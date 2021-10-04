WEEKLY WATCH: Playoff races taking shape as fall sports continue

This week’s column will highlight the final week of the regular season for dual-team girls tennis and girls golf. A couple of conferences have just two weeks left before conference volleyball tournaments. Also, football and boys soccer races are taking shape.
A lot to talk about this week, here’s what’s coming up. (Note: The forecast this week is for rain, and a lot of it. Schedules are very tentative. If you plan to see an event, contact the school first.)
1) GIRLS TENNIS DUAL-TEAM CONFERENCE TITLES
Although the first round of the state dual-team tournaments does not begin until Wednesday, Oct. 20, it is the final week of the regular season for all five area conferences with individual conference tournaments scheduled for next week.
Northwestern 3A/4A
Barring an unexpected collapse, Watauga (7-0) will claim the conference’s 4A bid, as the Pioneers lead Alexander Central (6-2) with three matches to play. A win by the Pioneers, who already have swept the Cougars, will sew it up. Whether or not Alexander Central could receive a wild-card bid into the field-of-32 is uncertain, as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has yet to announce the number of wild cards available for any of the four classifications.
Hibriten (5-3 NWC) has picked up the lone 3A spot and will hit the playoff trail for the first time since 2015.
Western Foothills 3A
After defeating both Hickory (4-1) and North Iredell (4-1) last week, North Lincoln (5-0) has all but sewn up the first of two conference bids. The Knights will need a win at St. Stephens on Tuesday or a victory at home over Fred T. Foard to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015.
North Iredell will host Hickory today with the winner getting the second bid.
Catawba Valley 2A
With two berths at stake, West Lincoln and Maiden enter the week as the only conference unbeatens at 3-0, while Newton-Conover is behind at 3-1, with the one loss by the Red Devils to West Lincoln.
The co-conference leaders are scheduled to meet at West Lincoln today. A win by the Rebels would sew up the league’s top bid and put them in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Should West Lincoln win, barring an upset by winless Bunker Hill vs. Newton-Conover or Lincolnton over Maiden, the Blue Devils would host Newton-Conover on Thursday for the second playoff spot.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Hendersonville (7-0) and R-S Central (6-2) are in the lead for the two league spots. Patton (4-3) has an outside chance for the second spot, but would need to defeat R-S Central on Tuesday, then win a pair of matches against Brevard to forge a tie. The Hilltoppers routed Patton 8-1 in the first meeting.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
With only four schools from the conference competing in tennis — three of them 1A schools — Draughn is well on the way to claiming the 1A, currently at 3-1. The Wildcats have matches left against Mountain Heritage and Owen. A win over either school would sew up the spot
2) GIRLS GOLF
Four of the five conferences — the Western Foothills 3A being the exception —wrap up conference matches this week. The conference champion claims a team spot for the regionals, scheduled in two weeks. Individuals can also qualify by meeting a qualifying average over at least five nine-hole rounds: 55 for 1A, 2A and 3A schools, 50 for 4A. Any school that has three players achieve that standard can also play as a team.
Northwestern 3A/4A
Hibriten enters the final round 36 strokes ahead of Alexander Central and appears on the way to represent the conference in the 3A West Regional. Currently, Alexander Central has three players averaging under the cusp of 50 in order to qualify for the 4A regional. Watauga has one player under 50 with two others just above the qualifying mark. The final round is scheduled for Tuesday at Silver Creek in Morganton.
Western Foothills 3A
With two rounds remaining, North Lincoln leads East Lincoln by 14 strokes for the conference lead. Individuals will hit the five-round plateau with today’s round at River Oaks in Statesville. Hickory, which did not field a three-member team in the first round, and thereby is not eligible for the conference title, has three players under the 55 stroke average. East Lincoln has two players under 55 with a third just over the mark. St. Stephens also has two players with a chance to qualify.
Catawba Valley 2A
While the conference has only two full teams competing, it has been a spirited battle for supremacy between defending 2A state champion West Lincoln and last season’s state third-place Newton-Conover. Entering the final round this week scheduled for Thursday at Deer Brook in Shelby, Newton-Conover leads the Rebels by seven strokes. Both teams easily have three players under the 55 stroke average to play at regionals.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
With just two schools fielding a full team, Patton and Henderson have played just two conference matches with a third scheduled for Thursday in Hendersonville. After the two conference rounds, Patton leads the Bearcats by one stroke. Both will have three players easily clear the scoring threshold to play at regional.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn is the lone school from the conference to play a full team at all conference matches.
3) VOLLEYBALL
The Western Foothills 3A and Catawba Valley 2A conferences will have postseason tournaments in two weeks, so it is the final two weeks of the regular season in those leagues. Each of those conferences, along with the Mountain Foothills 7 2A, will have two automatic qualifiers. The Northwestern 3A/4A will have one 3A and one 4A qualifier, while the Western Highlands 1A/2A will have one for each classification.
Other teams trying to reach the postseason will keep an eye on their RPI rankings, which will determine the 32 teams in each region of all four classifications.
Western Foothills 3A (RPI West Region ranking in parenthesis as of 10/1)
Tied for the conference lead, North Iredell (1) and Fred T. Foard (2) are the cream of the crop, not only of the league, but it appears the state as well. The two have split their regular season meetings and look fated for a conference tournament final showdown.
East Lincoln (9) at 7-2 has matches at Foard today and at North Iredell next Monday. Barring upsets, the Mustangs would need to steal both to finish in the top two.
Also in the state playoff hunt are Hickory (11), North Lincoln (17) and St. Stephens (26). St Stephens hosts North Lincoln today, which could help it avoid the bubble. Afterward, three of the last four matches for the Indians are against East Lincoln, North Iredell and Foard.
Catawba Valley 2A
A tough nonconference schedule may limit the number of schools reaching the state tournament. Currently, Maiden (9-0 CVAC, 19 RPI) and Bandys (9-1, 13) are the two schools in control of the conference bids. With a win over the Trojans already in hand, Maiden can all but wrap up the top bid with a win at Bandys on Tuesday.
Newton-Conover is in third at 7-3 (CVAC), but at No. 34 in the RPI, the Red Devils may need a win at Bandys on Thursday. Bunker Hill (5-9) is No. 38., but will have a chance to boost its chances with a win at home against Maiden on Thursday.
Northwestern 3A/4A
Although the NWC has just reached the halfway point of the 10-match conference schedule, the frontrunners have a chance to wrap up the automatic spots this week.
Watauga (5-0 NWC, No. 6 RPI) will travel to Alexander Central (4-1, 12) with a chance to finish off a sweep of the Cougars in the 4A group. Hibriten (2-2, 30) overcame Ashe County (1-2, 29) in a five-set match. The Panthers will take on both Freedom (37) and Ashe County this week with a chance to claim the 3A spot.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Brevard (7-1 MF7, No. 5 RPI) leads Patton (5-2, 11) with the Blue Devils schedule to host Patton on Thursday. Also in the hunt for the two automatic bids are R-S Central (5-3, 12), which goes to Patton on Tuesday, and Hendersonville (4-3, 20). Polk County (3-4) is No. 23 in the RPI with East Rutherford on the wrong side of the bubble at No.34.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
At 7-0, Rosman (No. 6 RPI) has a two-match lead in the loss column over Draughn (15) and Owen, both at 6-2. Draughn will host the conference unbeaten Tigers on Thursday, as both schools look to enhance state playoff seeds. Mountain Heritage (30) and Avery County (32) are both on the bubble in the 1A playoffs. Owen has already wrapped up the 2A bid.
4) BOYS SOCCER
The conference soccer season crosses the halfway point for most schools this week. Here are some key matchups around the area:
Watauga at Hibriten (Tonight)
Conference champs in their respective leagues last season, these two are likely the top contenders in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Hibriten is 10-0 overall, while Watauga is 5-5-4 against tough competition.
Hickory at Fred T. Foard (Today)
For now, it’s a three-team race in the Western Foothills 3A. Foard leads the pack at 6-0 with East Lincoln and Hickory tied for second at 4-1-1. Foard, last season’s 2A state quarterfinalist will host Hickory, last season’s 3A West runner-up.
Bandys at Bunker Hill (Tonight)
A week ago, both of these schools were in the running for second in the Catawba Valley 2A, and a shot at one of the two automatic bids from the league. Each lost to Newton-Conover (5-1 CVAC) last week, and now both are among a group of four — East Burke and West Caldwell the other — battling for third and a chance to stay close to Newton-Conover. Bunker Hill (3-2-1) is looking for its first win over Bandys (3-3) since 2016.
5) FOOTBALL
Alexander Central at Watauga (Friday)
With Watauga’s win over South Caldwell in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener, the Pioneers can seize control of the 4A bid. A won over Alexander Central on Friday would finish a sweep of the two 4A schools. The Cougars sweated out an overtime win over Ashe County last week.
Bandys at Maiden football (Friday)
Currently at 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, Maiden appears headed to a showdown against Bunker Hill on October 15 that likely will decide the conference title. However, the Blue Devils have a potential trap game this week against bitter rival Bandys (0-2 CVAC). Maiden finished off a three-games-in-nine-days stretch with a win over West Caldwell on Saturday. Bandys lost at Lincolnton 27-7 last Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, as they often follow JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.)
WEEK OF OCT. 4-9
MONDAY, OCT. 4
GIRLS GOLF
Western Foothills Athletic 3A at River Oaks, Statesville (West Iredell hosts), 3 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A at Silver Creek, Morganton (Draughn hosts), 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Watauga at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Statesville, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
West Caldwell at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Hendersonville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Watauga (DH), 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
Hickory at North Iredell, 4 p.m.
North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Maiden at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
Freedom at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at Ashe County, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
North Iredell at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.
North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
West Caldwell at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
CROSS COUNTRY
Burke County Meet (Draughn, East Burke, Freedom, Patton) at Freedom, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Northwestern 3A/4A at Silver Creek, Morganton (Freedom hosts), 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Catawba Valley 2A
Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
Maiden at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at East Burke, 4 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
R-S Central at Patton, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Maiden at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at Lincolnton, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
R-S Central at Patton, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
CROSS COUNTRY
Catawba County Championship (Bandys, Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Maiden, Newton-Conover, St. Stephens) at Murray’s Mill, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Western Highlands 1A/2A at Mountain Glen, Newland (Avery County hosts), 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A
South Caldwell at Ashe County, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Statesville at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Polk County, 7 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Owen, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Freedom, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Nonconference
Draughn at East Burke, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Ashe County at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke at Maiden, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
GIRLS GOLF
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Deer Brook, Shelby (West Lincoln hosts), 3:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 at Hendersonville CC (Hendersonville hosts), 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Cherryville at Bandys, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 4 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Brevard at Patton, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Mountain Heritage, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Western Foothills 3A
North Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
East Burke at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.
Maiden at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Brevard, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Rosman at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Freedom at Owen, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
Alexander Central at Watauga, 7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Ashe County, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 7 p.m.
North Iredell at Hickory, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at Maiden, 7:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at R-S Central, 7:30 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Madison at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.