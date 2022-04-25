WEEKLY WATCH: Much to be settled in high school sports this week

Outside of girls soccer, most of the other sports wrap up their regular seasons this week in preparation for conference tournaments next week. With that in mind, this column will take an overview of teams and their postseason hopes in five different sports, plus the key matchups in each.

(Note: This column was completed Thursday with the rankings and standings available at that time.)

RPI rankings are what the North Carolina High School Athletic Association uses to determine entrants and seedings for each team sport. Baseball, girls soccer and softball will have 64 entrants divided into 32 for the East and West Regions. Boys and girls lacrosse will have 40 entrants, 20 in the East and West.

Conferences are allotted automatic bids based on the size of their membership teams. The Northwestern 3A/4A is a split conference and is allotted one of each classification. The Western Foothills Athletic 3A and Catawba Valley Athletic 2A each receive two automatic bids. Once the automatic bids are determined from each conference, the remainder of the playoff slots are filled by wildcard entries on the basis of RPI rankings.

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A (NWC)

4A Schools

In: Alexander Central (RPI 5th, 17-3 overall, 6-2 NWC); South Caldwell (26th, 12-7, 6-2); Watauga (18th, 13-6, 4-4)

3A Schools

Bubble: Hibriten (32nd, 11-10, 4-4); Freedom (43rd, 7-12, 3-4)

Out: Ashe County (52nd, 2-16, 0-7)

South Caldwell’s defeat of Alexander Central prior to spring break forged a tie between the two. If both win out this week, they will tie for the conference championship with the tournament deciding the status of their seeding for the 4A state playoffs. However, Hibriten could have a say in that outcome, as the Panthers play both this week.

The Panthers are locked into their own battle with Freedom for the lone 3A bid with the loser sitting home for the playoffs. Whichever of the two gets in, it may not get the perks of being a league’s No. 1 seed. For that to happen, the Panthers or Patriots would have to either finish third in the conference, or finish at .500 overall. If either team clears that hurdle, they’ll look at a seed no worse than ninth. If they fail to reach the criteria, they’ll fall to as low as a 32nd seed.

Key games: Alexander Central at Hibriten (Monday); Freedom at Watauga (Tuesday); Freedom at Alexander Central (Friday): South Caldwell at Hibriten (Friday)

Western Foothills Athletic 3A (WFAC)

In: North Lincoln (RPI 9th, 14-3 overall, 9-2 WFAC); Fred T. Foard (13th, 13-4, 9-2); St. Stephens (4th, 16-4, 8-3); East Lincoln (6th, 14-4, 8-3); Hickory (25th, 8-9, 5-6); North Iredell (27th, 8-9, 2-8)

Out: West Iredell (47th, 3-13, 2-9); Statesville (50th, 0-15, 0-10)

The strength of this league from first to sixth can’t be overestimated, when one considers that two days after Hickory upset St. Stephens, the Red Tornadoes lost at North Iredell. It’s a conference that is set up well to have six in the state tournament with the winner getting a high seed.

Currently, North Lincoln and Foard are tied for first at 9-2, and that logjam will be broken Tuesday at North Lincoln. Still in the hunt at 8-3 are East Lincoln and St. Stephens, with those two playing on Tuesday. Depending on the outcomes of those games, the eventual champion could be decided next Monday when Foard goes to St. Stephens and/or East Lincoln hosts North Lincoln. However, trap games exist for both East Lincoln and Foard on Friday, when the Mustangs host North Iredell and the Tigers welcome Hickory.

Key games: Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln (Tuesday); East Lincoln at St. Stephens (Tuesday); Hickory at Fred T. Foard (Friday); North Iredell at East Lincoln (Friday)

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A (CVAC)

In: Bandys (RPI 18th, 15-6 overall, 10-2 CVAC)

Bubble: Lincolnton (30th, 11-6, 9-3); Bunker Hill (31st, 9-9, 8-4); West Lincoln (33rd, 9-11, 8-4)

Out: Maiden (7-12, 6-6); East Burke (4-12, 4-8); Newton-Conover (5-12, 3-9); West Caldwell (1-19, 0-12)

With Bandys as the only school with a winning record against nonconference opponents, and only Maiden and West Lincoln playing a schedule with opponents at .500 or better, the CVAC is likely to have three, at most, get into the state tournament. With Owen and Madison out of the Western Highlands assured of a 2A bid, despite a poor RPI ranking, a team will have to be ranked 31st or better to get into the tournament. For now, that 31st slot is held by Bunker Hill.

All that said, finishing second in the CVAC assures a bid. A win by Bandys against last-place West Caldwell gets the Trojans a berth and at least a share of the CVAC title. The second spot then comes down to Lincolnton, Bunker Hill or West Lincoln.

Key games: Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill (Tuesday); East Burke at West Lincoln (Tuesday); Lincolnton at Maiden (Tuesday); Bandys at Bunker Hill (Friday); West Lincoln at Lincolnton (Friday)

BOYS GOLF

With regional action scheduled for early next week, golfers are making a last run for team and individual entries. Teams finishing in the top half of their league will advance to regional plus the top four golfers not on a qualifying team.

NWC 3A/4A

The conference will send one 3A and one 4A team into the regional round, and those teams are all but set. Freedom leads the entire conference by 39 strokes heading into Monday’s round in Boone and will get the 3A bid. Alexander Central leads South Caldwell by 36 strokes for the 4A spot.

In the individual standings, Freedom’s Alex Bock, last year’s 3A West Region champion, leads Maddox Whittington of Hibriten, last year’s 2A West champion, by seven strokes.

WFAC 3A

The four teams advancing are set, but the order of finish is still to be determined. East Lincoln, which will host the conference’s final round on Wednesday, leads Fred T. Foard by 11 strokes for the conference’s team championship. The two schools have won all five rounds this season with Foard taking three of the fine. North Lincoln leads Hickory by three strokes for third place, but both are well ahead North Iredell to advance to regional.

Max Cranford of Foard leads his teammate Jay Busic by 21 strokes in the individual standings. However, East Lincoln has four golfers in the top nine, led by Trent Wharton.

CVAC 2A

Bandys has won four of the five rounds played and leads East Burke by 16 strokes for the conference’s team championship. The league will get three teams into the regional, with the final berth coming down to West Lincoln or Maiden. The Rebels lead Maiden by seven strokes with two rounds to play this week.

The individual competition is a tight one with Bandys’ Atley Gabriel leading Sam Mace of East Burke by one stroke. West Lincoln’s Lawson Harkey and Hatley Hicks are each within 10 strokes of Gabriel.

LACROSSE

Boys

4A Schools:

Automatic bid: T.C. Roberson (RPI 13th, 9-3 overall, 7-0 conference)

Out: Asheville (27th, 2-8, 2-5); Watauga (34th, 0-12, 0-9)

1A/2A/3A Schools

In: Hickory (6th, 9-4, 7-2); St. Stephens (9th, 7-6, 5-2); Patton (13th, 2-7, 2-5)

In the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, boys lacrosse is divided into two separate classes: the 4A schools play in their own class while the 1A/2A/3A schools combine into a separate bracket for playoff purposes. According to the NCHSAA handbook, there are 40 teams for each playoff bracket divided into 20 for the East and West Region.

Considering there are only 14 schools that play the sport in the 1A/2A/3A West Region, it appears that all three schools in those classifications from the Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference — Hickory, St. Stephens and Patton — will make the field. From the 4A schools in the same conference, T.C. Roberson looks to be the lone entry to go the postseason.

The Red Tornadoes’ remaining game will be at home against St. Stephens and a win by Hickory sews up an automatic bid into playoffs with the prize of a home match. The Indians has home matches against Asheville on Monday and T.C. Roberson on Thursday.

Key games: St. Stephens at Hickory (Tuesday)

Girls

In: TC Roberson (11th, 6-3 overall, 6-1 conference)

Bubble: St. Stephens (18th, 6-3, 6-1); Asheville (22nd, 6-3, 4-2)

Out: Hickory (27th, 6-5, 4-4); Patton (37th, 0-5, 0-5); Watauga (40th, 0-8, 0-7)

The girls’ teams compete in one open classification across the state with 40 playoff spots available, 20 each in the East and West.

From the area conference, two of the schools will make the field with automatic bids. Heading into the week, T.C. Roberson and St. Stephens are tied for first in the conference at 6-1 with Asheville sitting at 4-2. The Indians have the most to gain from this week, as they will host both Asheville and Roberson surrounding a game at Hickory. Looking at the RPI rankings, with an eye at hitting a 20th ranking or higher, Whichever school does not hit an automatic bid may miss the postseason altogether.

Key games: Asheville at St. Stephens (Monday); TC Roberson at St. Stephens (Thursday)

GIRLS SOCCER

NWC 3A/4A

4A Schools

In: Watauga (RPI 13th, 11-2 overall, 4-0 NWC)

Out: South Caldwell (39th, 4-8-1, 1-3); Alexander Central (45th, 2-11, 1-3)

3A Schools

In: Hibriten (10th, 9-4-1, 3-1); Freedom (7th, 8-2-1, 2-1). Bubble: Ashe County (29th, 5-6-4, 0-3)

Watauga took out Hibriten prior to spring break to break in the conference lead, and already leads 4A schools Alexander Central and South Caldwell by three games as the league hits the halfway point this week.

Freedom and Hibriten are tussling for the one 3A automatic bid with Hibriten already winning the first match against the Patriots. Freedom is looking for its first playoff bid since 2014.

As far as the conference title chase goes, Freedom will have a shot to make it a three-way tie for first with a win at Watauga on Tuesday.

Key games: Freedom at Watauga (Tuesday)

WFAC 3A

In: East Lincoln (RPI 6th, 9-2-1 overall, 6-0-1 WFAC); Hickory (12th, 9-5, 7-1); St. Stephens (18th, 9-3-1, 5-2-1); Fred T. Foard (11th 7-2-4, 3-2-3); North Iredell (22nd 9-5, 5-4)

Bubble: North Lincoln (33rd, 2-8-2, 1-6-1)

Out: Statesville (45th 1-11, 1-7); West Iredell (47th, 2-8, 1-7)

With an upset win by North Iredell over Hickory prior to spring break, the path for a conference title is clearer for East Lincoln. As the Mustangs and Hickory approach a home-and-home set of matches in a couple of weeks, should those two schools win out to that point, the Red Tornadoes will need to win both to take the conference title. Yet, both schools have work to do.

St. Stephens is on the heels of Hickory for the second automatic berth, despite Hickory having swept the Indians in their two matches. The Indians’ shot to stay in the race comes this week with a home-and-home series against East Lincoln.

Meanwhile, Hickory will have matches at North Lincoln and Foard, both looking to improve their playoff lots.

Although it is 2-8, North Lincoln is just on the outside of the postseason field due to a tough stretch-of-schedule, and their hopes could increase with wins over Hickory or Foard this week.

Key matches: Hickory at North Lincoln (Monday); Foard at North Lincoln (Tuesday); East Lincoln at St. Stephens (Tuesday); St. Stephens at East Lincoln (Thursday); Hickory at Fred T. Foard (Friday)

CVAC 2A

In: Lincolnton (RPI 19th, 8-5 overall, 6-1 CVAC); Bandys (22nd 8-1-2, 5-1-1); Maiden (24th, 9-3, 6-2)

Bubble: Newton-Conover (29th, 7-6-2, 5-2-1); East Burke (28th, 5-5-2, 4-3)

Out: West Lincoln (42nd, 7-7, 1-6); Bunker Hill (50th, 0-9, 0-7); West Caldwell (51st, 1-12, 1-7)

The big match for the week comes Thursday when Bandys hosts Lincolnton in a match between the league’s top two teams. The Wolves blitzed Bandys 6-2 in their first meeting last month.

Currently on the good side of the bubble, East Burke and Newton-Conover each will have a chance to make their postseason spot more secure this week. East Burke plays a home-and-home set against Bandys Monday and Tuesday, while the Red Devils welcome Lincolnton on Tuesday for a match. Newton-Conover will end its week by hosting the Cavaliers.

Key matches: East Burke at Bandys (Monday); Bandys at East Burke (Tuesday); Lincolnton at Newton-Conover (Tuesday); Lincolnton at Bandys (Thursday); East Burke at Newton-Conover (Thursday)

SOFTBALL

NWC 3A/4A

4A Schools

In: Alexander Central (RPI 1st, 17-2 overall, 7-1 NWC); South Caldwell (5th, 11-1, 7-1)

Out: Watauga (38th, 3-16, 2-6)

3A Schools

Automatic bid clinched: Hibriten (15th, 11-6, 6-2)

Bubble: Ashe County (34th, 2-12, 1-6). Out: Freedom (40th 2-14, 0-7)

While state title contenders Alexander Central and South Caldwell sit atop the pack, Hibriten is not out of the picture yet for a piece of the conference championship. Sure, the Panthers will have to beat both this week, but both teams will have to come to Lenoir. Should Alexander Central and South Caldwell win out, the Cougars and Spartans placement in the state playoffs could come down to the tournament’s championship game. Hibriten has clinched the 3A bid.

Key games: Alexander Central at Hibriten (Tuesday); South Caldwell at Hibriten (Friday)

WFAC 3A

In: East Lincoln (RPI 5th, 16-0 overall, 11-0 WFAC); North Lincoln (10th, 15-6, 9-2); St. Stephens (19th, 12-6, 8-3); Fred T. Foard (23rd, 8-8, 8-3)

Out: North Iredell (43rd, 5-12, 3-8); West Iredell (37th, 3-11, 3-8); Hickory (41st, 4-16, 2-9); Statesville (51st, 0-12, 0-11)

Not really much mystery here. East Lincoln can clinch one of the two automatic berths with a win Tuesday over St. Stephens and take the conference title outright with a home win over North Iredell Friday. If the Indians pull the upset, then it likely sets up a final game next week between East Lincoln and North Lincoln for a share of the conference crown. Foard has a shot for the second automatic berth, but must win at North Lincoln on Tuesday. Regardless of outcomes, pending surprises, the top four in the standings are in the clear to make the playoffs

Key games: St. Stephens at East Lincoln (Tuesday); Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln (Tuesday)

CVAC 2A

Automatic bids clinched: Bandys (RPI 7th, 16-3 overall, 11-1 CVAC); West Lincoln (16th, 15-5, 11-1)

In: Maiden (21st, 10-7, 8-4)

Bubble: East Burke (32nd, 7-9, 7-5)

Out West Caldwell (40th, 8-10, 5-7); Lincolnton (41st, 5-12, 5-7); Bunker Hill (50th, 1-14, 1-11); Newton-Conover (49th, 0-10, 0-10)

Bandys and West Lincoln have wrapped up playoff berths and appear headed into a showdown in the CVAC tournament next week to determine which team will take the league’s No. 1 seed. Maiden is the only other school currently in the clear for the postseason. East Burke is on the verge of its first playoff appearance since 2017 and a win at West Lincoln would help that cause.

Key games: East Burke at West Lincoln (Tuesday)

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

(Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. All lacrosse matches are girls/ boys doubleheader unless noted.)

WEEK OF APRIL 25-30

MONDAY, APRIL 25

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Alexander Central at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mitchell, 4 p.m.

GOLF

Mountain Foothills 7 2A at Cleghorn Golf, 1 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A at Silver Creek, Morganton (Draughn hosts), 1 p.m

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Lenoir Golf Club (West Caldwell hosts), 2 p.m.

Northwestern 3A/4A at Boone Golf Club (Watauga hosts), 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills

Asheville at St. Stephens, 5 p.m. girls /6:30 p.m. boys

T.C. Roberson at Patton, 5 p.m. girls/6:30 p.m. boys

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at North Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Owen at Draughn, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mitchell, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Ashe County, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

West Iredell at Hickory, 6 p.m.

East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden, 7 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Chase, 7 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Rosman at Draughn, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Western Highlands 1A/2A at Mountain Glen Golf Club, Newland (Avery County hosts), 1 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Lincolnton CC (Lincolnton hosts), 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills

Asheville at Patton, 5 p.m. girls/6:30 p.m. boys

St. Stephens at Hickory, 5 p.m. girls/6:30 p.m. boys

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

South Caldwell at Ashe County, 5 p.m.

Alexander Central at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Watauga, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

West Iredell at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Maiden at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

R-S Central at Patton, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Watauga, 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

West Iredell at Hickory, 4 p.m.

East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden, 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bandys, 6 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Chase, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Rosman at Draughn, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Alexander Central, Ashe County, Freedom, Hibriten, Hickory Christian Academy, Patton, University Christian, Watauga, West Caldwell, Wilkes Central at Porter Relays, Hibriten High, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

BOYS TENNIS

NCHSAA First Round Dual Team State Tournament

3A West

Hibriten, Hickory, St. Stephens each qualified. NCHSAA will post opponents and sites Monday afternoon

2A West

Bandys, Lincolnton each qualified. NCHSAA will post opponents and sites Monday afternoon.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Avery County at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Alexander Central at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Bandys at Burns, 7 p.m.

Bunker Hill at East Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Maiden, 7 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Western Foothills Athletic 3A at Cowan’s Ford CC, Denver (East Lincoln hosts), 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Freedom, 5 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 5:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Avery County, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton (DH), 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Chase at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Madison at Draughn, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Hibriten at Bandys, 6 p.m.

West Caldwell at Watauga, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

BASEBALL

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Chase at Patton, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

East Burke at Draughn, 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills

T.C. Roberson at St. Stephens, 5 p.m. girls/6:30 p.m. boys

Nonconference

Patton at South Iredell, 5 p.m. girls/6:30 p.m. boys

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

St. Stephens at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Lincolnton at Bandys, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Maiden, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Brevard, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at East Rutherford, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Madison at Draughn, 4:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Lincoln Charter at Maiden, 5 p.m.

McDowell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.

East Burke, Lincolnton, Maiden at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

NCHSAA BOYS INDIVIDUAL TENNIS REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

4A West at Ardrey Kell High, Charlotte, 1 p.m.

3A West at Hickory City Park, Hickory, 1 p.m.

2A West at Gardner Webb Univ., Boiling Springs, 1 p.m.

1A West at Elkin Municipal Park, 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

St. Stephens at Statesville, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

West Caldwell at East Burke, 6 p.m.

Bandys at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at Statesville, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at Statesville, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Bandys at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.

West Caldwell at East Burke, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

NCHSAA BOYS INDIVIDUAL TENNIS REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

4A West at Ardrey Kell High, Charlotte, noon

3A West at Hickory City Park, Hickory, noon

2A West at Gardner Webb Univ., Boiling Springs, noon

1A West at Elkin Municipal Park, noon