WEEKLY WATCH: Major conference contests on tap

It’s week four already in the high school athletic calendar with conference play slowly getting into action, as league matches in boys soccer start up later this week. Meanwhile, the races in volleyball leagues begin to take shape with a key match at the top of the list. Most of the football teams are off this week in preparation for conference play to start the following week. However, a huge game is on the slate that brings a state power into the area.

Here is what’s ahead:

1) Maiden at Bandys volleyball (Thursday)

After the first week of volleyball in the eight-team Catawba Valley 2A Conference, half of the group won their first two matches and sit in a first-place tie. Among the group that includes Bunker Hill and Newton-Conover are Bandys and Maiden, the two teams that were the CVAC’s automatic playoff qualifiers a year ago.

Bitter rivals across the athletic spectrum, the schools have that spark in volleyball, especially as the Trojans and Red Devils separated themselves from the pack last fall. Maiden won the regular season in a 14-match sweep, but the Trojans took the conference tournament title in a five-set nail-biter over Maiden. The last set came down to a tension-filled 16-14 final.

Friends off the court, often playing on the same club teams, the competitors amp it up a notch when it’s Bandys and Maiden. And the results lead to hard-nosed play on the court.

“The Maiden-Bandys rivalry has been for many years,” said Maiden coach Marsha Davis. “Both schools have good athletes and several of those are just volleyball players. Some of these girls play club ball together so they are friends, but they are very competitive.”

The Trojans’ win in the CVAC tournament snapped a streak of six straight wins in the series dating back to 2018. Bandys coach Carlee Belk hopes that win gives her team the ability to get over the hump of beating Maiden during the regular season.

“It’s become a goal for my girls to beat Maiden in a conference match,” Belk said. “It’s my hope that beating Maiden in last year’s conference tournament finals will contribute some confidence, alongside a lot of hard work, for when we see them this Thursday.”

Both teams played a tough pre-conference schedule. Bandys went 1-3 with losses to Fred T. Foard, St. Stephens and East Lincoln, all playoff teams out of the tough Western Foothills 3A Conference.

“We feel that we’ve played good teams who have prepared us for opponents like Maiden,” said Belk. “We have worked really, really well together as a team which has helped the fact that we have had many injuries in pre-conference play and have had to make some adjustments in our lineup.”

Belk tabbed Raegan Howard, Mya Benfield and Bayli Bryan as key players on the offense with Caroline Rhodes anchoring the backline.

Maiden was 2-5 in nonconference contests, also running the gauntlet against Foard, St. Stephens and East Lincoln, as well as Lake Norman and North Lincoln. Payton Miller has had success as the Blue Devils’ outside hitter.

Like Belk, Davis has the long game in mind in facing tough opponents early and she feels there are benefits ahead in tough matches, such as Thursday’s contest at Bandys — a match she expects to be intense.

“Bandys has a great coach and she will have her team ready for us,” said Davis. “Usually, it comes down to the two of us for first place so that puts extra emphasis on the game. We are working hard to be ready for the game.”

2) Hickory at Newton-Conover girls tennis (Thursday)

A pair of playoff teams from 2021 are scheduled for a nonconference dual on Thursday. Hickory has won its first two matches, while Newton-Conover has split its two.

Within the team dual, a matchup between two state individual qualifiers from the past three seasons is a possibility. It would feature Alexa Allison of the Red Devils and Ellie Holtzman from Hickory.

Allison (2-0 in singles), a senior, is looking to qualify for the 2A state tournament for the fourth year in a row for Newton-Conover. In her three previous trips, she has reached the quarterfinals twice and the state semifinals in the spring season of 2021.

Newton-Conover head coach Randall Porter said Allison had the goal of reaching the state tournament from the beginning as a freshman. He credits that determination as the key for her ability to play well on the court.

“When she gets it in her head,” said Porter, “she will do everything possible to achieve it. She has worked super hard on and off the court to build all the skills necessary to compete at such a high level. But, above all, she doesn’t like to lose. Anytime she steps onto the court, she plays every single point with determination and the intent to win.”

Porter is convinced Allison has the ability to win it all in the 2A state tournament.

‘I’m super excited to see what this season holds,” said Porter. “Obviously, the goal is to win the state tournament in October. But, as long as she is healthy, and plays to the best of her ability she will be happy. That’s all you can really ask for.”

Holtzman also returns for her senior season with a chance to make her fourth trip in four seasons to the state tournament. The previous three trips have been as a doubles partner, twice with Nicole Kozischek and as a freshman with current senior classmate Jonellis Heredia. She has reached the state quarterfinals all three seasons.

Red Tornadoes coach Jackie Finley has an admiration for Holtzman as a team player, as she was named team captain by the squad.

“I believe her drive comes from her passion for the sport,” Finley said. “She has been taking lessons from Bret Garnett ever since she was very young. She not only has a love for tennis but she’s also cordial to all those that she competes against. ... She always keeps her cool at every match and never displays any kind of negative behavior.”

Finley stated that it’s possible that Holtzman could compete either in singles or return to doubles in regional and state competition (North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules allow for only one) and do well.

“She is such a marvelous singles player and has a huge chance of competing in that category,” said Finley. “However, she is a team player and could possibly go to states again for doubles. I look forward to continuing to be a part of her tennis success as her senior year comes to a close.”

3) Shelby at Hibriten (football)

Given the history of these two programs, it’s hard to imagine the loser of this game will be 1-3.

A year ago, this was a highly anticipated matchup between two programs that recently faced each other for the right to play in the state final. Unfortunately, the game scheduled at Shelby was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Hibriten defeated Shelby in the 2AA West final in 2017 and went on to win the state championship. That was the only playoff loss by the Golden Lions in a stretch of six state championships in seven seasons. The following year, Shelby returned the favor at Hibriten in the 2AA West final, which then resumed the run of state championships that has now reached seven in nine seasons after winning the 2A title last year. While not achieving the success of Shelby — and no team has in the past decade — the Panthers have played in the round-of-16 or better seven of the last nine years, including a third-round playoff run last year.

With the backdrop of that success, it was a shock to see both teams with 0-2 starts before each got its first win last Friday — Shelby edged Crest in a shootout while Hibriten walloped rival West Caldwell. Both teams have struggled on the defensive side of the ball with Shelby giving up an average of 40 points per game while the Panthers have allowed 36 and 49 in their two losses.

However, until proven otherwise, Shelby is Shelby and will remain the team to beat in the 2A ranks. Hibriten is always a threat to make a deep playoff run. After wins last week, each team probably feels that this game could right the ship for the remainder of the season and see this as a must-win. After all, being 2-2 heading toward conference play in the near future certainly has a different look and feel than 1-3.

4) Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens soccer (Thursday)

Like their volleyball colleagues, the Western Foothills 3A Conference soccer teams put on quite a show last season. Led by Hickory’s trip to the 3A state final, the conference teams fared well in the playoffs with all six qualifiers winning in the first round. Two of those teams match up Thursday, as the Indians will host Foard in the conference opener.

The Catawba County rivals split last season’s meetings. In the match at Foard, St. Stephens scored twice early, but the Tigers rallied and walked away as a 3-2 winner. The Indians exacted payback with a 5-3 win at home.

These two teams, along with North Iredell and East Lincoln, figure to be in the hunt to overtake Hickory in the conference chase. Meanwhile, Statesville is much improved and West Iredell upset Hibriten on the road last week. So, it looks to be an eight-team battle royal in soccer the next two months. A 1-0 start for the Tigers and Indians becomes a vital part of any conference title hopes.

5) Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens volleyball (Thursday)

The Tigers and Indians will also have it out on the volleyball court. Although adjusting to the graduation of key components, Foard still looks like Foard. However, the question at hand: is St. Stephens closing the gap?

Outside of an expected tough five-set battle against Davidson Day, the Tigers (6-0) have sweeps in their other five matches entering this week. Meanwhile, the Indians, at 8-2, have surpassed their win total from 2021 (7-16) and are off to their best start since 2013.

It could be that St. Stephens has a way to go to get to the Tigers’ level, and the loss to East Lincoln last week could temper that possibility for now. However, this is a match that could provide a good measuring stick for where the Indians are in comparison to Foard.

Other contests to watch:

Newton-Conover at Patton soccer (Wednesday): Patton (7-1), the runner-up in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference last season, meets the Red Devils (2-2-1), last season’s runner up in the CVAC. This is the first meeting since 2018 (Patton won at home 2-1), while these two schools played in the 2A West final in 2017.

Ashe County at Hibriten tennis (Wednesday): It looks like these two schools will be the 3A representatives from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference in the dual state tennis tournament. A winner in its conference opener last week, Ashe County (5-1) comes to Hibriten (1-2) for the first of two meetings this month. The Panthers played in the state tournament last year, while Ashe County is looking to return for the first time since 2019.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

(Schedules listed focus on NCHSAA varsity competition from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

WEEK OF SEPT. 5-10

MONDAY, SEPT. 5

No events were scheduled

TUESDAY, SEPT. 6

CROSS COUNTRY

Western Foothills 3A

Conference meet at Southside Park, Newton (St. Stephens hosts), 5 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Conference meet at Bandys, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Northwestern 3A/4A

Conference round at Mountain Aire Golf Course, West Jefferson (Ashe County hosts), 3 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Conference round at Glen Oaks Golf Club, Maiden (North Lincoln hosts), 3 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference round at Black Mountain Golf Club (Owen hosts), 3 p.m.

Nonconference

East Burke, Newton-Conover at Lincolnton Country Club (West Lincoln hosts, 18 holes), 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Draughn at Maiden, 5 p.m.

South Caldwell at West Iredell, 6 p.m.

South Point at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

West Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at East Rutherford, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

Alexander Central at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Newton-Conover at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bandys, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at East Rutherford, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Avery County, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

McDowell at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7

CROSS COUNTRY

Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Freedom, 5 p.m.

Hibriten, Watauga at Ashe County, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Maiden at Draughn, 5 p.m.

East Burke at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Patton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

South Caldwell at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Watauga at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

Fred T. Foard at South Iredell, 4 p.m.

West Lincoln at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Bandys at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Draughn at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at West Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Hickory at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

GIRLS GOLF

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference round at Black Mountain Golf Club (Owen hosts), 3 p.m.

Nonconference

Patton at Hibriten, Cedar Rock Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Statesville at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Bandys at West Rowan, 5 p.m.

Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Watauga at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.

West Henderson at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Pine Lake Prep, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Polk County, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

Draughn at East Burke, 4 p.m.

Hickory at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.

Hickory Christian at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

North Iredell at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

Statesville at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at R-S Central, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mitchell, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

CROSS COUNTRY

East Burke, Freedom at Friday Night Lights, Ivey Redmond, Kernersville,

FOOTBALL

Nonconference

Bandys at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Patton, 7:30 p.m.

Highland Tech at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Norman at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.

Shelby at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

East Burke at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McGuinness at Draughn, 11 a.m.

Fred T. Foard at Marvin Ridge, 11 a.m.