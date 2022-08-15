WEEKLY WATCH: Opening week of prep sports includes Hibriten-Hickory soccer matchup

Happy New Year! It’s the first week of the high school athletic year, and it’s a doozy of a week.

For new readers, along with a full schedule, each week I list what I consider the top five North Carolina High School Athletic Association events of the week in the area, and I try to do so with some context of the present, as well as some of the recent history of the teams involved. There are usually more than five games worth looking at, so each week I’ll list those at the bottom.

With all of the action in nonconference this week, it’ll be a good measuring stick look for the sporting events I have listed. With graduation and turnover of all teams, it’ll take a couple of weeks to get a feel of teams. At times, there will be surprises, both in teams that exceed expectations or fall short of them. That is the fun of high school sports.

I’ll be here each Monday and hope you’ll make this part of your sports reading. Here we go:

1) Hibriten at Hickory boys soccer (Monday)On the first day of the high school sports calendar, there’s probably not a better matchup in the state, at least in soccer, than this one. In the last calendar year, both played in a state championship match. Hibriten lost in the 2A finals for what was a delayed 2020 season played in the spring of 2021, while Hickory lost in the 3A finals last fall.

With that background, the season opener provides a chance to see where each program is at the start of what both hope is another deep playoff run.

“This game is a huge measuring stick for us at the beginning of our season,” said Hibriten coach Jim Blanton in an email response to questions about the match. “We know that Hickory is always well-coached and always have one of the best teams in the West.”

Hickory coach Brian Jillings said early-season matches against quality opponents, such as Hibriten, have importance later as the season progresses.

“They’ll ask questions of us as a team,” said Jillings. “Hopefully we can demonstrate we are headed in the right direction.”

Hibriten, which won last year’s match 2-0 at home, will have to replace graduates J.T. Goudas in goal, as well as center back Erwin Guzman. But the larger losses are the firepower provided by all-state forwards David Franquiz and Kevin Rios.

Yet, the Panthers are not without talent that can put the ball on net. Gerardo Rodriguez (17 goals, 19 assists) returns, as well as Johnny Pineda, who scored 19 goals and assisted on 14 more, and Tyler Roberts, who pumped in 13 goals and is part of a talented midfield group.

“We have worked hard in the offseason throughout the summer and hope to see some big improvements from our young guys from last year,” Blanton said. “We are excited for this season, but realistically, we know we have a lot of work to do in order to replace the great talent that left. We will have six or seven returning starters that have grown physically and matured a lot.”

For Hickory, the defending 3A West champions, the biggest replacements will come on the backline with the graduation of all-state defender Lewis Tate, who led the team in goals and was the go-to player in the box on set pieces, and fellow defender Nick Hutto, who Jillings called the “heart and soul of the team” after a gutsy performance in last year’s 3A West final.

Hickory’s scoring last year was more of a committee approach, and most of that group — Orlando Almanza, Gabe Palencia, Ben Howard and Cesar Rangel — are expected back this year, as is goalkeeper Will Braun.

“We have some new faces in some positions,” said Jillings. “But some talented returners and plenty of competition for places. The boys are working hard and once we solidify our roles, we feel like we can be a competitive group to play against.”

2) Fred T. Foard boys soccer vs. Stuart Cramer (Monday); vs. Lake Norman Charter (Thursday)

The 2021 season for Fred T. Foard had moments that made the Tigers appear as a state contender at times.

In last season’s opening match, Cramer led 4-1 before the Tigers made a late run to make it a 4-3. With lessons learned on a defense that was backed by freshman Dylan Steinhoff at the net, as well as the ability of skilled ball-handlers such as all-state performer Irvin Martinez-Villa and Connor Josey to make things happen on offense, the Tigers won 10 of the next 11 and had a chance to win the Western Foothills 3A Conference.

Hickory surprised them 3-0 at home, and the Tigers lost three of four to fall into a tie for second. Foard got their revenge and spoiled Hickory’s Senior Night, which earned the Tigers a home match in the playoffs.

The comfy confines of home perhaps were enough to push the Tigers to a 2-1 playoff win over Lake Norman Charter in the first round. However, the season ended, as it began, with a loss to Cramer.

While the Tigers will have to replace their talented seniors, much of the roster is expected to return and they’ll get a chance in the first week to see how they match up. Foard will host Cramer in the first match on Monday, then welcome back Lake Norman Charter to the Tigers’ pitch. A couple of wins against state playoff competitors would definitely put Foard forward as a team to watch during the season and into November.

3) Watauga at Hickory volleyball (Tuesday)

The last time Watauga lost a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference volleyball match was during the Obama administration. The Pioneers have been among the top teams of this area over the past six seasons, making deep playoff runs most years. Things didn’t change when they bumped up to 4A last season, as Watauga advanced to the 4A West final before a loss to Ardrey Kell.

With all of Watauga’s success, within the NWC conference, Hickory became the proverbial, “always the bridesmaid, never the bride.” In their last five seasons together in the NWC, which ended with the 2020-21 season, 10 of the 12 conference losses by Hickory came against the Pioneers, keeping the Red Tornadoes in second place.

The two faced off in a nonconference match last fall, but the result was the same — a win by Watauga. But the 11th straight win wasn’t the sweep that most of the previous 10 wins in the series were. In fact, Hickory not only avoided a sweep, but the young team pushed the match to five sets before the Pioneers finally finished off the win.

A young group last season, Hickory took its lumps at times in a tough Western Foothills 3A Conference with the promise of better days ahead. Tuesday’s match at home will give the Red Tornadoes a chance to see how far they’ve come.

4) Hibriten at East Lincoln football (Friday)

From 2016 through 2021, Hibriten football was the standard in high school football. The 2AA state champions in 2017, the Panthers were used to deep playoff runs as a part of a group that went 62-5 over those six seasons.

The Panthers returned to the 3A classification last season and were seemingly ready to keep business as normal in the season opener at home. However, East Lincoln, also moving up to 3A, didn’t read or care about anything Hibriten had to offer. In fact, the Mustangs set the tone early, leading 26-7 at the half and going on to win by 32.

The margin and ease of the win seemed to set up East Lincoln as a possible state title contender, but the Mustangs suffered injuries to their top two quarterbacks and finished the year at 8-4 and in the middle of the pack in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. Hibriten also wound up 8-4 with each team getting a playoff win.

The two teams will start the season with the return game at East Lincoln. Both will enter with the usual high expectations to get their mojo back. This should be a good first week measuring stick.

5) St. Stephens volleyball at Bandys (Tuesday); vs. Maiden (Wednesday); vs. Kings Mountain (Thursday)

The Western Foothills 3A Conference was arguably the best volleyball league in the state. Seven of the eight teams qualified for the state playoffs, four won first-round matches, and North Iredell and Fred T. Foard played for the West Region title. It’s quite the gauntlet to go through and this year should be no different.

So, it is within that context that we look at St. Stephens and its 7-16 record last year, which included a 4-10 conference record. Maybe seven teams didn’t belong, though the RPI numbers on the computer said differently, but the Indians certainly proved they did. Seeded 28th out of 32 teams in the 3A West Region, the Indians made the long bus trip to play Central Davidson, the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference champs. St. Stephens won the first set 25-23, lost the next two sets in tight margins and battled to a 29-27 win in the fourth to force a tiebreaker before running out of gas in the fifth.

As the nonconference season starts, the Indians are certainly not shying away from the competition prior to the tough league schedule. St. Stephens will start the season with Bandys and Maiden, the top two teams in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference last year, and Kings Mountain, last year’s 3A state quarterfinalist. Could the Indians be ready to join the ranks of the top teams in the Western Foothills? This week could give a clue as to where they measure up.

Other contests to watch:

Alexander Central at Hickory volleyball (Wednesday); Maiden at Alexander Central volleyball (Thursday); Bandys at Fred T. Foard volleyball (Thursday); Alexander Central at Hickory football (Friday)

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

(Schedules listed focus on NCHSAA varsity competition from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Schedules are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, most set for one hour after the start of JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.)

WEEK OF AUG. 15-20

MONDAY, AUG. 15

CROSS COUNTRY

Nonconference

Alexander Central, St. Stephens at South Caldwell (1.5-mile course), 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Draughn at Patton, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 5 p.m.

Statesville at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Stuart Cramer at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.

Hibriten at Hickory, 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Iredell, 6:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Surry Central, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Alexander Central at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.

Draughn at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at Wilkes Central, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Norman at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 16

GIRLS GOLF

Nonconference

East Burke, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Lincoln CC, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Challenger at Bandys, 5 p.m.

University Christian at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Hibriten at Wilkes Central, 9 a.m.

University Christian at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

St. Stephens at Bandys, 5 p.m.

University Christian at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Maiden at North Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Patton at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Watauga at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Bandys at West Iredell, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Draughn 5 p.m.

Patton at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Hibriten at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Maiden at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Wilkes Central, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Avery County at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

West Iredell at Newton-Conover 5 p.m.

Alexander Central at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Draughn, 5:30 p.m.

Maiden at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

East Burke at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Draughn at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Patton at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

West Wilkes at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 9 a.m.

Alexander Central at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Cherryville, 4 p.m.

St. Stephens at Maiden, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

Kings Mountain at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

Maiden at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Heritage at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

North Wilkes at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

Patton at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Ashbrook, 5:30 p.m.

West Iredell at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Wilkes Central at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

FOOTBALL

Nonconference

Alexander Central at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Bandys at St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Stuart Cramer, 7:30 p.m.

Crest at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Hibriten at East Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.

Patton at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.

Polk County at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

CROSS COUNTRY

Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Clash of the Classes, Watauga High, 10 a.m.