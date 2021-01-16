WEEKLY WATCH: Major hoops matchups on the horizon

3) Alexander Central girls basketball at Freedom (Tuesday), vs. Hickory (Friday)

Is Alexander Central's girls basketball team ready to step up in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference?

Although they went just 12-14 overall, 4-8 in the conference last year, the Cougars were much improved over the 2-23 mark in 2018-19 and they did it with a young squad. For this campaign, Alexander Central returned their top four scorers and top five rebounders, three of those five underclass students. It’s a nice foundation from which coach Jon Presnell has to build.

Certainly, it would’ve been nice to have a normal nonconference season to work out the kinks, especially in replacing senior point guard Lanie Hammer. But the Cougars have to be pleased with the work so far in creating a 4-0 mark. They’ll now get a real sense of where they stand against perennial champion Freedom and conference contender Hickory.

Freedom is 3-0, but the Patriots were challenged in their wins over Hickory and South Caldwell. In the lone game with a common opponent, Freedom routed St. Stephens, while the Cougars squeaked out a two-point win. So, while it seems Freedom would be the favorite at home, a confident Alexander Central team will get a chance to see just how close it is to the top dog.