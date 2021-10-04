WEEKLY WATCH: Playoff races taking shape as fall sports continue

Draughn is the lone school from the conference to play a full team at all conference matches.

3) VOLLEYBALL

The Western Foothills 3A and Catawba Valley 2A conferences will have postseason tournaments in two weeks, so it is the final two weeks of the regular season in those leagues. Each of those conferences, along with the Mountain Foothills 7 2A, will have two automatic qualifiers. The Northwestern 3A/4A will have one 3A and one 4A qualifier, while the Western Highlands 1A/2A will have one for each classification.

Other teams trying to reach the postseason will keep an eye on their RPI rankings, which will determine the 32 teams in each region of all four classifications.

Western Foothills 3A (RPI West Region ranking in parenthesis as of 10/1)

Tied for the conference lead, North Iredell (1) and Fred T. Foard (2) are the cream of the crop, not only of the league, but it appears the state as well. The two have split their regular season meetings and look fated for a conference tournament final showdown.

East Lincoln (9) at 7-2 has matches at Foard today and at North Iredell next Monday. Barring upsets, the Mustangs would need to steal both to finish in the top two.