Brevard; East Rutherford at Patton; R-S Central at Hendersonville

Tuesday: R-S Central or Hendersonville at Polk County; Patton or East Rutherford vs. Chase or Brevard (at highest remaining seed). All matches at 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Championship match at highest remaining seed, 6 p.m.

What to look for: Patton is safely in the 2A state tournament, but the Panthers have had a tough time with East Rutherford this season. The Cavaliers swept Patton at home, then took the rematch in Morganton to five sets before the Panthers held on to win it 15-13. Should Patton advance, it’ll get likely go to Brevard on Tuesday, as the Blue Devils host conference-winless Chase in the first round.

Northwestern 3A/4A

This league doesn’t hold a tournament, but there is still a championship to determine and playoff spots to be earned. Watauga (19-2 overall, 9-0 NWC) is looking to complete a seventh straight unbeaten conference season when it takes on Ashe County (14-1, 8-1) Monday, which will be looking to claim a co-championship. The Huskies only loss was to Watauga last month. Watauga has the league’s 4A automatic bid and Ashe County the 3A.

With three schedules currently ranked below them that will receive an automatic bid in the 3A West region, Hibriten currently is hanging on to the final spot at No. 29. In the 4A region, the target RPI is No. 32. Alexander Central is a No. 31 and South Caldwell at No. 35.

Key matches: Monday: Ashe County at Watauga; Freedom at Alexander Central; Hibriten at South Caldwell.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

This league does not hold a tournament, but Draughn (12-9 overall, 8-3 WHC) is still in the hunt for an outright conference championship and a home match in the 1A state tournament. The Wildcats currently lead Rosman (11-9, 8-4) and Mountain Heritage in the standings (12-6, 7-4).

Draughn will host Mountain Heritage on Tuesday, and a win by the Wildcats would clinch the championship. Should Mountain Heritage win, it creates a three-way tie with Rosman, which has completed its conference schedule. In a head-to-head tiebreaker, Rosman would take the league’s No. 1 seed, as the Tigers are 3-1 against the other two teams, while Draughn would be 2-2 and the Cougars are 1-3.

Key match: Tuesday: Mountain Heritage at Draughn

MONDAY, OCT. 17

BOYS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Watauga, 6 p.m.

Freedom at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Hickory at North Iredell, 6 p.m.

North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Maiden, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at R-S Central, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mitchell at Draughn, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Western Foothills 3A Conference Tournament

No. 8 Statesville at No. 1 North Iredell, 6 p.m.

No. 7 North Lincoln at No. 2 Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Hickory at No. 3 East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

No. 5 St. Stephens at No. 4 West Iredell, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament

No. 8 West Caldwell at No. 1 Bandys

No. 7 Newton-Conover at No. 2 Maiden

No. 6 West Lincoln at No. 3 East Burke, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Bunker Hill at No. 4 Lincolnton, 6 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament

No. 6 East Rutherford at No. 3 Patton, 6 p.m.

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

GIRLS GOLF

NCHSAA REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

4A West Regional, Stonebridge Golf Club, Monroe, 9 a.m.

1A/2A West Regional, Mimosa Hills Golf Club, Morganton, 9 a.m.

3A West Regional, Cedar Rock Country Club, Lenoir, 9:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Northwestern 3A/4A

Conference Championship Meet, Watauga High, 4:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Conference Championship Meet, Southside Park, Newton, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Conference Championship Meet, Brevard High, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference Championship Meet, Draughn High, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Western Foothills 3A Conference Tournament

Semifinals at highest remaining seeds, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament

Semifinals at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament

Semifinals at highest remaining seed

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

GIRLS TENNIS

NCHSAA STATE DUAL TEAM FIRST ROUND

Tournament brackets released 10/17. All matches at 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Western Foothills 3A

Conference Championship Meet, Southside Park, Newton, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Watauga at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.

West Iredell at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.

Lincolnton at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Brevard at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Madison, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Western Foothills 3A Conference Tournament

Championship at highest remaining seed, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament

Championship at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament

Championship at highest remaining seed

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

No events scheduled

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

GIRLS TENNIS

NCHSAA REGIONAL INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

4A West Regional at Hough High, Cornelius

3A West Regional at Hickory City Park

2A West Regional at Gardner Webb Univ., Boiling Springs

1A West Regional at Elkin Municipal Park

FOOTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Watauga, 7:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Statesville, 7:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Chase at Patton, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

GIRLS TENNIS

NCHSAA REGIONAL INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

4A West Regional at Hough High, Cornelius

3A West Regional at Hickory City Park

2A West Regional at Gardner Webb Univ., Boiling Springs

1A West Regional at Elkin Municipal Park

VOLLEYBALL

NCHSAA STATE TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND

Tournament brackets released Oct. 20.