WEEKLY WATCH: Major hoops matchups on the horizon

The first championships for the academic year will be awarded this weekend by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association as cross country and volleyball complete their seasons. Previews of local schools participating will be published later in the week.
Meanwhile, basketball is in full swing with some good races shaping up in all three area conferences. However, COVID-19 quarantines are in full swing with four of the eight boys teams in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference on the shelf, as are both varsity teams from North Lincoln in the South Fork 2A Conference. For now, everyone is scheduled to be back on the court at some point this week, but the quarantines seem to happen out of nowhere and the schedules change quickly.
A reminder that attendance at basketball games is limited to 25 fans per contest, with no visiting fans admitted. All schools are currently streaming events and a list of how to access those streams will be included with the schedules each week.
1) Northwestern 3A/4A Boys Basketball Log Jam
It’s early, but by the looks of things, the boys basketball race in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference is shaping up to be a tight one. At the start of the week, Alexander Central and South Caldwell are at the top at 2-1, then there are four teams at .500 — Freedom and Hickory at 1-1 with McDowell and St. Stephens at 2-2.
To this point, the teams have beaten up each other. St. Stephens routed Alexander Central, which edged McDowell, which routed Hickory, which routed South Caldwell, which defeated defending 3A state co-champion Freedom, which opened the year with a win at St. Stephens.
In a normal season, the tough conference battle could bode well for multiple state playoff berths. However, with COVID-19 cutting playoff spots in half this year, the road to get there is narrow. The conference is guaranteed only one 3A spot and one 4A spot, while the rest of the league will battle with teams throughout the West Region for a few wild-card spots.
For the pride of a conference championship, the path still goes through either Hickory or Freedom, winners of the last seven league titles. They are scheduled for a makeup game on Thursday with the loser getting saddled with two losses without having reached the halfway point of the schedule. Both will also play winless Watauga this week, as well as Alexander Central. Meanwhile, the Cougars go to Freedom on Tuesday and host Hickory on Friday. A sweep by any of those three teams would put them in a good spot for the title chase.
South Caldwell has a big week as well with games at McDowell — in itself a key battle for the 4A playoff spot — and at St. Stephens.
2) Newton-Conover boys basketball at Maiden (Friday)
What to make of Newton-Conover?
A challenger in the South Fork 2A Conference until late last season, the Red Devils had to replace a big cog in Mathew Martinez, their leading scorer and rebounder. So far, so good.
The Red Devils dropped their opener in overtime against Lincolnton — currently 3-1 — then needed double overtime to outlast Bandys, which is still winless (0-4). They struggled to put away West Lincoln, a team that hasn’t won a conference game since 2017, then rallied from nine down in the first quarter to win at Lake Norman Charter, the defending regular season South Fork champion.
What is obvious to this point is the Red Devils are finding ways to win. As the team gets more comfortable with each other, it could bode well as the season gets deeper.
Meanwhile, Maiden is much improved in its second year under coach Justin Brittain. A young club struggled to a 7-18 record a year ago with losses in 13 of its final 14 games of the season. The Blue Devils routed Bandys to open the season and showed a balanced scoring attack in the process. They also routed West Lincoln before letting a nine-point, halftime lead slip away in a loss at home to Lake Norman Charter.
Maiden will host a tough game against East Lincoln on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover is scheduled to host North Lincoln. (Note: North Lincoln boys and girls have been under quarantine since playing on Jan. 5. No announcement has been made for Tuesday’s games.)
3) Alexander Central girls basketball at Freedom (Tuesday), vs. Hickory (Friday)
Is Alexander Central's girls basketball team ready to step up in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference?
Although they went just 12-14 overall, 4-8 in the conference last year, the Cougars were much improved over the 2-23 mark in 2018-19 and they did it with a young squad. For this campaign, Alexander Central returned their top four scorers and top five rebounders, three of those five underclass students. It’s a nice foundation from which coach Jon Presnell has to build.
Certainly, it would’ve been nice to have a normal nonconference season to work out the kinks, especially in replacing senior point guard Lanie Hammer. But the Cougars have to be pleased with the work so far in creating a 4-0 mark. They’ll now get a real sense of where they stand against perennial champion Freedom and conference contender Hickory.
Freedom is 3-0, but the Patriots were challenged in their wins over Hickory and South Caldwell. In the lone game with a common opponent, Freedom routed St. Stephens, while the Cougars squeaked out a two-point win. So, while it seems Freedom would be the favorite at home, a confident Alexander Central team will get a chance to see just how close it is to the top dog.
The Cougars lost all three games against Hickory (2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) last season, but the margin of the contest at Alexander Central was one possession, and eight points in the conference tournament. A win by Hickory would keep the Red Tornadoes near the top of the conference with another shot against Freedom coming at home.
4) West Caldwell boys basketball at East Burke (Thursday)
During most of the four years of the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference, these two schools battled for the top of the standings. With current East Lincoln coach Jon Hancock leading East Burke and current South Caldwell coach Danny Anderson at the helm of West Caldwell, these two programs delivered good basketball that reflected the skills of the legendary coaches. In their final year together in 2013, they split four games: East Burke won the CVAC regular season title, West Caldwell the conference tournament title, then East Burke won a second-round state playoff game.
The teams went on to separate conferences after that season and didn’t play again until last season when West Caldwell joined the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. After three seasons during which East Burke went 16-58, the Cavaliers began to make noise again a year ago. Although they went 14-13 overall, the Cavs pounded out a 9-5 record in the conference, which included a late-season upset of top-10 West Caldwell.
The Warriors have also rebounded after a couple of subpar seasons while placed in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Former Warriors star Billy Anderson returned to the program and suffered through a 5-19 record in 2018-19, then rebuilt West Caldwell to a 22-5 mark last season and a state tournament berth.
East Burke and West Caldwell renew the rivalry this week with a chance to take a step forward in the Northwestern Foothills race, from which two teams receive state playoff berths. East Burke is 2-0 on the young season with wins over Fred T. Foard and Bunker Hill. West Caldwell is 2-1 with wins over the same schools and the loss coming against Patton (2-0) in a buzzer-beater.
5) Draughn girls basketball at Bunker Hill (Tuesday)
A game that signaled the rise of Bunker Hill girls basketball came in a game against Draughn back in 2018. A season after going 2-23, Bunker Hill improved, but had just two upperclassmen and were 6-13 before hosting Draughn, which finished tied for second in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. It looked like a runaway when the Wildcats took a 17-point lead with 5:09 left in the third quarter. However, with then-freshman Addison Wray scoring 27, the Bears clawed back for a four-point win and went on to receive a state playoff berth.
In the two seasons following, the Bears have finished second with 20-plus wins each season. This year, with Wray and fellow classmate Faith Isenhour leading the charge, the Bears look to be the conference favorite, especially with wins over three-time defending conference champion East Burke and fellow contender Patton under their belts.
Meanwhile. Draughn’s fortunes had fallen the last two seasons, going 7-18 and 12-15. But the Wildcats are out of the gate 2-0 after wins over improved Hibriten and Foard squads. Draughn has a pair of solid seniors in guard Haley Lowman and Shea Owens.
These are the final two unbeatens in the league with the winner taking over first. A win by Bunker Hill would put it in a good position for the conference title a quarter of the way through the season.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)
NOTE FOR BASKETBALL: All times are varsity times approximate, Basketball games are girl-boy varsity doubleheaders, played after the completion of junior varsity which start at 4 p.m. (4:30 if no JV girls game is played). Varsity girls start around 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow around 8 p.m. (earlier if no JV girls game). South Fork 2A Conference girls varsity will start after the JV girls, then JV boys followed by the boys varsity.
Attendance at games are limited to 25 persons per game with tickets sold only by the home team. Most games are streamed live by the home school. Here is the links to those web streams.
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE: All games are available at sfcnetwork.tv. Click on the link, then click on the school logo at the top of the page for the game of interest (fee required).
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE:
Bunker Hill: Bunker Hill High School Facebook Page (fee required)
Draughn: DHS Live on YouTube
East Burke: East Burke High Facebook Page
Fred T. Foard: Fred T. Foard High School Facebook Page (fee required)
Hibriten: Hibriten High School on YouTube
Patton: Patton High Basketball on Facebook
West Caldwell: WCHS TV on YouTube
West Iredell: NHFS Network (subscription fee required)
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE:
Alexander Central: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
Freedom: FHS Live on YouTube or Patriot Nation – Freedom Patriot Faithful
Hickory: Hickory High Boys Basketball on Facebook
McDowell: McDowell High Athletics Facebook page
St. Stephens: Tribal Sports Network on Facebook (fee required)
South Caldwell: SCHS Stream on YouTube
Watauga: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
Week of Jan. 18-23
MONDAY, JAN. 18
No events scheduled
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
VOLLEYBALL
NCHSAA 2A WEST REGIONALS
Fred T. Foard at West Wilkes
BASKETBALL (girls/boys DH)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at Alexander Central, 6/7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at McDowell, 6/7:30 p.m.
Hickory at Watauga, 6:30/8 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Bunker Hill (girls only), 6 p.m.
Patton at East Burke (girls only), 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten (girls only), 6 p.m.
West Iredell at West Caldwell (girls only), 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 4:30/7 p.m.
East Lincoln at Maiden, 5:15/7:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 5:15/7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Tabernacle Christian at St. Stephens, 5:30/7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central, South Caldwell, Watauga at Wilkes Family YMCA, Wilkesboro, 6 p.m.
Freedom Hickory, St. Stephens at Hickory Foundation YMCA, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
BASKETBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Lincolnton, 5:15 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, at Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
BASKETBALL (girls/boys DH)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at Freedom (boys only), 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 6/7:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at East Burke, 6/7:30 p.m.
Draughn at West Iredell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 6:30/8 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
CROSS COUNTRY
NCHSAA STATE MEET at Ivey M. Redmon Park, Kernersville
4A
Boys 9:30/10:15 a.m.
Girls 11/11:45 a.m.
2A
Boys 2/2:45 p.m.
Girls 3:30/4:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL (girls/boys DH)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at Alexander Central, 6/7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6/7:30 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 6/7:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Hibriten at West Iredell (boys only), 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard (girls only), 6 p.m.
East Burke at Draughn, 6/7:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, 4:30/7:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 4:30/7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, East Burke at Valdese Recreation Center, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
CROSS COUNTRY
NCHSAA STATE MEET at Ivey M. Redmon Park, Kernersville
3A
Boys 9:30/ 10:15 a.m.
Girls 11/ 11:45 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
NCHSAA 2A STATE FINAL at Green Level High, Cary
If Fred T. Foard advances, 10:30 a.m.